Even though AMD has now officially announced their new RX 7000 GPUs, the fact is that the now last-gen cards can be had for some excellent discounts, especially as retailers try to clear stock in prep for the new cards' full release in about a month. A good example of a solid deal is this MSI Radeon RX 6900 XT Gaming X Trio 16GB from the Ebuyer Ebay store, which can be yours for £630 with code TAKEIT10, which takes £70 off its list price.

1 DAY AGO