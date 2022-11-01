WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for a man on Arizona’s death row told the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday that jurors in the case were wrongly told that the only way to ensure the man would never walk free was to sentence him to death. The man, John Montenegro Cruz, argued that the jury should have been informed he would be ineligible for parole if spared from death. Cruz says Arizona has been defying the Supreme Court on the issue. Cruz’s lawyer, Neal Katyal, says efforts to tell the jury that Cruz was not parole-eligible were rejected. Arizona says Cruz failed to make the precise requests he needed to under Supreme Court precedent. At least one juror has said that had she known that a “life sentence without parole” was an alternative to death, she “would have voted for that option.”

