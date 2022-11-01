GRAHAM COUNTY – A man was flown to an out-of-area hospital for surgery on Wednesday, Oct. 26, after being shot in the face with a shotgun in a hunting accident. According to a Graham County Sheriff’s Office report, the victim was quail hunting with his friend when some quail flew out of the bushes between them. The victim’s friend fired without realizing where the victim was and accidentally shot him.

