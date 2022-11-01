Read full article on original website
Delicious Cancer Breakthrough: Pomegranates Found to Significantly Fuel Tumor-Fighting Immune Cells
A new study shows that a substance found in pomegranates significantly boosts the immune system to fight cancer—triggering a constant supply of endless rejuvenated T cells. German scientists studying therapies for colorectal cancer discovered that a metabolite in the red fruit, known as urolithin-A, rejuvenates immune T cells to make them better at fighting tumors.
Scientists found a molecule that destroys even the worst cancers in mice
Scientists working at Yale and the University of Rhode Island (URI) have discovered a new molecular cancer treatment that can hone in on cancer cells and eradicate tumors in mice. The tests so far have proven to offer exceptionally grand results, and even a single dose was enough to destroy some of the most advanced tumors.
New drug can target cancer cells more directly than traditional chemotherapy
CHARLOTTE — For PINK DAY at Channel 9, we’ve partnered with Atrium Health to share stories of survival and resources. With more breast cancer awareness comes money for research. And with that research comes new drugs, treatments and better surgical options. One of the newest options excites a...
myscience.org
Fatty liver is increasingly the cause of liver cell cancer
MHH research team has published current review on hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in The Lancet. Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is one of the most common cancers worldwide. In Germany, there are currently around 9,000 new HCC diagnoses per year, and almost 8,000 people affected do not survive the disease. Before the tumour develops in the liver, the organ is often already damaged by chronic inflammation. The "traditional" causes of chronic liver damage include, in particular, infections with hepatitis viruses or excessive alcohol consumption. In the meantime, however, obesity and metabolic diseases, which include diabetes mellitus and lead to a so-called fatty liver, are becoming increasingly important.
News-Medical.net
Study links pancreatic cancer survival outcomes with arrangement of immune cells in tumors
Researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine have discovered that the organization of different types of immune cells within pancreatic tumors is associated with how well patients with pancreatic cancer respond to treatment and how long they survive. The new findings, published Sept. 16 in Cancer Research, could eventually lead to new ways of treating pancreatic cancer, which has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers.
technologynetworks.com
Iron Linked to Chronic Heart Failure in Half of Heart Attack Survivors
A multi-institution study led by Rohan Dharmakumar, PhD, of Indiana University School of Medicine, has identified that iron drives the formation of fatty tissue in the heart and leads to chronic heart failure in about fifty percent of heart attack survivors. The discovery, recently published in Nature Communications, paves the...
Mouth cancer causes grow as cases skyrocket in UK
Cases of mouth cancer in the UK have increased by more than one-third in the last decade to hit a record high, according to a new report.The number of cases has more than doubled within the last generation and previous common causes like smoking and drinking are being added to by other lifestyle factors.According to the Oral Health Foundation, 8,864 people in the UK were diagnosed with the disease last year – up 36 per cent on a decade ago, with 3,034 people losing their life to it within the year.This is an increase in deaths of 40 per...
MedicalXpress
New gene editing strategy could lead to treatments for people born with inherited diseases of the immune system
A fault in cells that form a key part of the immune system can be repaired with a pioneering gene editing technique, finds new research demonstrated in human cells and mice, led by UCL scientists. Researchers say the study, published in Science Translational Medicine, could lead to new treatments for...
technologynetworks.com
Common Sedative Increases Heart Damage Risk When Used at Night
A common drug that makes patients sleepy and less anxious before surgery is associated with an increased risk of heart damage when operations are performed at night, according to a study by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The findings are further evidence that the time of...
studyfinds.org
Radioactive implant wipes out tumors in mice with pancreatic cancer
DURHAM, N.C. — Could pancreatic cancer be a thing of the past? A study by a team at Duke University could soon make this a reality. Their latest research on pancreatic cancer found a gel-like, radioactive treatment that not only slowed down cancer growth, but also obliterated 80 percent of tumors in mice. The treatment worked even on mice with hard-to-treat tumors.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 linked to excessive destruction of connections between nerve cells in new brain model
Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have in a new study used cellular reprogramming to create human three-dimensional brain models and infected these models with SARS-CoV-2. In infected models, the brain immune cells excessively eliminated synapses and acquired a gene expression pattern mimicking what has been observed in neurodegenerative disorders. The findings could help to identify new treatments against persistent cognitive symptoms after a COVID-19 infection.
News-Medical.net
Pancreatic cancer could be detected up to three years earlier than current diagnoses
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
MedicalXpress
Researchers discover how bacteria make pancreatic cancer cells grow and move
Virginia Tech researchers from the Department of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics and the Department of Biochemistry have discovered a characteristic of a common oral bacterium that relocates to pancreatic cancer tumors that may help guide future therapeutic interventions for treatment. The bacterium, Fusobacterium nucleatum, may play a key role in how aggressively cancer grows and moves throughout the body.
scitechdaily.com
COVID-19 Virus Disrupts Normal Mix of Gut Bacteria, Increasing Risk for Other Infections
Infection with SARS-CoV-2, the COVID-19 pandemic virus, can decrease the number of bacterial species in a person’s gut. This reduced microbiome diversity creates space for dangerous microbes to thrive. This is according to a new report that will be published today (November 1) in the journal Nature Communications. The...
Healthline
Parathyroid Cancer: Everything You Should Know
Parathyroid cancer is a very rare type of cancer, leading to fragile and painful bones, digestive trouble, and kidney stones. Less than 100 people receive a diagnosis in the United States each year. This cancer grows in your parathyroid glands and causes your body to overproduce an important hormone called parathyroid hormone.
studyfinds.org
Giving birth permanently changes a woman’s bones, study reveals
NEW YORK — Having a baby permanently changes the make-up of a woman’s bones, a new study reveals. A team of anthropologists discovered that females who have given birth have lower levels of calcium and phosphorus in comparison to males or females who have not been pregnant. Their bones also experienced a significant drop in magnesium as a result of breastfeeding.
Men's Health
Do You Have Dependent Personality Disorder? Here's How to Tell.
WE ALL DEPEND on people in our lives to help us out from time to time. We might need advice to make an important decision and enjoy having the people we love around us as much as possible. But, when someone has so much self-doubt that they’re incapable of making...
A blood test that screens for multiple cancers at once promises to boost early detection
Detecting cancer early before it spreads throughout the body can be lifesaving. This is why doctors recommend regular screening for several common cancer types, using a variety of methods. Colonoscopies, for example, screen for colon cancer, while mammograms screen for breast cancer. While important, getting all these tests done can be logistically challenging, expensive and sometimes uncomfortable for patients. But what if a single blood test could screen for most common cancer types all at once? This is the promise of multicancer early detection tests, or MCEDs. This year, President Joe Biden identified developing MCED tests as a priority for...
psychologytoday.com
ADHD: Bottom-Up Triggers of Social Anxiety
Neuro-biologically informed methods engage the safety system of the brain and tune into neuro-biological needs. A neuroception of safety is helpful for social engagement behaviors. Neurodivergent individuals are susceptible to emotional contagion. Adult clients who present with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) often describe a social anxiety spiral of thinking that leads...
wdfxfox34.com
How Long Does it Take to Detox from Alcohol?
Originally Posted On: https://havendetoxnow.com/how-long-does-it-take-to-detox-from-alcohol/. When a person chooses to stop drinking, they will likely go through mild symptoms of alcohol withdrawal or may even face the severe symptoms linked to abrupt alcohol withdrawal resulting from alcohol dependence. The length of alcohol detox symptoms can span days or even several weeks...
