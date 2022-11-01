ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which River is the Longest One in the State of Colorado?

America's longest river is the Missouri River which measures an amazing 2,341 miles from the Centennial Mountains of Southwestern Montana to the Mississippi river. In Colorado, our longest river isn't as long as the Missouri River, but it is the 4th longest river in America. Do you know which one is the longest in our state?
COLORADO STATE
Colorado May See an Increase in Hemp Plastic, but What is it?

New tax credits were approved by the Colorado Economic Development Commission this week in several areas in order to create new jobs for the state. The areas include manufacturing electric planes, expanding farming operations, aiding in multi-family construction projects, and production of hemp-based bioplastics. How Would Colorado’s New Tax Incentives...
COLORADO STATE
Colorado’s Amazing Mesa Verde National Park Ranks Among ’21 Most Underrated’

There are seven national parks within Colorado; Mesa Verde National Park has been selected as one that is highly underrated. Have you visited?. Colorado takes up nearly 105,000 miles, altogether; it's a challenge to get to all seven of our national parks. Take a look at why Mesa Verde National Park, in the southwestern part of the state, is worth the effort and one of great places to see in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
Is It Legal To Bury Your Spouse In Your Yard In Colorado?

After they're dead of course. Sure, we love our spouses but sometimes they get on our nerves and we get on their nerves, it's a common thing in any normal relationship and as much as you'd like to sometimes bury them for doing the things that drives you crazy the most, this is simply a question for those that are or have ever legitimately wondered.
COLORADO STATE
Hot Deal? You Could Buy a Burnt Down House in Colorado for $840k

If you are in the market to start a fresh build of a home in Colorado and looking for a prime location, this might be the ideal property for you. However, if you are looking for a home that you can move into after signing the closing documents, you might want to keep looking as this Golden, Colorado home has certainly seen better days.
GOLDEN, CO
Highline Lake Is Colorado’s First Body of Water Categorized As Infested

A recent discovery at Highline Lake has resulted in a change in the status of this popular western Colorado lake. Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff has discovered additional invasive zebra mussels at Highline Lake State Park north of Loma. The discovery prompted CPW to change the status of Highline from "Suspect" to "Infested." It's the first time that a body of water in the state of Colorado has been categorized with zebra mussels. CPW found a single adult zebra mussel on an artificial PVC substrate in the lake during routine invasive species sampling.
LOMA, CO
Colorado Ranks Poorly on List of States With ‘Miserable’ Winters

Colorado winters can be summed up by three "Ss" - sun, snow, and sports. It's no wonder why Colorado ranks high compared to other states when it comes to winter. The Thrillist published "Every State Ranked By How Miserable Their Winters Are." It should come as no surprise Colorado ranked as one of the "not-so-bad" states. In other words, we are good at being "not bad" when it comes to winter weather. Just how "not bad" are we?
COLORADO STATE
