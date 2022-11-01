ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Cowboys Release Former 2nd Round Pick After Trade Deadline

On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL's trade deadline came and went without the Dallas Cowboys making a move. However, not long after the deadline passed, the Cowboys made headlines with one roster decision. The team released defensive tackle Trysten Hill, who was a second-round pick by the team just three years ago.
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott's Brother Not Happy With Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys had a relatively quiet trade deadline to the dismay of many fans, including Tad Prescott. Although the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins last week, they didn't make any additional moves Tuesday. However, ESPN's Ed Werder reported that they were talking to the Houston Texans about a deal for wide receiver Brandin Cooks "until the final minutes" before the trade window closed at 4 p.m. ET.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

The Cowboys Have Made A Decision On The Trade Deadline

Earlier this Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talked about catching a train when asked about the trade deadline. "I'm standing by the track, and when the train comes by, I'm ready to hit that caboose and not let it get by me," Jones said. Well, it appears the train...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Several Steelers Defenders Including Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cam Heyward Own Their Critical Mistakes After Big Week 8 Loss

There could be a lot of changes coming out of the Week 9 bye week for the Steelers. They could potentially be moving on from offensive coordinator, Matt Canada, and promoting QB coach Mike Sullivan. They could be making significant depth chart changes, among several other things. Regardless of whether or not any of the changes actually happen, one thing the team does need to be focused on is sticking together and not dividing the locker room or the organization.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

REPORT – Potential Steelers Trade Target Could Be Released Following The Nov 1 Trade Deadline

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in desperate help for a cornerback. Levi Wallace hasn’t exactly fulfilled expectations from the two-year, $8 million deal that he signed in the off-season. Ahkello Witherspoon has regressed a ton after signing an extension in the off-season as well. Pro Football Focus has him with a 45.4 grade so far this season, certainly not what you want.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade

Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Report: Steelers’ Chase Claypool Was A Distraction Behind The Scenes And Team Definitely Wanted To Move On At Least 2 Weeks Prior

The Pittsburgh Steelers trade of Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears might have been about more than just clearing a path for George Pickens and getting back solid trade value in return. According to CBS NFL insider, Josina Anderson, Claypool had fallen out of favor in the organization. Anderson suggested an alternative motive behind the trade.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Bills upgrade at RB in trade with Colts

The Buffalo Bills made an upgrade at the running back position Tuesday in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. The Bills acquired Nyheim Hines from the Colts just before the trade deadline passed. The Colts are getting back running back Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round pick in return, according to Adam Schefter.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Broncos losers in Bradley Chubb deal?

Despite getting a hearty portion of players and draft picks, the Denver Broncos still received the small potatoes in the Bradley Chubb deal. Denver traded Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick to Miami for a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round draft pick and running back Chase Edmonds. That sounds like a haul, but these assets won't push them back into AFC West contention.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson takes dig at Lions after trade

T.J. Hockenson does not seem unhappy to be leaving the Detroit Lions behind to join the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings on Tuesday for draft picks, moving on from the former top ten pick. On Wednesday, Hockenson spoke to the Minnesota media and made a fairly pointed comment about what he was leaving behind in Detroit.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Cowboys Trade Target Brandin Cooks OUT of Texans Practice; Source Explains

The rumor mill is in full swing Tuesday afternoon as the NFL Trade Deadline is under three away. The Dallas Cowboys, currently sitting second in the NFC East at 6-2, holding the tiebreaker over the New York Giants for second place behind the Philadelphia Eagles, want to be buyers this deadline ... and one of their targets, as CowboysSI.com has reported, is Houston Texans wide receiver, Brandin Cooks.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Packers Cut Two Players

Tom Silverstein said the corresponding moves will be activating RB Kylin Hill and re-signing Taylor the practice squad. Taylor, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Memphis back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers but was placed on non-football injury with a foot injury coming out of training camp.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

The Cardinals Made 2 Iconic Roster Moves This Week

What was inevitable has finally become official for the St. Louis Cardinals. Yesterday, both Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina signed the papers to confirm their retirements. The Cardinals season came to an abrupt end when they were knocked out in the NL Wild Card round by the eventual National League champion Philadelphia Phillies.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy