ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecentersquare.com

Man convicted in Arizona methamphetamine bust going to prison

(The Center Square) – A man was sentenced to five years in prison for his involvement in a drug trafficking organization, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office announced on Thursday this week. Camilo Urquiza Sanchez received the five-year sentence to prison in the Arizona Department of Corrections on...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

High court told jurors were misled in Arizona death row case

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for a man on Arizona’s death row told the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday that jurors in the case were wrongly told that the only way to ensure the man would never walk free was to sentence him to death. The man, John Montenegro Cruz, argued that the jury should have been informed he would be ineligible for parole if spared from death. Cruz says Arizona has been defying the Supreme Court on the issue. Cruz’s lawyer, Neal Katyal, says efforts to tell the jury that Cruz was not parole-eligible were rejected. Arizona says Cruz failed to make the precise requests he needed to under Supreme Court precedent. At least one juror has said that had she known that a “life sentence without parole” was an alternative to death, she “would have voted for that option.”
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Kari Lake holding 'emergency press conference' after burglary at rival's headquarters

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for Arizona governor, is holding an "emergency press conference" Thursday afternoon. The topic was not clear in the press release announcing the event, but it does follow police arresting a suspect after a burglary this week at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Daniel Mota Dos Reis, who was booked on one count of Third-Degree Burglary, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

‘I’ll drag you into bed later’: Racy texts between Oath Keepers’ leader and lawyer revealed during sedition hearing

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and Kellye SoRelle, the group’s legal counsel, appear to have been sharing more than just an ideology.Federal prosecutors revealed during the Oath Keepers’ trial on Monday that Mr Rhodes and Ms SoRelle had been exchanging text messages that suggest the two were involved in a romantic relationship."Speaking of f****** … if you need some come on over," Mr Rhodes texted the attorney in the days before the Capitol riot.Ms SoRelle said she could not, but Mr Rhodes insisted that he would "drag [her] into bed later”.Despite initially turning Mr Rhodes down, Ms SoRelle later...
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Police identify married couple killed in Mesa shooting

Police identified a married couple who were killed in a shooting in Mesa on Tuesday night. According to a police statement, Mesa police officers responded to the area of Main Street and Power Road on Tuesday night about 11:18 p.m. Multiple calls were received by police about shots being fired at an apartment complex in the area, according to the statement.
MESA, AZ
americanmilitarynews.com

22 people in Tucson charged with firearms trafficking

Federal prosecutors on Friday announced the indictments of 22 people from Tucson who they say were illegally purchasing firearms in the United States and smuggling them into Mexico. Twelve individuals were indicted by a federal grand jury on Sept. 21, while 10 people were indicted on Sept. 15 with various...
TUCSON, AZ
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Cities in Arizona

Arizona has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of Arizona, USA.By U.S. Government - ATSDR (part of the CDC) series of state-specific fact sheets. Public Domain.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy