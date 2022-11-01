LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - The Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden in Arcadia was closed Friday after a bear and her two cubs were spotted in the area. Authorities were notified about 10:20 a.m. after the bears were discovered at the arboretum at 301 N. Baldwin Ave., near the Foothill (210) Freeway.

ARCADIA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO