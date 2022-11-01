LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cybercriminals are wreaking havoc on American infrastructure, including a recent attack on the fourth-largest healthcare provider in the country. The day and age of digital data have made major businesses and companies more susceptible to an online hack of their private information. The American Association of Medical Colleges reports that there were 600 U.S. hospitals attacked in 2020 alone.

