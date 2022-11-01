Read full article on original website
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 4 – Nov. 10
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 4 – November 10. Nov. 4 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art Walk is a recurring event that takes place monthly on the 1st Friday. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. located in Downtown Albuquerque. Attendees can view independent arts, artists, and other local businesses. It is free to attend.
Albuquerque Walmart shows off recent improvements
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Walmart near Carlisle and Menaul in Albuquerque is offering customers an improved shopping experience. The Walmart hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning to show off the newly remodeled store. Improvements at the store include new signs throughout the store, expanded online delivery and pickup and more registers. Walmart also awarded a […]
Albuquerque homeowners complain of short driveways after wave of citations
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in the Skies West neighborhood near Unser and McMahon are finding parking tickets on their windshields for blocking sidewalks. Drivers say the problem is their driveways are too short. They also think receiving citations is flat-out unfair. A wave of 311 reports made to the city from mid-September through October show […]
Newest burger joint ‘Wowza Burger’ in Albuquerque
This new spot is taking burgers to the next level. Wowza Burger is the newest culinary spot here in Albuquerque. They are serving up pizza, salads, and more. Wowza started as a pop-up burger stand in the San Francisco Bay Area, wife of Chef Chacon said Wowza….That burger was amazing! And the restaurant was born. Chef Chacon has brought together California and New Mexico for these burgers. You can try out the ‘Double Double’ which is a skyscraper of a burger.
Albuquerque continues cracking down on homeless encampments across city
On Wednesday, court records show the city has given at least three citations to people obstructing sidewalks with encampments.
Albuquerque volleyball community comes together to raise money for coach diagnosed with ALS
A long-time member of the community has been shown a lot of support after a health diagnosis.
Homeless woman and Albuquerque property owner meet to discuss homeless crisis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Just three weeks ago, we met Doug Peterson at a downtown street corner. He is one of Albuquerque’s largest property owners. “Most of our properties that we own around Albuquerque, we have to clear people out every day who are trespassing,” Peterson said. While...
Safety concerns grow over homeless blocking exit of ABQ parking garage
Downtown residents are struggling with the increase of homeless, saying they sometimes block important areas.
Albuquerque’s Food Truck Fridays extended into November, December
It's back by popular demand!
Albuquerque Station Denies Accusations Former Photographer Helped Current Governor Cheat in 2018 Debate
Albuquerque Station Denies Accusations Former Photographer Helped Current Governor Cheat in 2018 Debate

Albuquerque, N.M. NBC affiliate KOB is denying accusations a former employee helped New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham in a debate during the 2018 campaign.
Albuquerque police search for suspects in 3 separate murders
Officials are asking for the public's help.
Rio Rancho police hire newest member of department
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — At just eight weeks old, she's the smallest and youngest member of the Rio Rancho Police Department, but she has a big role to play. "Law enforcement is always evolving and always changing. So it's nice to show we're human beings," said Det. Kimberly Hopper.
Amazon expands operations by setting up shop at Sunport
A large company is trying out something new in Albuquerque.
Day of the Dead celebrations in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Día de Muertos is a colorful Mexican tradition. It's a day to remember and commemorate death. “It's a celebration that takes something that could sometimes be kind of scary and turns it into something beautiful and festive,” said Rob Martinez, the New Mexico state historian.
State, Albuquerque city leaders cut ribbon on affordable housing
The ribbon has been cut at The Commons in Martineztown to celebrate the renovation of 96 affordable housing units that will help benefit seniors, those with disabilities and families in Albuquerque. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, House Majority Floor Leader Javier Martinez and Albuquerque City Council President...
Albuquerque agrees to pay millions in unequal pay lawsuit
The settlement comes after a lawsuit involving unequal pay among female city workers.
State representative facing backlash over tweet
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A state representative is in hot water for a tweet about a recent murder in Santa Fe. Police arrested two people in connection to the stabbing death of a woman this weekend. Democrat Liz Thomson, who represents Albuquerque, tweeted, “QAnon?? Or just an attempt to divert attention?” The Republican Party of New […]
Where to Drink in Albuquerque, New Mexico
Many locals praise Albuquerque as a craft beer mecca, and rightly so. But Cutbow Coffee owner Paul Gallegos’ love for the city’s wines and burgeoning coffee community suggests that the Land of Enchantment may have more to offer than IPAs. A longtime roaster for Peet’s, Gallegos returned from the Bay Area to his hometown of Albuquerque in 2016 and two years later opened Cutbow Coffee, which has since become a mainstay for third-wave coffee lovers. The city’s long-evolving beer scene is still going strong, confirms Gallegos. “There’s always new breweries around town. It might seem like it’ll get oversaturated at some point, but I don’t think we’re there yet. So it’s pretty exciting to see and be a part of.”
Crews respond to bosque fire near downtown Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a bosque fire in the area of Central Avenue and Sunset Road. Smoke from the fire has been seen throughout the city. Crews from stations 1 and 7 responded to the scene to face flames reaching six to eight feet high, according to AFR. The crews established its perimeter to contain its spread.
Albuquerque carjacker sentenced to prison, deportation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A federal judge has sentenced Gael Rodriguez, a Mexican national, to four years and nine months in prison for carjacking. In January, Rodriguez was arrested for allegedly carjacking an elderly woman from Albuquerque. According to the criminal complaint written by an Albuquerque Police Department officer, Rodriguez approached the woman in northwest Albuquerque and […]
