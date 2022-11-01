Read full article on original website
Cowboys Release Former 2nd Round Pick After Trade Deadline
On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL's trade deadline came and went without the Dallas Cowboys making a move. However, not long after the deadline passed, the Cowboys made headlines with one roster decision. The team released defensive tackle Trysten Hill, who was a second-round pick by the team just three years ago.
Look: Dak Prescott's Brother Not Happy With Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys had a relatively quiet trade deadline to the dismay of many fans, including Tad Prescott. Although the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins last week, they didn't make any additional moves Tuesday. However, ESPN's Ed Werder reported that they were talking to the Houston Texans about a deal for wide receiver Brandin Cooks "until the final minutes" before the trade window closed at 4 p.m. ET.
Cowboys made late trade deadline push for Texans WR Brandin Cooks
Although the Texans engaged in discussions with teams about what would have been the fourth trade of Brandin Cooks‘ career, the ninth-year veteran remains on the rebuilding team. This may be a point of contention now. But with the trade deadline passed, Cooks’ options are limited. Pre-deadline reports...
The Cowboys Have Made A Decision On The Trade Deadline
Earlier this Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talked about catching a train when asked about the trade deadline. "I'm standing by the track, and when the train comes by, I'm ready to hit that caboose and not let it get by me," Jones said. Well, it appears the train...
Several Steelers Defenders Including Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cam Heyward Own Their Critical Mistakes After Big Week 8 Loss
There could be a lot of changes coming out of the Week 9 bye week for the Steelers. They could potentially be moving on from offensive coordinator, Matt Canada, and promoting QB coach Mike Sullivan. They could be making significant depth chart changes, among several other things. Regardless of whether or not any of the changes actually happen, one thing the team does need to be focused on is sticking together and not dividing the locker room or the organization.
Browns GM Andrew Berry confirms when Deshaun Watson will start, praises Jacoby Brissett
Watson is serving an 11-game suspension and was also fined $5 million (both of which were reported in August) for violating the league's personal conduct policy. He faces over 20 allegations of sexual misconduct stemming from visits with dozens of massage therapists. It was reported in October that the 27-year-old...
REPORT – Potential Steelers Trade Target Could Be Released Following The Nov 1 Trade Deadline
The Pittsburgh Steelers are in desperate help for a cornerback. Levi Wallace hasn’t exactly fulfilled expectations from the two-year, $8 million deal that he signed in the off-season. Ahkello Witherspoon has regressed a ton after signing an extension in the off-season as well. Pro Football Focus has him with a 45.4 grade so far this season, certainly not what you want.
Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade
Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
Report: Steelers’ Chase Claypool Was A Distraction Behind The Scenes And Team Definitely Wanted To Move On At Least 2 Weeks Prior
The Pittsburgh Steelers trade of Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears might have been about more than just clearing a path for George Pickens and getting back solid trade value in return. According to CBS NFL insider, Josina Anderson, Claypool had fallen out of favor in the organization. Anderson suggested an alternative motive behind the trade.
Stephen Jones explains Cowboys quiet trade deadline, hints at other acquisitions
The Dallas Cowboys had a quiet trade deadline period, however, according to Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones, that doesn’t mean the team is done making moves.
Bills upgrade at RB in trade with Colts
The Buffalo Bills made an upgrade at the running back position Tuesday in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. The Bills acquired Nyheim Hines from the Colts just before the trade deadline passed. The Colts are getting back running back Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round pick in return, according to Adam Schefter.
Broncos losers in Bradley Chubb deal?
Despite getting a hearty portion of players and draft picks, the Denver Broncos still received the small potatoes in the Bradley Chubb deal. Denver traded Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick to Miami for a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round draft pick and running back Chase Edmonds. That sounds like a haul, but these assets won't push them back into AFC West contention.
Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson takes dig at Lions after trade
T.J. Hockenson does not seem unhappy to be leaving the Detroit Lions behind to join the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings on Tuesday for draft picks, moving on from the former top ten pick. On Wednesday, Hockenson spoke to the Minnesota media and made a fairly pointed comment about what he was leaving behind in Detroit.
Jerry Jones on Cowboys Trade Talks: 'Feverish'
Dallas' owner says he remains motivated to make a deal to improve a team he believes is capable of a Super-Bowl run.
Cowboys Seek 'Super Bowl Trade,' Says NFL Source as Jerry Jones Does 'Self-Evaluation'
The Cowboys are flying with a 6-2 record, but head coach Mike McCarthy is wary of the team getting ahead of itself. Meanwhile, the front office is apparently trying to get way ahead with a "Super Bowl trade.''
Cowboys Trade Target Brandin Cooks OUT of Texans Practice; Source Explains
The rumor mill is in full swing Tuesday afternoon as the NFL Trade Deadline is under three away. The Dallas Cowboys, currently sitting second in the NFC East at 6-2, holding the tiebreaker over the New York Giants for second place behind the Philadelphia Eagles, want to be buyers this deadline ... and one of their targets, as CowboysSI.com has reported, is Houston Texans wide receiver, Brandin Cooks.
With Nothing To Lose Steelers Backup Quarterback Mitch Trubisky Calls Out Coaching Staff
It’s been over a month since the Pittsburgh Steelers benched quarterback, Mitch Trubisky , in favor of rookie, Kenny Pickett. Since then, Trubisky has mostly been a mentor from the sidelines. He did come in against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leading the offense to victory after Pickett suffered a concussion.
Packers Cut Two Players
Tom Silverstein said the corresponding moves will be activating RB Kylin Hill and re-signing Taylor the practice squad. Taylor, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Memphis back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers but was placed on non-football injury with a foot injury coming out of training camp.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones again compares RBs Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was sidelined with a knee injury during the team's Week 8 win over the Chicago Bears, paving the way for Tony Pollard to erupt for 131 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Dallas is on a bye in Week 9, but owner Jerry Jones is...
The Cardinals Made 2 Iconic Roster Moves This Week
What was inevitable has finally become official for the St. Louis Cardinals. Yesterday, both Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina signed the papers to confirm their retirements. The Cardinals season came to an abrupt end when they were knocked out in the NL Wild Card round by the eventual National League champion Philadelphia Phillies.
