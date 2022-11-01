ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

Our 16 Favorite Sandwich Shops in Houston

From banh mi to po’boys and tortas, these sandwich shops have it all. While tacos, burgers, and bbq usually get the lion's share of the attention in Houston, our sandwich game deserves some love, too. That’s because the between-bread options in this city are as diverse as our population—with banh mi, po’ boys, and tortas blending seamlessly with Italian hoagies and Jewish deli classics. You can find them at the best sandwich shops spread across Mutt City. Here are just a few of our favorites:
HOUSTON, TX
Lone Star Rally kicks off this week in Galveston

HOUSTON (KIAH) One of the most anticipated events to take place in Galveston is back and better than ever. The Lone Star Rally 2022 is revving up for another spectacular event!. For 4 days, Galveston with by the epicenter of motorcycles, music and events as tens of thousands will converge...
GALVESTON, TX
Lodging

The Tremont House, Galveston, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, Completes Renovation

GALVESTON, Texas—The Tremont House, Galveston, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, in downtown Galveston, Texas, has completed its renovation. The updates include redesigns to all 135 guestrooms and suites, lobby, public spaces, meeting and event spaces, and food and beverage outlets. All guestrooms, including 27 suites, unveil their updates with traditional...
GALVESTON, TX
Beachcombing on the Texas Coast

One of my favorite things to do on a cool day here in coastal Texas is beachcombing. Beachcombing is essentially scouring the beach or coast for little treasures. This can mean sea glass, shells, rocks, coral, or other unique finds. I am personally partial to finding sea glass. Sea glass...
TEXAS CITY, TX
This Houston Diamond Duo’s Marriage is Built Upon Mutual Interests and Common Goals

Lisa and Stan Duchman (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the seventh of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Lisa and Stan Duchman.
HOUSTON, TX
Alvin teacher Michelle Reynolds found alive in New Orleans, police say

Michelle Reynolds, the Houston-area schoolteacher who was reported missing in September, was found alive Tuesday in New Orleans, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Danny Lares with the sheriff’s office said Reynolds “was well and turned over to her family.” Lares said the family requested that no...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wharton County election results for Texas midterms on Nov. 8, 2022

The 2022 General Election will be held on November 8. You can find results for Wharton County here. Scroll down to find results for statewide races as well as other contests in Houston, Harris County, and the surrounding area. Wharton County. You can find more information about the Wharton County...
WHARTON COUNTY, TX
Texas restaurant serves one of the best bread in the country

The best thing about a bread joke? It never grows old. Texans loaf this staple carb and eat it in a variety of ways. Knead a pick-me-up? Grab some Texas toast. Hosting a barbecue? Butter have some white bread ready. One restaurant in Texas has been on a roll lately...
TEXAS STATE
Only 1 Texas Pizza Joint Is Recognized As One Of The Best In The Nation

Pizza brings people together (unless you’re fighting over the last slice) over it with your roommate). Only one Texas pizzeria made the list of the “10 Best Pizza Restaurants in the United States,” according to GAYOT. The alphabetical list includes pizza joints in California, Colorado, Georgia, and Louisiana, among other places.
HOUSTON, TX

