Otsego County Sheriff cracks down on illegal drivers
Last week, three Otsego County drivers were charged with operating their motor vehicles without proper documentation.
State of Art Playground With Never Before Seen Features Coming to CNY
A new state-of-the-art inclusive playground with never before seen features is coming to ot Central New York. The new playground is replacing old equipment at Proctor Park in Utica which is outdated and deteriorated. The family-friendly play area will be accessible and fun for all of Utica’s residents and features several unique play features that have not been seen in the Utica area.
cnycentral.com
There will be a new Sheriff in Onondaga County for the first time in 8 years
For the first time in 8 years, there will be a new Sheriff in Onondaga County. Two term Sheriff Eugene Conway is retiring, opening the door for Toby Shelley and Esteban Gonzalez. Shelley, a Democrat currently serving as a police officer in the Village of Jordan, has taken a run...
uticaphoenix.net
Local: Oneida County Early Voting for the November 8, 2022 General Election
UTICA, NEW YORK – Oneida County Board of Elections Commissioners Sarah F. Bormann and Nichole D. Shortell remind voters that early voting for the November 8, 2022 General Election begins tomorrow, Saturday, October 29, 2022 and ends on Sunday, November 6, 2022. All Oneida County voters are eligible to...
localsyr.com
Madison County transfer tax to begin November 1
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Madison County will be collecting its own transfer tax starting November 1. According to Michael Keville, the Madison County Clerk, beginning Nov. 1, 2022, if you buy or sell a property in Madison County, you will be charged a new transfer tax. The county recently passed Local Law #6 that allows Madison County to collect a $2.00 per $500 of consideration real property Transfer Tax, matching the existing NY State transfer tax.
watervilletimes.com
Two Running For New Assembly District
Under the new redistricting of state and Congressional districts in New York state, this year’s Assembly race features a new incumbent vs. a veteran challenger. Dan Buttermann from Oneonta, who has twice challenged Assemblyman John Salka, is running again for the position on the Democratic line. The district Salka represents until Dec. 31 has been carved up, and the Brookfield resident is not running again.
wrvo.org
Hochul announces $50 million for NYS airports, includes two CNY facilities
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $50 million dollars will be allocated to New York airports to support safety enhancements and modernize operations. Among the 24 airports receiving support, two central New York airports, Hamilton Municipal Airport in Madison County and Chase Field Airport in Cortland County will receive $1.3 million and $1.1 million, respectively.
watervilletimes.com
CCS Swears In Superintendent
The Clinton Central School Board of Education met last Tuesday evening to discuss new business. The first piece of business was the Oath of Office for incoming Superintendent Chris Clancy. Clancy is assuming the role full-time Nov. 14. CCS Interim Superintendent Dave Langone congratulated Clancy on his appointment before reading a proclamation from New York state Gov. Kathy Hochul commemorating Oct. 17 - Oct. 24 as School Board Recognition Week.
Who Broke Into Rural CNY School on Halloween? And Why?
One Central New York school district is trying to determine who broke into a school overnight, and what they may have been up to for approximately three hours while they were inside. It happened in the Morrisville Eaton Central School District, and specifically in the elementary school on Eaton Street.
watervilletimes.com
WCS Receives Top Audit
Waterville Central School District received the highest level possible in its recent external audit. Tricia Lucas, CPA with D’Arcangelo and Co., gave a review of the audit at last week’s WCS Board of Education meeting. The audit covered the 2021-22 school year. Lucas said WCS received an unmodified...
cnycentral.com
"200,000 to 400,000 people:" Neighbors, real estate prepare for Micron population boom
Clay, N.Y. — During the NY-22 Congressional Debate, both nominees, Brandon Williams (R) and Francis Conole (D) had plenty of disagreements. The one thing they did agree on was how Micron will impact neighborhoods surrounding the town of Clay and education. The microchip manufacturer is years away from being...
Onondaga County elected officials to get 9% pay hikes, thanks to ‘short-sighted’ law
1:30 p.m. UPDATE: Onondaga County lawmakers voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt a local law that will limit their annual pay increases and those of other elected county officials to no more than 3%. For most elected officials, the new restriction on salary increases will take effect in 2024. Syracuse, N.Y....
3-year-old killed in Otsego County crash
Yesterday, New York State Police responded to a serious one-vehicle crash on Frost Hill Road in Plainfield, New York.
Burglaries being investigated at school in Madison County
MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A series of burglaries are being investigated at the Edward R. Andrews Elementary School in the Village of Morrisville, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that on three different dates, many people entered the school, which is part of the Morrisville-Eaton Central School District outside of business hours and […]
cnyhomepage.com
Republican GOP Chairman opposes 90-day ‘Complete Streets Trial’
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The 90-day trial for the ‘Complete Streets’ project along Genesee Street has been highly debated since the resolution was passed by the Utica Common Council, and Utica Republican GOP Chairman, Michael Gentile, released a statement via Facebook. In this letter, which is available...
Fire in Clay, one person taken to hospital
CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR) — A fire broke out in a town house complex on Wednesday, November 2 on Marlin Drive in Clay, N.Y. Clay Fire Department responded, and help came from Brewerton, Cicero & North Syracuse fire departments. 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 one person is being taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Volunteers […]
iheartoswego.com
Lucille L. Upcraft – November 1, 2022
Lucille L. Upcraft, 82, a resident of the Springside at Seneca Hill passed away on November 1, 2022, at the Oswego Hospital. She was born in Fleischmanns Village, New York, and was a homemaker. Surviving are her daughters Kathleen (David) Duschen of Scriba, Karen (Douglas) McIntyre of Oswego, Lori (Jeff)...
Two suburban sites are the early voting hotspots in Syracuse area
Syracuse, N.Y. -- In three days of early voting, more than 10,000 Onondaga County residents have cast ballots in the 2022 general election, with the heaviest turnout in the suburban towns of DeWitt and Clay. Six days of early voting remain before Election Day, Nov. 8. Thus far, Democrats have...
Oneida County inmate arrested for homicide
MARCY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An inmate at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy died from being punched in the head over a dispute about a saltshaker, according to New York State Police. Troopers say that in November of 2021, 34-year-old inmate Terance J. Blackman punched 37-year-old inmate Anthony Diaz for arguing over a […]
Upstate University Hospital insurance dispute could disrupt care for 20,000 patients
Syracuse, N.Y. – Health insurer UnitedHealthcare says a contract dispute with SUNY Upstate University Hospital could potentially disrupt care for about 20,000 Upstate patients in the Syracuse area. Upstate’s contract with UnitedHealthcare expires Dec. 31. If the insurer and hospital don’t reach a contract agreement by then, Upstate patients...
