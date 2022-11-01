Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fan Favorite Restaurant Opens Second LocationGreyson FTucson, AZ
Tasty New Sub-Sandwich Shop Opening SoonGreyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant Fails Inspection, Still Feeds Unsuspecting CustomersGreyson FTucson, AZ
Winter Coffee Flavors Ushering In The Holiday SpiritGreyson FTucson, AZ
Your Grocery Bill Is About To SkyrocketGreyson FTucson, AZ
Convicted Killer Tells Jury to Sentence Him to Death After They Took 25 Minutes to Find Him Guilty of Murdering Texas Deputy
After representing himself in a losing effort, a convicted murderer told jurors they might as well sentence him to death. Robert Solis, 50, was just found guilty of capital murder for shooting and killing Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, 42, in a September 2019 traffic stop. “Since you believe I’m...
Arizona death row prisoner’s clemency bid rejected by board
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s clemency board unanimously declined on Thursday to recommend that the governor commute a man’s death sentence to life in prison, keeping the inmate’s planned execution on track for his conviction in two 1980 killings. The decision by the Arizona Board of Executive...
thecentersquare.com
Man convicted in Arizona methamphetamine bust going to prison
(The Center Square) – A man was sentenced to five years in prison for his involvement in a drug trafficking organization, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office announced on Thursday this week. Camilo Urquiza Sanchez received the five-year sentence to prison in the Arizona Department of Corrections on...
High court told jurors were misled in Arizona death row case
WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for a man on Arizona’s death row told the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday that jurors in the case were wrongly told that the only way to ensure the man would never walk free was to sentence him to death. The man, John Montenegro Cruz, argued that the jury should have been informed he would be ineligible for parole if spared from death. Cruz says Arizona has been defying the Supreme Court on the issue. Cruz’s lawyer, Neal Katyal, says efforts to tell the jury that Cruz was not parole-eligible were rejected. Arizona says Cruz failed to make the precise requests he needed to under Supreme Court precedent. At least one juror has said that had she known that a “life sentence without parole” was an alternative to death, she “would have voted for that option.”
N.M. 'secret society' leader and girlfriend accused of killing his 21-year-old ex with sword
SANTA FE, N.M. (TCD) -- A 25-year-old man and his 19-year-old girlfriend were arrested and charged with murder after they allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend with a sword in a garage. According to the Santa Fe Police Department, on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 1:44 p.m., officers went to a residence on...
Arizona deputies, K-9, track down suspects allegedly trafficking $1.4M worth of fentanyl, deputies say
Arizona officers and a K-9 seized $1.4 million worth of fentanyl after tracking down a fleeing suspect who allegedly tossed a duffel bag full of drugs out of his car.
Washington Examiner
Kari Lake holding 'emergency press conference' after burglary at rival's headquarters
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for Arizona governor, is holding an "emergency press conference" Thursday afternoon. The topic was not clear in the press release announcing the event, but it does follow police arresting a suspect after a burglary this week at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Daniel Mota Dos Reis, who was booked on one count of Third-Degree Burglary, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Trump-appointed judge refuses to shut down far-right ‘voter intimidation’ at ballot drop boxes in Arizona
Republican Kari Lake accuses opponent of burgling her Arizona office dressed in a chicken suit. A federal judge has rejected a lawsuit against a far-right activist group accused of intimidating Arizona voters with the “express purpose” of blocking them from casting their ballots in drop boxes in the state.
‘I’ll drag you into bed later’: Racy texts between Oath Keepers’ leader and lawyer revealed during sedition hearing
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and Kellye SoRelle, the group’s legal counsel, appear to have been sharing more than just an ideology.Federal prosecutors revealed during the Oath Keepers’ trial on Monday that Mr Rhodes and Ms SoRelle had been exchanging text messages that suggest the two were involved in a romantic relationship."Speaking of f****** … if you need some come on over," Mr Rhodes texted the attorney in the days before the Capitol riot.Ms SoRelle said she could not, but Mr Rhodes insisted that he would "drag [her] into bed later”.Despite initially turning Mr Rhodes down, Ms SoRelle later...
Justice Alito Concerned that Freeing Legally Innocent Man from Prison Would Clog Up the Federal Courts
The Supreme Court of the United States heard oral arguments Tuesday in a complex federal criminal case that highlights the difference between legal innocence and factual innocence. The case, Jones v. Hendrix, involves a federal habeas corpus petition filed by federal prisoner Marcus DeAngelo Jones. Jones was convicted in 2000...
Breaking News - Arizona Governor Ducey Files Lawsuit Against the Federal Government to Keep the Border Wall Containers
Governor Ducey - Twitter Pictures of AZ Border Mission containers. On Oct. 21 Governor Doug Ducey announced that he had filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the US Dept. of Agriculture in order to keep the Arizona border wall shipping containers.
Arizona Secretary of State Threatens Lawsuit Over County Supervisors Potentially Voting for a Hand Count of Ballots
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) indicated that she will sue officials in one county if they choose to count ballots by hand, a process that’s “time intensive and prone to human error.”. “Any election director in Arizona—the official responsible for overseeing tabulation of ballots—can attest that...
Iowa man who said he was a victim of the 2020 election was arrested after he threatened to hang an election official, authorities say
Mark A. Rissi, 64, sent voicemails to an Arizona election official, protesting the 2020 election results and threatening to "lynch" them according to the DOJ.
Former Santa Clara County sheriff guilty on all counts in civil corruption trial
The unusual trial, which sought only to remove Laurie Smith from office, continued even after Smith abruptly stepped down Monday. She was found guilty on six counts of committing willful or corrupt misconduct in office.
Accused child molester extradited from Mexico to Arizona
(The Center Square) – A 74-year-old man accused of molesting three minors was recently extradited from Mexico to Maricopa County, where he faces charges of sexual misconduct. Miguel Franco-Castañeda was extradited on September 29, 2022; he is accused of molesting three minors under 15 years old between January 2014...
Police identify married couple killed in Mesa shooting
Police identified a married couple who were killed in a shooting in Mesa on Tuesday night. According to a police statement, Mesa police officers responded to the area of Main Street and Power Road on Tuesday night about 11:18 p.m. Multiple calls were received by police about shots being fired at an apartment complex in the area, according to the statement.
Arizona sheriff increasing security around ballot drop boxes after people with tactical gear show up in suburb
The sheriff in Maricopa County, Ariz., said Monday his office is heightening security around ballot drop boxes after armed individuals in tactical gear were spotted outside a voting site in the state. “The more folks there are that are creating problems, the more deputies that you’re going to see on...
2 Phoenix police officers crossed a line. Look at what they were dealing with
The personal-injury attorneys were back on TV on Monday strongly criticizing two Phoenix police officers caught on video kicking a man and jabbing him with their gun barrels inside a West Valley convenience store. Before I could even make sense of the story, that old standby, Tom Ryan, says on...
americanmilitarynews.com
22 people in Tucson charged with firearms trafficking
Federal prosecutors on Friday announced the indictments of 22 people from Tucson who they say were illegally purchasing firearms in the United States and smuggling them into Mexico. Twelve individuals were indicted by a federal grand jury on Sept. 21, while 10 people were indicted on Sept. 15 with various...
Most Dangerous Cities in Arizona
Arizona has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of Arizona, USA.By U.S. Government - ATSDR (part of the CDC) series of state-specific fact sheets. Public Domain.
