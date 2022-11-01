Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Douglas County’s largest transportation project to date begins closures next weekNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
DougCo shares C-470, Highline Canal Trail detours ahead of multi-year closureHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Man arrested for firing gun at DougCo middle school flag football gameHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
DougCo agencies collect hundreds of pounds of unwanted medicationsHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Witness says 'bright light' UFO moved over Red Rocks Colorado concertRoger MarshMorrison, CO
Which River is the Longest One in the State of Colorado?
America's longest river is the Missouri River which measures an amazing 2,341 miles from the Centennial Mountains of Southwestern Montana to the Mississippi river. In Colorado, our longest river isn't as long as the Missouri River, but it is the 4th longest river in America. Do you know which one is the longest in our state?
Colorado May See an Increase in Hemp Plastic, but What is it?
New tax credits were approved by the Colorado Economic Development Commission this week in several areas in order to create new jobs for the state. The areas include manufacturing electric planes, expanding farming operations, aiding in multi-family construction projects, and production of hemp-based bioplastics. How Would Colorado’s New Tax Incentives...
Rocky Mountain Hot Dog: Wienermobile to Make 3 Colorado Stops Nov 4-6
It's like standing next to American royalty when you get to have your picture taken alongside the famous Wienermobile, and it's in Colorado for a fall weekend. Not only will Oscar Mayer's signature vehicle be in Colorado, it will be stopping at one of Colorado's most-unique fall events, as well. Will you be venturing out for a little Colorado adventure?
Awesome ‘Free Blockbusters’ Sharing Movies All Over Colorado
You've heard of "Little Free Libraries," the boxes where you can take and/or drop off books to share with others. Well, there's something similar popping up all over Colorado, but these involve DVD's and VHS tapes. They're called Free Blockbusters, and they're sweeping the nation. You'll find five such locations...
Colorado’s Amazing Mesa Verde National Park Ranks Among ’21 Most Underrated’
There are seven national parks within Colorado; Mesa Verde National Park has been selected as one that is highly underrated. Have you visited?. Colorado takes up nearly 105,000 miles, altogether; it's a challenge to get to all seven of our national parks. Take a look at why Mesa Verde National Park, in the southwestern part of the state, is worth the effort and one of great places to see in Colorado.
Coloradans Aren’t Big Bagel Fans, But Like Them This Way When They Have Them
For many, a bagel and some coffee are the best way to start the day. For others, a bagel can make for a great snack to tide you over until dinner. Sometimes, a bagel IS a light dinner. What is Colorado's favorite kind of bagel?. How often do you stop...
Denver One of the Worst Places if There was a Dragon Invasion
Let me start off by saying dragons aren't real. But what if they were not just folklore and there were real fire-breathing animals that thrives on treasures? Not a comforting thought at all, but we're playing the land of "what ifs" right now. I am a sucker for medieval movies....
Is It Legal To Bury Your Spouse In Your Yard In Colorado?
After they're dead of course. Sure, we love our spouses but sometimes they get on our nerves and we get on their nerves, it's a common thing in any normal relationship and as much as you'd like to sometimes bury them for doing the things that drives you crazy the most, this is simply a question for those that are or have ever legitimately wondered.
Did You Know the First U.S. Thai Restaurant Was in Colorado?
Colorado is known for inventing the cheeseburger and honing the craft of green chile, but it's also famous for another type of food: Thai. That's right — Thai food's introduction to America happened right here in the Centennial State. Read on to find out more. The first U.S. Thai...
Hot Deal? You Could Buy a Burnt Down House in Colorado for $840k
If you are in the market to start a fresh build of a home in Colorado and looking for a prime location, this might be the ideal property for you. However, if you are looking for a home that you can move into after signing the closing documents, you might want to keep looking as this Golden, Colorado home has certainly seen better days.
11 Stories that Prove Colorado Has the Craziest Weather
If you've spent at least a year in Colorado, you've undoubtedly seen some crazy weather. Colorado is known for its world-famous ski resorts, which require a lot of snow to stay in business, but mother nature doesn't always reserve major snowfalls for the winter. Colorado can see things like avalanches,...
See 25 of Colorado’s Coldest Record Lows Recorded in November
November is here and so is colder weather in Colorado. Just how cold? Both the Farmer's Almanac and the Old Farmer's Almanac have predicted a cold winter ahead, but what do the record low temps say about November on the western slope?. Below we look at 25 of the coldest...
Highline Lake Is Colorado’s First Body of Water Categorized As Infested
A recent discovery at Highline Lake has resulted in a change in the status of this popular western Colorado lake. Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff has discovered additional invasive zebra mussels at Highline Lake State Park north of Loma. The discovery prompted CPW to change the status of Highline from "Suspect" to "Infested." It's the first time that a body of water in the state of Colorado has been categorized with zebra mussels. CPW found a single adult zebra mussel on an artificial PVC substrate in the lake during routine invasive species sampling.
The World’s First Commercial Space Plane Is Being Built In Colorado
History is, quite literally, in the making in the Centennial State. As you're reading this, the world’s first commercial space plane is being built right here in Colorado - specifically, at the Sierra Space facility in Louisville. Meet Dream Chaser, The World's First Commercial Space Plane. The world's first...
Colorado Ghost Town Was Coldest Place in U.S. on Halloween
It seems appropriate a ghost town would be the coldest place in the contiguous United States on Halloween 2022. Well, this "Gothic" little town just happens to be in Colorado. This Colorado ghost town, pretty much deserted for over 100 years, recorded a toasty temperature of nine degrees on Halloween, October 31, 2022.
Dive In: This Is Colorado’s Best Dive Bar According To Yelp
Dive bars are the best. There's nothing like finding that little hole in the wall spot where there are no frills, nothing fancy, the people aren't pretentious and the beer is cold, and cheap. Those are a few of the important factors for me when finding a dive bar and...
Super Cool: Mike Rowe Visits Colorado Cement Plant for TV Episode
Hard work is done in Colorado every day, and now one company is showcasing that on national television. TV personality Mike Rowe is known to get his hands dirty and has a popular new show called How America Works with Mike Rowe, which recently featured a company located in Colorado.
Tossing Your Pumpkins? Don’t Feed Them To Colorado Wildlife – Here’s Why
Halloween is officially a thing of the past (for 2022, that is). Now that it's November, it's a good time to start taking down old decor and start decorating for other upcoming holidays. As such, if you're looking for a way to properly dispose of your Halloween decorations - particularly...
Watch a Stunning Timelapse of the Stars at This Colorado National Park
Northern Coloradans are familiar with the beauty of Rocky Mountain National Park, but there's another Centennial State treasure to explore: the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve. Located in Southern Colorado, the Great Sand Dunes boasts a unique landscape and stunning views of the Milky Way. It's nearly a...
Colorado Ranks Poorly on List of States With ‘Miserable’ Winters
Colorado winters can be summed up by three "Ss" - sun, snow, and sports. It's no wonder why Colorado ranks high compared to other states when it comes to winter. The Thrillist published "Every State Ranked By How Miserable Their Winters Are." It should come as no surprise Colorado ranked as one of the "not-so-bad" states. In other words, we are good at being "not bad" when it comes to winter weather. Just how "not bad" are we?
