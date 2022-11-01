Read full article on original website
knuj.net
Rick Leitz
58 year old, Rick Leitz of New Ulm, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, at his home. Funeral service will be at 2 PM on Sunday, November 6th at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Ulm. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the time of service at church on Sunday.
knuj.net
Timothy Koestler
61 year old, Timothy Koestler, of New Ulm, passed away on Sunday at the New Ulm Medical Center. Funeral Service will be at 11am on Saturday at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Ulm. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm on Friday at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home-SOUTH CHAPEL in New Ulm. The visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.
knuj.net
Marvin Weber
Marvin Weber, age 75, husband of Jane, of Lafayette passed away Friday, October 28, 2022, at the New Ulm Medical Center in New Ulm. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, November 3, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Winthrop with interment in St. Gregory Cemetery in Lafayette. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 4:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Winthrop and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.
myalbertlea.com
Elizabeth “Betty” Ann (Kirsch) Roche
Elizabeth “Betty” Ann (Kirsch) Roche, age 96, was born to Joseph and Anne (Bauman) Kirsch on December 14, 1925, in New Ulm, Minnesota. Funeral services will be held at St. Theodore Catholic Church in Albert Lea, MN at a later date.
knuj.net
NEW ULM CRITICALLY INJURED IN CRASH
The state patrol was called out Wednesday evening at 9:45 to a rollover crash on Highway 169 in Blue Earth County. A Ford Ranger driven by Ellie Jean Stevenson Machau of New Ulm was southbound on 169 when it entered the median and rolled. She was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester with life-threatening injuries. Her passenger Mitchell Thompson of Lake Crystal was taken to Mankato Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The state patrol says alcohol was involved and neither Machau or Thompson wore their seatbelts. Mankato police and fire department, North Mankato Police,along with Lake Crystal police and the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
marshallradio.net
New Ulm woman in critical condition after rollover incident in Blue Earth County
A New Ulm woman is in critical condition and another person was injured after a rollover incident in Blue Earth County. At approximately 11:45 Wednesday evening, a 2002 Ford Ranger was traveling southbound on Highway 169 in Blue Earth County when it entered the median and rolled. The driver of the Ford, 27-year-old Ellie Jean Stevenson Machau of New Ulm, received life-threatening injuries and was transported to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester. Her passenger, 29-year-old Mitchell Thompson of Lake Crystal, received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Mankato Hospital. Neither occupant of the Ford was wearing their seat belt and alcohol is believed to be a factor. Assistance was provided by The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, Mankato Police Department, Lake Crystal Police Department, North Mankato Police Department, and Mankato Fire Department.
knuj.net
TWO SEMIS COLLIDE IN WATONWAN COUNTY
A Winnebago man was hurt when two semis collided in Watonwan County Monday afternoon. The state patrol says a semi driven by Bruce Koepp of Belle Plaine was traveling westbound on Highway 60. Another semi driven by David Alfson of Winnebago was crossing south on 330th Street when they collided. Koepp wasn’t hurt but Alfson was taken to Madelia hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Madelia fire, police and Ambulance along with the Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
KEYC
Southern Minnesota News
knuj.net
STATE FIRE MARSHAL IN FAIRFAX
The state fire Marshal is in Fairfax continuing to investigate what caused the fire that destroyed part of Park Street in early October. One of the buildings that sustained some damage was the Post Office. According to Fairfax postmaster Lori Kiecker, nothing can be done on the building until the south wall of what used to be Jimmy’s Pizza comes down and the north wall of the Post Office building has been deemed structurally sound. When and if that happens, then work can begin on the post office building roof whether it be repair or replacement. Fairfax residents are picking their mail up at the Gibbon Post Office. Officials say to make sure you check your mail before you leave Gibbon to make sure you are getting only your mail. There is some activity which some think is demolition of what’s left of the building. Fire officials say that is not the case. A bulldozer on site is being used in the investigation.
WEAU-TV 13
knuj.net
BROWN COUNTY BURNING RESTRICTIONS
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has issued burning restrictions starting Wednesday (this) morning at 8 am. Until now, there had not been any burning restrictions in Brown County. The restrictions are – no open burning of CRP land and/or ditches or brush piles is permitted. Recreational camp fires are permitted but must be contained in a ring of either rock, cement, brick or metal, must not be closer than 25 feet to any structure and be attended to. The DNR says the entire state of Minnesota is considered abnormally dry. Brown County is experiencing severe drought conditions because of very limited precipitation and windy days.
KEYC
knuj.net
TWO FIRE CALLS FOR SLEEPY EYE FIRE DEPARTMENT
The Sleepy Eye Fire Department was called out twice Monday. The first call was to a round baler fire in Leavenworth Township late Monday morning. Chief Ron Zinniel says the baler was a total loss but there was no damage to the field. The second call was for a cattle shed fire on 150th street north of Lake Hanska. Zinniel said Hanska and Comfrey Fire Departments were called for mutual aid with their water tankers. The shed was a total loss and 30 round bales were destroyed but there were no cattle lost and no injuries in either fire. Cause of both fires are under investigation.
marshallradio.net
Traffic collision injures woman in Windom
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 2:28 Monday afternoon, a 2001 Ford F150 was traveling southbound on Highway 60. A 2007 Toyo. rd Avenue when the vehicles collided in the intersection. The driver of the F150, 25-year-old Tam Say of Okabena was not injured. The driver of the Camry, 61-year-old Marcia Hormig, received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Windom hospital.
KEYC
Southern Minnesota News
knuj.net
CHASKA MAN GETS PRISON TIME FOR DEATH OF NICOLLET MAN
A motorist from Chaska has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for being on meth and aon amphetamines when he hit an oncoming car while trying to pass vehicles on Highway 14 killing a Nicollet man. Prosecutors say while in the hospital with non-critical injuries, Steven Hess acknowledged to a State Patrol sergeant that he had used meth, but said it was three days earlier and he “had not recently slept.” Aaron Lloyd died in that January 2020 crash on Highway 14 between New Ulm and Mankato.
KEYC
