The Cowboys run game had its best week yet, even with its workhorse on the sideline in street clothes. Yet Jerry Jones says Ezekiel Elliott will be back in the mix after the team’s bye. As for the ground attack, what is the real secret to this season’s improvement? It may actually be a behind-the-scenes staffer who’s stayed out of the spotlight but helped implement some key changes.

DALLAS, TX ・ 32 MINUTES AGO