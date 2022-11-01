Read full article on original website
Down Between 26% and 71%, 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Even after the recent stock market rebound, the Nasdaq Composite remains down over 30% from its all-time high. Many individual stocks are down much more as investors digest the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on the companies they follow. Despite these headwinds, Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), ChargePoint Holdings...
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
Like Dividends? 3 Top-Ranked Stocks With Yields Above 5%
Investors love dividends. After all, there are few things in life better than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, dividends have become a hot topic. Dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, provide a passive income stream, and can provide maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. Three stocks with an...
Verizon Stock Is Too Cheap to Pass Up
Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stock is trading as if the company is in a structural decline, but there may be some reason for optimism. Broadband is growing and bundles are becoming more compelling. Travis Hoium covers why he thinks this stock is too good to pass up in the video below.
Here's a Dividend King to Buy and Hold Forever
During a market downturn like the one we've been in throughout most of this year, it can be difficult for investors to keep their composure. With the S&P 500 index down 19% so far in 2022, what can an investor do to remain calm amid market turmoil?. I can't speak...
Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Was Up 8% on Thursday
Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) investors beat the market on Thursday. Shares rose 8% by 12:45 p.m. ET, compared to a 0.5% decline in the S&P 500. That boost wasn't enough to put shareholders back near positive territory for the year, however -- the lawn care and cannabis farming supply specialist is still down nearly 70% in 2022.
Got $1,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Genius Bets.
For many Americans, $1,000 is a nice chunk of money. If they invest it in the right company (or companies), then it could help set the stage for impressive long-term returns in the stock market. However, many are struggling to navigate the current bear market, with the S&P 500 down a staggering 22% year to date. As such, plenty of investors have seen their portfolios decline substantially in 2022. But these trying times are also an opportunity to bet on quality companies at a discount to their all-time highs. The key is to focus on realistic comeback opportunities that standout among the crowd.
3 Dividend Stocks That Will Thrive in a Low-Carbon Future
The energy transition presents economic and environmental opportunities for the public and private sectors. Whether it's lowering emissions for legacy industries and existing processes or implementing new technologies that can support a lower carbon future, there is a heightened focus on sustainable growth and environmental, social, and governance investing. NextEra...
3 Things in November That Could Extend the Stock Market Rally
Stocks ripped higher in October after investors shook off a bad inflation report and got more hopeful that the Federal Reserve would soon pivot from its hawkish policy that has sent stocks lower all year long. However, if there is anything investors have become accustomed to lately, it's market volatility....
Why Teva Stock Stumbled Again on Friday
For the third day in a row, top generic drugs specialist Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: TEVA) had a losing session on the stock market. Overall, it was an eventful week for the company, capped by big news out of its C-suite. So what. After market hours on Thursday, The Wall Street...
Why AssetMark Financial Stock Surged 14.6% Higher This Week
The share price of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE: AMK) was up 14.6% this week from last Friday's close as of 1 p.m. ET today, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. It had gone up as much as 17.4% during the week. The stock price is down about 10.2% year to date to $23.54 per share as of 1 p.m. ET.
Down 53%, Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?
The semiconductor industry is prone to booms and busts. But over the long term, the best chip companies can deliver fortune-building returns to their investors. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has done just that. Even after its recent pullback, the chip leader has delivered returns of more than 170% to its shareholders over the past five years, easily besting the returns of the S&P 500 broad market index over that time.
Why Yamana Gold Stock Soared Today
Shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) jumped 20% on Friday after the Canadian gold miner received a new buyout bid. Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) and Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS) submitted a joint bid for Yamana that values the mining company at $4.8 billion, or $5.02 per share. The agreement would see Yamana sell its interest in the Canadian Malartic mine and other assets to Agnico Eagle. Pan American would then acquire all of Yamana's outstanding shares.
Why Adidas Stock Skyrocketed Today
Shares of Adidas (OTC: ADDYY) soared on news that the sportswear giant is in talks to make a Puma executive its next CEO, giving investors new hope for a turnaround. The stock gained 25% on the report. So what. Confirming media reports, Adidas said that is in talks to make...
Why Alcoa, Southern Copper, and Other Metal Mining Stocks Are Soaring Today
Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) shares are leading metal stocks higher with a 10.9% advance as of 2:13 p.m. ET, followed closely by similar gains from Alcoa (NYSE: AA), Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO), and Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO). While metal pricing has been tepid of late, headlines suggest it might be on the verge of improvement.
3 Beaten-Down Railroad Stocks to Watch as the Holiday Season Approaches
Often overlooked yet extremely critical for America's economy, railroads transport almost 30% of the country's freight. So when holiday shopping sees a robust season, the railway industry stands to benefit, along with retail. But this holiday season, the railway industry faces a new challenge: a potential industrywide strike. A rail-worker...
Is Now the Right Time to Buy Chewy Stock?
As an e-commerce specialist, Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) has been caught up in the wider market downturn that has sent many tech stocks reeling in 2022. Shares are down by over 30% through early November, in fact. Wall Street is worried about slowing growth compared to earlier phases of the pandemic...
Why Monster Beverage Stock Is Bubbling Up Today
Shares of energy drink veteran Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) gained as much as 10.3% on Friday, reaching that peak at 11:25 a.m. ET. The stock lost some of that fizz as the day moved on, sitting as a single-day increase of 6.5% two hours later. Monster's solid third-quarter earnings report inspired the market pop.
Why (Most) Cruise Line Stocks Were Cruising Higher on Friday
The seas might be getting colder, but investors were generally very warm to cruise line stocks on Friday. Two of the industry's bellwethers, Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) and Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), rose nearly 2% above the waterline in their share-price increases that day. Their longtime rival Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) settled for bringing up the rear, with a marginal (0.3%) decline.
Why Shares of Omnicell Dropped 33.6% This Week
Shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ: OMCL), which makes pharmacy management solutions for healthcare systems and pharmacies, dropped 33.6% this week, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The stock closed last week at $77.96, then opened on Monday at $77.63. The stock hit its 52-week low on Thursday afternoon, when it fell more than $30 from where it had been on Tuesday to $48.52, before closing on Friday at $51.77. Its 52-week high is $187.29. The stock is down more than 71% so far this year.
