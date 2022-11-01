Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
wymt.com
Team working to digitize records of enslaved people in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time in Kentucky, a team is working to digitize historical records of enslaved people, dating back to the late 1700s. The project will make it easier for people to access information about their family history. Downtown Lexington was the site of one of...
wymt.com
Staple of Lexington LGBTQ community shutting down
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A staple of Lexington’s LGBTQ community is shutting down. Long-time Lexington nightclub Soundbar announced that it will host its ‘last dance’ on Saturday, November 19th. The bar and dance club has been in business on South Limestone for more than a decade. Owners...
wymt.com
Cyberattack on Lexington hospital’s parent company could be largest in US history
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cybercriminals are wreaking havoc on American infrastructure, including a recent attack on the fourth-largest healthcare provider in the country. The day and age of digital data have made major businesses and companies more susceptible to an online hack of their private information. The American Association of Medical Colleges reports that there were 600 U.S. hospitals attacked in 2020 alone.
wymt.com
Ky. men accused of breaking into storage units and stealing ginseng
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Kentucky men have been arrested and charged after being accused of breaking into storage units and stealing millions of dollars in ginseng. Daniel Scott, 32, from Louisville, and William McCane, 46, from Frankfort, are facing multiple burglary and theft charges after police said they broke into several storage facilities and storage sheds.
wymt.com
Death of Nicholasville man gaining national attention
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The death of a Nicholasville man is gaining national attention. The attorney for the family of Desman LaDuke provided a video from a bystander to the Herald Leader. They say it shows officers pointing guns toward a home. A shot is then fired. Nicholasville police say...
wymt.com
FCPS principal placed on leave after ‘allegation of inappropriate conduct’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re continuing to learn more about a Lexington high school principal being placed on administrative leave. The Herald Leader is reporting Paul Laurence Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave with pay for up to 20 days following “an allegation of inappropriate conduct.”
wymt.com
Lexington high school principal placed on administrative leave
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave. Ball is in his first year as the principal of Dunbar, after being hired this past summer. “We are aware of the concerns raised by members of the Dunbar staff. Reports of this nature...
wymt.com
Numerous school districts close due to illness
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -Flu cases are forcing several school districts to close for in-person instruction this week. Magoffin County and Powell County students will return to the classroom on Nov. 9. Wayne County schools will be closed for in-person instruction on Thursday and Friday, but the district will be utilizing...
wymt.com
Kentucky Women’s Basketball cruises past Pikeville in Wednesday exhibition
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Four Kentucky players scored in double figures as the Cats blasted Pikeville 93-45 on Wednesday night in women’s basketball exhibition action at Memorial Coliseum. Ajae Petty led Kentucky with 15 points, while Robyn Benton and Jada Walker each added 14. Maddie Scherr had 13 points...
