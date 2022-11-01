Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
The 8 best Lux skins in League of Legends
Lux has been the face of League of Legends for more than a decade now thanks to her rosy cheeks, smile brighter than the sun itself, and her lavishly blond hair. Since Lux has been a ray of sunshine on Summoner’s Rift, it’s no wonder she has tons of skins. What’s more, she’s been crowned the queen of skins in League since she has 19 skins, including her default skin.
Riot drops huge Legends of Runeterra Patch 3.19 balance preview
Heading into the Legends of Runeterra 2022 Worlds qualifiers, Riot Games has released a preview of what Patch 3.19 will look like. Slated to release on Nov. 9, Patch 3.19 contains over 30 Legends of Runeterra buffs and over a dozen nerfs. The upcoming balance patch will set the meta for the LoR World Championship qualifiers that will take place on Nov. 19. Patch 3.19 will be the first balance update since the release of the Domination expansion.
K’Sante, League’s newest champion, is now available to play
K’Sante, the Pride of Nazumah, is now available to play on League of Legends’ servers. K’Sante is the 162nd champion to be released in League and the fifth of 2022. K’Sante is a frontline-focused, bruiser champion that is mainly meant to be played in the top lane. As a fighter with the potential to be a damage-soaking tank, K’Sante is an intimidating and versatile pick in any team composition. His ultimate ability, All Out, makes for a strong displacement tool that teams looking for a bit of extra engagement power should most definitely take advantage of.
Why Deft vs. Faker makes for the most intriguing Worlds finals matchup in League history
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. For the first time in five years, Faker is back in the League of Legends Worlds...
The rookie stands tall: Proper earns the MVP award for 2022 Overwatch League season
For this Overwatch League player, winning one award in his first year of playing on the main stage was just not enough. At the culmination of the 2022 Overwatch League season, where locating a definitive “best player” proved incredibly difficult for months, a new MVP was finally crowned. Among nearly ten decorated candidates, Kim “Proper” Dong-hyun emerged as the recipient of the 2022 MVP award, merely days after being awarded the “damage role star” and “rookie of the year” awards—a feat that has never been accomplished by an OWL MVP previously.
These are the best skins for Catalyst in Apex Legends
Style is something Catalyst knows well. Apex Legends‘ very own witchy wonder is able to control ferrofluid, bending it to her will and creating barriers between her opponents and their victory—all while looking fantastic. Though Catalyst was only recently added at the beginning of season 15, she’s already accrued plenty of great-looking skins.
Sh1ro feels ‘weirdly confident’ at IEM Rio CS:GO Major despite Cloud9’s shaky performances
Current top five CS:GO team in the world Cloud9 have not been enjoying an easy ride at IEM Rio Major Challengers Stage like every analyst and fan was expecting. The Russian powerhouse finds themselves one loss away from being eliminated from the Major after a rough first day in which they lost to Fnatic and Grayhound. They eeked out a win against Imperial on Nov. 1 and had their first comfortable win yesterday against Evil Geniuses.
100 Thieves will reportedly promote NA’s top League prospect ahead of 2023 LCS season
100 Thieves will be promoting its top League of Legends prospect, support player Busio, to a starting role in 2023, according to a report by Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg. Busio was one of the best-performing players in the North American Academy scene this season and his efforts in the Summer Split earned him the Academy league’s “Most Valuable Prospect” award. Busio is contracted to the organization through the end of the 2023 season, according to the League global contract database.
Astonishing Ax1Le falling headshot propels Cloud9 past GamerLegion and into Legends Stage of IEM Rio Major
With everything on the line, GamerLegion and Cloud9 faced off in round five of the Challengers Stage at the IEM Rio CS:GO Major today. A close series was eventually decided by one of the most unreal highlights in Major history. The two teams entered their match on completely opposite courses....
Lil Nas X resigns as ‘President of League of Legends’ after 6 weeks as partnership with Riot ends
After six weeks as the “President of League of Legends,” rapper and pop star Lil Nas X has resigned from his fictional, completely made-up post. Lil Nas X was given the title of President of League by Riot in an effort to promote a series of collaborations between himself and the game developer, including a new song and in-game skin for League’s upcoming champion, K’Sante.
A Worlds 2022 finalist hits rank one in solo queue with just days to spare
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The League of Legends World Championship finals is only two days away and the hype cannot...
ARAM overhaul: Assassin champions getting new lease of life in League’s preseason
ARAM is a League of Legends game mode that’s strictly reserved for having fun. Although it is primarily a fun game mode, this long-standing League mode definitely needs balancing from time to time to avoid overpowered picks dominating the Howling Abyss. On Nov. 4, Riot shared a list of changes heading to the preseason on Nov. 16.
Modern Warfare 2 rightfully rewards Vault Edition owners with 10 hours of double XP after ‘confusion’ on purchase wording
A slew of double XP tokens exclusive to the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 should be arriving in players’ accounts soon, if they didn’t already have them. The $100 Vault Edition, which includes the season one battle pass, 50 tier skips, exclusive operators, and more, also boasted 10 hours of double XP tokens, albeit with one very specific caveat that seemingly everybody missed out on reading about.
Riot has prepared the most ambitious opening ceremony ever for the Worlds 2022 finals
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The League of Legends World Championship final is just around the corner. The two remaining teams...
FURIA vs. GamerLegion highlights day 3 of IEM Rio CS:GO Major
Tomorrow for the first time in IEM Rio Major Challengers Stage, the first stage of the competition in which Contenders and Challengers clash, will only feature advancement and elimination matches. From now on, all matches in the Challengers Stage are exclusively best-of-three series. There will be three matches between teams...
How to watch Team Summertime’s $60,000 MW2 ProSim Invitational
It’s officially tournament season for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. In the preseason for the Call of Duty League, pros and content creators are free to team up for some tourneys—and one of the first big ones is coming soon. Team Summertime is teaming up with BoomTV...
Dota 2 caster is once again endlessly repeating a phrase on stream—this time for the Diretide event
The 2022 Dota 2 battle pass features a slightly different structure compared to the last few years since it’ll be running until January 2023. Valve decided to roll out battle pass content in waves, and the second part was scheduled for a Nov. 3 release. Though the developer still has until the end of the day to release Diretide and everything coming in Part II of the Dota 2 battle pass, Robson “TeaGuvnor” Merritt has once again put himself on the frontlines for the community.
One of VALORANT’s original meta agents spies a return to prominence while Fade players fear PBE nerfs
Riot has released the list of VALORANT changes that will be accessible during this weekend’s Public Beta Environment (PBE) session, confirming the reports and rumors of a buff to Cypher and a nerf to Fade. Cypher’s buffs focus on his Trapwires, his Spycam tracker, and his Neural Theft ultimate...
A new record will be broken in the final of Worlds 2022—no matter the outcome
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Packed with upsets, unique picks like Heimerdinger support, a series of records set, and thrilling teamfights,...
How to unlock every emblem and calling card in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 currently has a lackluster lineup of calling cards and emblems available to players. The game that launched on Oct. 28 only had a handful of selections for players to customize their showcases, with no real way to unlock additional content through challenges like in previous titles. Unless a player unlocks a Gold camo for a gun or purchases the Call of Duty Endowment package in the shop, they are limited in what they can display. But a glitch in the game allows players to access all the emblems and calling cards and equip them.
