gilavalleycentral.net
A grades for Safford, Mt. Graham, Pima, Morenci high schools
PHOENIX — The Arizona State Board of Education released the 2021-22 letter grades for schools across the state, and four high schools in Graham and Greenlee counties received A grades. Scoring A grades were both high schools in the Safford Unified School District — Safford and Mt. Graham high...
gilavalleycentral.net
Safford joining Pima in the spirit of holiday giving
SAFFORD — The City of Safford is taking a page out of the Pima playbook when it comes to helping young residents in need. Safford officials announced it will host the city’s first Angel Wish Tree this holiday season and is now taking nominations of children who would benefit from having their Christmas wishes met.
gilavalleycentral.net
LifeNet returns to Willcox with ribbon-cutting Friday
WILLCOX — LifeNet 8 is celebrating its return to Cochise County with a ribbon-cutting event in Willcox on Friday. The event, running from 10 a.m. to noon at Northern Cochise Community Hospital, will also offer a chance to view its EC 130 air ambulance helicopter and speaking with the medical professionals who staff the aircraft.
gilavalleycentral.net
How to do Business With . . . workshop focuses on Freeport
THATCHER — A consortium of entities concerned with the business health of the Gila Valley are ready to roll out a new series of workshops. The How to do Business With . . . series will get underway with Freeport-McMoRan on Tuesday, Nov. 15. “Over five years ago, we...
gilavalleycentral.net
EAC Music Dept Presents Two Concerts
THATCHER, AZ—Eastern Arizona College’s Jazz Band will present its annual Fall Jazz Concert on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., in EAC’s Activities Center – Lee little Theater. The concert is free to the public and appropriate for all ages. This Fall Concert will feature Curaco Blue,Tank!, Love Is Here to Stay, Big Noise From Winnetka, I Cant Stop Loving You, Beyond the Sea, Honk! Honk!, Orange Colored Sky, and Down to the River.
gilavalleycentral.net
Safford Lions distributing produce Saturday
THATCHER — Produce on Wheels Without Waste returns for a new season this Saturday. The program, administered locally by the Safford Lions Club, makes available healthy food at a low cost. “For $15, you get about 70 pounds of fresh veggies, fresh produce, and sometimes bonuses,” said Chris Gibbs...
gilavalleycentral.net
Copper and Cotton bring Christmas spectacle back to Main Street
SAFFORD — A new Gila Valley holiday tradition was started Thursday evening. Copper and Cotton Lifestyle Co. held an Early Christmas Reveal, giving VIPs a chance to see the store newly decorated for the holidays, as well as the first opportunity to purchase items from upward of 80 different local makers and entrepreneurs.
gilavalleycentral.net
Voice of the Valley: Dinosaur Days at the Safford Library
Leslie Talley and Araceli Moreno from the library discuss Dinosaur Days and other events at the Safford Library.
gilavalleycentral.net
High School Football Playoffs Kickoff Friday
It’s hard to believe but the high school football regular season has come to an end for Gila Valley area teams. Pima, Morenci, Willcox and Thatcher have all qualified for the postseason and will all be playing at home on Friday, November 5th. #1 Pima vs #16 Chinle. The...
Man in custody after shooting at officers and crashing into his home in Willcox
A Willcox man is in custody after he crashed into his home, shot at officers and set his house on fire, according to the Willcox Police Department.
gilaherald.com
Man shot in face with shotgun
GRAHAM COUNTY – A man was flown to an out-of-area hospital for surgery on Wednesday, Oct. 26, after being shot in the face with a shotgun in a hunting accident. According to a Graham County Sheriff’s Office report, the victim was quail hunting with his friend when some quail flew out of the bushes between them. The victim’s friend fired without realizing where the victim was and accidentally shot him.
