FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
WTOP
With Beal, Porzingis and Kuzma, why is Wizards’ offense underperforming?
With Beal and Porzingis, why is Wizards’ offense stalling? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The 42-point margin in Friday night’s loss to the Brooklyn Nets marked the worst home loss in Wizards franchise history and just the 14th time they have lost by 40-plus points. While that is notable, it also served as a reminder of what this season could be like for Washington, in the sense that teams that hover around .500 tend to have high highs and low lows.
WTOP
Today in Sports History-1st US college football game played
1869 — First US college football game played, Rutgers6, Princeton 4. 1934 — Joe Carter scores four touchdowns and Swede Hanson rushes for 190 yards as the Philadelphia Eagles crush the Cincinnati Reds 64-0. 1966 — Philadelphia’s Timmy Brown returns kickoffs 93 yards and 90 yards for touchdowns...
WTOP
MLS Playoff Glance
Salt Lake 2, Austin 2, Austin wins 3-1 on penalty kicks. Minnesota 1, Dallas 1, Dallas wins 5-4 on penalty kicks. Los Angeles FC 3, Philadelphia 3, LAFC wins 3-0 penalty kicks. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Foreman KOs Moorer to regain title
1927 — Walter Hagen beats Joe Turnesa 1-up to capture the PGA Championship for the fourth consecutive year and fifth overall. 1955 — Montreal’s Jean Beliveau scores the second fastest hat trick in NHL history in a 4-2 win over Boston. Beliveau, who scores all four Canadien goals, gets three in 44 seconds against Bruins goaltender Terry Sawchuk on the same power play.
WTOP
Judge voted player of the year by fellow major leaguers
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was voted player of the year and the American League outstanding player by fellow major leaguers in the annual Players Choice Awards from the Major League Baseball Players Association. Judge set an American League record with 62 homers, breaking the previous...
RGIII Makes $400 Million Pledge to Buy Washington Commanders With 10 Fans
It looks like the Washington Commanders are for sale and former QB Robert Griffin III wants a minority stake for himself and some fans. The post RGIII Makes $400 Million Pledge to Buy Washington Commanders With 10 Fans appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Suns Game
Damian Lillard has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns.
WTOP
Love, Allen lead short-handed Cavaliers to rout of Pistons
DETROIT (AP) — Kevin Love had 21 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds as the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Detroit Pistons 112-88 on Friday night for their seventh straight win. Jarrett Allen scored 22 points and Cedi Osman added 15 as the Cavaliers had a 54-21 edge in...
WTOP
Washington football legend Dave Butz dies
Former Washington defensive tackle Dave Butz has passed away at age 72, the team announced Friday. Butz signed with the Burgundy and Gold as a free agent in 1975 after two seasons with St. Louis. As one of the league’s biggest players at the time at 6-foot-8 and nearly 300 pounds, he started 180 games over 14 years in D.C. and was a mainstay on Washington’s first two Super Bowl-winning teams.
WTOP
Major League Soccer Championship Scores
2022 — Los Angeles FC 3, Philadelphia 3, Los Angeles won 3-0 on penalty kicks. 2021 — New York City 1, Portland 1, New York City won 4-2 on penalty kicks. 2016 — Seattle 0, Toronto 0, Seattle won 5-4 on penalty kicks. 2015 — Portland 2,...
WTOP
Sports on TV for Sunday, November 6
NBC — FIM MotoGP: The Valencian Grand Prix, Valencia, Spain (Taped) NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Playoffs – Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz. CFL FOOTBALL. 1 p.m. ESPN2 — Eastern Division Semifinal: Hamilton at Montreal. 4:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Western Division...
Los Angeles Football Club defeats Philadelphia Union to win MLS Cup
The Los Angeles Football Club defeated the Philadelphia Union to win the MLS Cup.
Kansas Fans Take After Tennessee, Tear Down Goalpost After Win
The Jayhawks made program history on Saturday following an upset win over No. 18 Oklahoma State.
No. 1 Georgia shuts down QB Hooker, No. 2 Tennessee, 27-13
ATHENS, Ga. — (AP) — In the biggest games, Stetson Bennett seems to rise to the occasion and above his often more heralded counterparts. Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score as No. 1 Georgia shut down Hendon Hooker and the Vols' high-powered offense to win a Southeastern Conference showdown of the nation's top-ranked teams 27-13 Saturday.
Halftime report: Clemson held scoreless by Notre Dame, trails 14-0
Dabo Swinney and Clemson did not come to play in the first half if their matchup with Notre Dame as the Tigers trail the Fighting Irish 14-0 heading into the locker room. The Fighting Irish got things going early, blocking a punt for a touchdown in the first quarter. Clemson’s defense did a solid job of containing Notre Dame’s offense, allowing just seven points. They’ve given up 122 yards on the ground early though it is tough to blame them for the time they’ve been forced to play. Clemson’s offense couldn’t get a thing going in the first half as wide receiver Beaux Collins was called for holding on two of the first three plays that killed the Tigers’ first drive. DJ Uiagalelei’s struggles have continued as the junior quarterback had a rough first half, completing 9-12 passes for just 41 yards. The No.4 Tigers need to change something if they want to walk away from South Bend with a win. List 3 defensive keys for a Clemson win at Notre Dame
