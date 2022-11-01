Read full article on original website
Who is the most famous person in Houston?
He may be a singer, a movie star, or a entrepreneur? Tell us his or her story.
Is This an Eerie Face on Side of a Building in Galveston, Texas?
Halloween may be over but I have to tell you about the mysterious face on the side of a building in Galveston, Texas. The eerie face first appeared in 2002, when some paranormal investigators went to the site to investigate but were escorted off the property by police. The University...
Rapper and actor Common throws support behind Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo
The Democratic incumbent has also garnered support from actors Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jane Fonda.
Click2Houston.com
Daniella Guzman and Keith Garvin to anchor ‘KPRC 2 News at 5′
HOUSTON – Houston’s top-rated weekday evening news team at 6 and 10 p.m. will now also deliver Houston-area news at 5 p.m. Daniella Guzman and Keith Garvin will begin anchoring KPRC 2 News at 5 starting Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. KPRC 2 News at 6 and 10 are...
The best trumpet player on the planet had a show in Galveston this weekend at the Grand 1984 Opera House
The best trumpet player on the planet had a show in Galveston this weekend at the Grand 1984 Opera House. Wynton Marsalis and the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra are in Texas all week.
Why are there so many 'King Ranch' things? We break it down.
With new bourbon and shop, it's hard to keep up with the iconic Texas ranch.
houstoniamag.com
Our 16 Favorite Sandwich Shops in Houston
From banh mi to po’boys and tortas, these sandwich shops have it all. While tacos, burgers, and bbq usually get the lion's share of the attention in Houston, our sandwich game deserves some love, too. That’s because the between-bread options in this city are as diverse as our population—with banh mi, po’ boys, and tortas blending seamlessly with Italian hoagies and Jewish deli classics. You can find them at the best sandwich shops spread across Mutt City. Here are just a few of our favorites:
iheart.com
More Strange Shenanigans Happening in Harris County Elections
NPR is now broadcasting live abortions (with your tax dollars) Child trafficking in Texas is worse than we thought. Special guests Greg Price and Michael Quinn Sullivan.
cw39.com
Lone Star Rally kicks off this week in Galveston
HOUSTON (KIAH) One of the most anticipated events to take place in Galveston is back and better than ever. The Lone Star Rally 2022 is revving up for another spectacular event!. For 4 days, Galveston with by the epicenter of motorcycles, music and events as tens of thousands will converge...
This Texas city has one of the best Thanksgiving parades in the country: report
There are some key factors that make Thanksgiving one of the best holidays in the whole year, food, family, football, and naps, but it all has to start in the morning with some parades.
houstononthecheap.com
Top 10 things to do in Galveston this weekend of November 4, 2022 include YGP Community Day at Crenshaw, Jazz Express Saturday, and more!
The Galveston Calendar of Events 2022 is full of exciting activities. And this month is no different!. Here are our top things to do on a budget in Galveston this weekend (November 4-6): YGP Community Day at Crenshaw, Jazz Express Saturday, BOGO Biker Rally, Red Drum Fishing Tournament, and lots more!
Lodging
The Tremont House, Galveston, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, Completes Renovation
GALVESTON, Texas—The Tremont House, Galveston, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, in downtown Galveston, Texas, has completed its renovation. The updates include redesigns to all 135 guestrooms and suites, lobby, public spaces, meeting and event spaces, and food and beverage outlets. All guestrooms, including 27 suites, unveil their updates with traditional...
KHOU
Houston 'Rex' goes viral after Halloween scare during trick-or-treating
HOUSTON, Texas — A little Houston boy has gone viral after he got more than he bargained for while trick-or-treating in Kingwood. Matthew Marinez, 6, was trick-or-treating at a home in Kingwood wearing his "Rex" costume when a trick made the treat worth running from. “A clown was behind...
thepostnewspaper.net
Beachcombing on the Texas Coast
One of my favorite things to do on a cool day here in coastal Texas is beachcombing. Beachcombing is essentially scouring the beach or coast for little treasures. This can mean sea glass, shells, rocks, coral, or other unique finds. I am personally partial to finding sea glass. Sea glass...
papercitymag.com
This Houston Diamond Duo’s Marriage is Built Upon Mutual Interests and Common Goals
Lisa and Stan Duchman (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the seventh of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Lisa and Stan Duchman.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Alvin teacher Michelle Reynolds found alive in New Orleans, police say
Michelle Reynolds, the Houston-area schoolteacher who was reported missing in September, was found alive Tuesday in New Orleans, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Danny Lares with the sheriff’s office said Reynolds “was well and turned over to her family.” Lares said the family requested that no...
Click2Houston.com
Wharton County election results for Texas midterms on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election will be held on November 8. You can find results for Wharton County here. Scroll down to find results for statewide races as well as other contests in Houston, Harris County, and the surrounding area. Wharton County. You can find more information about the Wharton County...
MySanAntonio
Texas restaurant serves one of the best bread in the country
The best thing about a bread joke? It never grows old. Texans loaf this staple carb and eat it in a variety of ways. Knead a pick-me-up? Grab some Texas toast. Hosting a barbecue? Butter have some white bread ready. One restaurant in Texas has been on a roll lately...
Missing Houston woman Michelle Reynolds found safe in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — A missing Texas woman has been found alive in New Orleans. According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, Michelle Reynolds was found "alive and well" by the Louisiana State Police. Reynolds, a 48-year-old teacher, was reported missing on Sept. 22. Her family tracked her car to...
theeastcountygazette.com
Only 1 Texas Pizza Joint Is Recognized As One Of The Best In The Nation
Pizza brings people together (unless you’re fighting over the last slice) over it with your roommate). Only one Texas pizzeria made the list of the “10 Best Pizza Restaurants in the United States,” according to GAYOT. The alphabetical list includes pizza joints in California, Colorado, Georgia, and Louisiana, among other places.
