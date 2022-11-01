ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
silverscreenandroll.com

Whenever Kyrie Irving is available, the Lakers have to pass

“This is bigger than basketball,” Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai tweeted after condemning Kyrie Irving’s spreading of an antisemitic documentary. The following night, Irving was still in uniform and scored 35 points in a loss to the Indiana Pacers. Irving’s tweet may have been bigger than basketball, but that didn’t appear to stop him from playing basketball.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Bucks top OKC for franchise-record 9th straight to open year

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brook Lopez scored 25 points and the Milwaukee Bucks extended their season-opening winning streak to a franchise record nine games with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the bench, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 108-94 Saturday night. Antetokounmpo sat out for the first time this season. He was listed as “questionable” with left knee soreness after recording his first triple-double of the season a night earlier in Minnesota. He did not go through warmups ahead of the game, and head coach Mike Budenholzer said before that game that the league’s second-leading scorer at 32.6 points per game would get the night off. With Antetokounmpo out, Lopez led Milwaukee on 10-of-16 shooting that included four of the Bucks’ 17 3-pointers. Jevon Carter and Grayson Allen each added five 3s and finished with 18 points and 19 points, respectively. Bobby Portis notched fifth double-double of the season with 12 points and 21 rebounds. Jrue Holiday also finished with a double-double, scoring 10 points with 13 assists. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander connected on 7 of 16 shots and led Oklahoma City with 18 points. Josh Giddey scored 15 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 12.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers vs. Cavaliers Preview: Needing more out of LeBron and AD

The Los Angeles Lakers lost 130-116 to the Utah Jazz on Friday night, marking the first poor performance from the team’s defense in what has otherwise been a near-perfect start to the season on that end up. The team will now have to quickly lick its wounds from the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

Another new chapter at Silver Screen and Roll

Less than three weeks ago, I happily announced my new role at this site, what seemed like a logical continuation of all the various parts I’ve played at Silver Screen and Roll over the years. And after hopping around SB Nation like some sports blogger whac-a-mole (seriously, I’ve written for at least nine team sites on this network plus the dot com; my byline just keeps popping up), it did feel nice to land in one spot with my actual favorite team, the Lakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA

