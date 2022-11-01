Read full article on original website
Rolfe Man Arrested on Numerous Charges Following Execution of Search Warrant
Rolfe, IA (KICD)– A Rolfe man is facing drug and weapons charges after police executed a search warrant late last month. The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office executed the warrant on October 24th at 41195 320th Street and allegedly discovered a large amount of controlled substances, three firearms and drug paraphernalia.
Storm Lake Man Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Vehicle
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Storm Lake man has been charged with theft after he was reportedly found to be driving a stolen vehicle Thursday evening. A traffic stop was initiated in the 400 block of Flindt Drive in Storm Lake around seven o’clock for an equipment violation when police learned the driver, 26-year-old Alredo Inzunza, did own the vehicle and had allegedly broken into it and drove off without the owner’s permission.
Two People Estherville Hurt in Fatal Calhoun County Crash
Rockwell City, IA (KICD)– Two people from Estherville were hurt and a woman from Pomeroy killed in a head-on collison in Calhoun County Friday morning. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says a Ford Focus driven by 22-year-old Gabrielle Ludwig crossed the center line on Highway 4 near Rockwell City around 8:45 and collided with a pickup pulling a trailer causing the truck to go up and over the Focus.
Threat Against Spencer High School Determined To Be False
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Officials with Spencer Community Schools investigated a potential threat of violence against the high school this morning. A statement sent to KICD News from Superintendent Terry Hemann says staff were made aware of the threat and immediately contacted law enforcement who were able to determine there was no danger to school safety with the rest of day proceeding as normal.
Dale Paulsen, 81, of Spencer Formerly of Graettinger
Funeral services for 81-year-old Dale Paulsen of Spencer, formerly of Graettinger, will be Thursday, November 10th, at 11 a.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Graettinger with burial and military services at South Walnut Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Warner Funeral Home is...
Construction Underway on Buena Vista County Soybean Crush Plant
Alta, IA (KICD)– Construction is underway at a new multi-million dollar soybean crush plant in Buena Vista County. Platinum Crush developer Mike Kinley tells KICD News the structure itself just recently started going up, but dirt work has been underway at the site between Alta and Storm Lake for some time.
James “Jim” Christensen, 66, of Spencer
Funeral services for 66-year-old James “Jim” Christensen of Spencer will be Tuesday, November 8th, at 1 p.m. at Hope Reformed Church in Spencer with burial at Swedish Lutheran Cemetery near Royal. Visitation will be Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is...
In-Person Absentee Voting Still Available Ahead of November 8th Election
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Those wishing to cast their ballot ahead of Tuesday’s Mid-Term Elections still have time to do so in person at their local Auditor’s office. The Clay County Auditor’s Office will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with voters having until the end of business on Monday to vote absentee with curbside voting also available in some locations.
Top Ranked St. Mary’s Too Much for GTRA
Remsen, Ia (KICD) – The GTRA Titans traveled to Remsen on Thursday night for the Iowa High School Football 8-Player Playoffs Quarter Finals to take on the Remsen St. Mary’s Hawks. Big Country 107.7 was on site for the contest. St. Mary’s would jump all over the Titans...
