BHG
Cherry Pie Bites
2 cups fresh or frozen tart red cherries (thawed if frozen) Preheat oven to 325°F. In a medium mixing bowl beat the ½ cup butter and the cream cheese with an electric mixer on medium to high speed until combined. Stir in the 1 cup flour. Shape dough into 24 balls. Press the balls evenly into the bottoms and up the sides of 24 ungreased 1¾-inch muffin cups.
Food & Wine
Pesto-and-Cheese-Stuffed Brioche Scrolls with Bacon-Tomato Jam
These savory cousins to cinnamon rolls feature buttery brioche scrolls filled with nutty pesto and salty Asiago cheese. The recipe, from Timmy Gibbons and Bobby Schaffer of Chicago’s Lost Larson bakery, begins with a sweet and buttery brioche dough. Thanks to a lengthy kneading time as well as an autolyse — a rest period after initially mixing the flour and liquid — the dough develops a strong gluten network, resulting in a pillowy-soft and tender crumb. Adding small pieces of chilled butter to the dough while kneading allows the butter to gradually incorporate, giving the dough a smooth and glossy appearance. For a malleable dough that won’t stick to your hands, be sure to chill the dough well (which allows the butter to solidify) before shaping it into a rectangle for spreading the pesto onto. While the dough will feel sticky before chilling, avoid adding additional flour — too much flour will turn the brioche dry and crumbly. After baking, top the still-warm scrolls with a dollop of homemade tomato-bacon jam. The jam will melt over the warm scrolls, adding a touch of smoky, syrupy sweetness that is balanced by the acid from the cherry tomatoes. Toeing the line between sweet and savory, these hearty pastries are sure to be a crowd favorite; they are best served warm. To reheat the scrolls, warm them at 300°F for five minutes before topping with bacon jam and garnishing. Serve any leftover tomato-bacon jam with cream cheese and crackers.
Extra Moist Butter Cake Recipe
When it's so easy to make a cake from a box mix, why would you go through the trouble of making one from scratch? Well, because cakes made from scratch really aren't all that difficult, either, as long as you have the right recipe to follow to ensure that they come out with the proper texture. Recipe developer Ting Dalton describes this sponge-type cake as " springy, moist, [and] sweet." She likes to cut it in very small pieces, though she admits "it's impossible just to have a few."
Farm and Dairy
Slow Cooker Cinnamon Pumpkin Bread Pudding
Slow cookers are low wattage appliances; they use little electricity. Low temp=200° and high temp=300°. Usually, 1 hour on HIGH is equal to 2 hours on LOW. Keep the lid on because uncovering the pot during cooking releases heat and the cooker regains temperature slowly. Ingredients:. 1/2 cup...
thespruceeats.com
Carrot Cake Muffins
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) These delightful little carrot cake muffins could not be tastier or easier to assemble. You make them in a single bowl with a whisk and a spatula, and all the ingredients you need are likely already in your pantry.
Thrillist
Coffee Mate Adds 2 New Flavors to Holiday Creamers Lineup
The best thing about the colder months, in my opinion, is making a frothy latte at home without stressing about how you will turn it into an iced coffee. I have simply never been able to manage a scenario where all the ice doesn't melt, and the drink is entirely too watery. In the winter, I just drink hot coffee. And this season, I'll be adding two new flavors to my coffee bar rotation.
The Thanksgiving Recipe of the Year
Not sure what to make for Thanksgiving this year? Our friends at Taste of Home have got just the ticket: this sourdough, sausage and blueberry dressing—which they’ve dubbed the Thanksgiving Recipe of the Year. And trust us, it won’t disappoint. During this year’s festivities, make sure to share these Thanksgiving memes, quotes and poems around the table for some extra gratitude.
IHOP Announces Their New Holiday Menu
IHOP is embracing winter flavors like ginger, apple and red currant Pack up your pumpkin spice because winter flavors are here at IHOP. On Nov. 1, the breakfast chain announced plans to roll out new seasonal dishes and drinks. Rather than classic holiday flavors like peppermint, IHOP is serving up ginger, apple and red currant. The menu updates consist of one food item and three drinks, all of which highlight those seasonal flavors. Gingersnap apple French toast, gingersnap milkshake, gingersnap hot chocolate and red passionfruit splasher are available at...
Thrillist
Dunkin's Holiday Beverages Are Back, Including an All-New Flavor
Now that Halloween is over, it's time to start decking the halls, humming Christmas carols, and sipping Peppermint Mochas like our life depends on it. Dunkin' agrees. The coffee giant is officially rolling out its holiday beverage lineup today with a few debuts. As of Wednesday, November 2, Dunkin' is...
thecountrycook.net
Pecan Pie Cheesecakes
These mini Pecan Pie Cheesecakes are smooth, creamy and topped with a delicious pecan pie topping. The perfect holiday recipe to grace your dessert table!. I love pecan pie and I love cheesecake so why not mash the two together and make these utterly delicious Pecan Pie Cheesecakes?! Even better is they are individual cheesecakes which makes them so much easier to serve. Perfect for holiday gatherings, these are one dessert that always goes quickly! Plus they are super simple to put together with easily available ingredients. If you want an amazing single serving dessert to share at your holiday gatherings, you have to make my Pecan Pie Cheesecake recipe.
BHG
Philly Cheesesteak Sliders
8 ounces cheese spread (chive-and-onion, garlic-and-herb, or plain) In a 12-inch skillet heat 2 Tbsp. of the butter and the olive oil over medium. Add onions, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until very tender and starting to brown, about 15 minutes. Preheat oven to 350°F. Arrange roll bottoms in...
recipesgram.com
Oreo Chocolate Cheesecake
When you don’t know what to make for dessert, a cake is always a great solution. This Oreo Chocolate Cheesecake Cake is a creamy bundt cake with a cookie cheesecake filling and it is topped with a cream cheese glaze and more Oreo cookies. Ingredients:. For chocolate cake:. 2...
macaronikid.com
Chewy Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Cookies
It's National Dessert Day, and we tried an amazing new recipe courtesy of Cambrea Bakes. These pumpkin cookies are perfectly spiced and filled with all the best fall flavors, making them the perfect dessert for the season. Guaranteed to be your family's newest fall favorite!. INGREDIENTS. 1 cup unsalted butter...
The Daily South
New-School Pineapple Casserole
The uniquely Southern combination of canned pineapple, Cheddar cheese, and Ritz crackers is one of those things you just have to taste to understand. When combined with plenty of butter and baked in a 13- x 9-inch dish, it becomes the iconic pineapple casserole you know and love. We played...
12tomatoes.com
Extra Creamy French Mac & Cheese
You’ve never had macaroni like this before. Many people claim to have the best macaroni and cheese recipe, but this extra creamy French mac and cheese recipe is the winner in my book. Of all the recipes I’ve tried this one has the most complex, richest, savoriest flavor and texture I’ve come across. And coming from a mac and cheese aficionado that’s not nothing.
Aldi's Cookie Dessert Bars Are Turning Heads
According to Medical News Today, it's been said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. That's probably a lie. The most important meal of the day might just be dessert. Some, like Ask Difference, will say that dessert isn't a meal. That's because they're doing it wrong....
Thrillist
This Fan-Favorite Canned Cocktail Brand Is Releasing 'Just-Add-Water' Mixers
Considering Cutwater Spirits has revolutionized the canned cocktail, it should be no surprise that the Anheuser-Busch-owned brand is at it again—this time, targeting the mixer market. The Cutwater Heaters come in three flavor iterations and are a lineup of bar-quality, high-proof, just-add-water mixers. And as the name suggests, the...
We’re Obsessed With Cowboy Butter and We’re Smearing It on Everything
“Why has nobody told me about cowboy butter?” asks Jason Ortynski of Jorts Kitchen, in a TikTok video that’s gotten more than 10 million views. “It’s actually one of the best sauces I’ve ever had with my steak.” I’ve felt the same way recently. Cowboy butter isn’t necessarily a “new” recipe, but it’s something that I’ve been seeing everywhere over the past couple of weeks. I made it with a grilled ribeye steak, and I’m hooked. If you love steak, cowboy butter will be your go-to dipping sauce.
Food & Wine
Granola and Marshmallow Piecrust
This gluten-free, hassle-free pie crust combines maple granola, butter, and melted marshmallows to make a Rice Krispies Treat-inspired crust. Using gluten-free granola instead of a puffed rice cereal yields a crunchier crust — the granola doesn't get soggy once coated in gooey melted marshmallow. The crust recipe also includes a small amount of white miso paste, which keeps the crust from being too sweet and adds a savory complexity. Use a lightly greased measuring cup to press the sticky mixture into the pie plate.
gordonramsayclub.com
Irish Cream Chocolate Sheet Cake
Shout-out to all chocolate and liqueur lovers out there! This Irish Cream Chocolate sheet cake is the perfect dessert for you! Easy and quick to prepare and very chocolatey – what can be better! Try the following recipe:. Servings 18-20 Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour...
