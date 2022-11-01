ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Speed Study

The Town of Kirkland Board met Wednesday evening to discuss new business. The Board approved a resolution opening to public hearing on Local Law No. 2. The Board approved a resolution accepting the Oct. 12 meeting minutes into Town record. The Board approved a resolution authorizing the budget director to...
KIRKLAND, NY
Exciting News For Deer Hunters In New York State

See anything yet? It has been very warm and many deer hunters across New York have been reporting that they have seen some deer action but could really use some colder air to move in. But while we wait for the snow and frosty air, the deer season rolls on and if you want a doe permit, you are in luck.
NEW YORK STATE
Concerns Raised On Solar Project in Columbia

As the Town of Columbia moves to making a decision on a 2,200-acre commercial solar project, residents have come together in opposition of the project. The group, called Protect Columbia, has about 200 people interested in seeing the project proposed by EDF Renewables be rejected in Columbia. About 50 acres would also be along the east end of the Town of Litchfield.
CALIFORNIA STATE
What Is HEAP? How to Apply for This Benefit in New York State

This could be the year that you are unable to pay your bill. The cost of absolutely everything has increased. Yes, gasoline, groceries and clothing are just the tip of the iceberg. There is one thing that we are about to find out has really increased, what is that?. The...
Veterinary care shortage worsens after fire destroys practice

TOWN OF LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - One thing the north country needs is more veterinarians. When fire destroyed veterinary practice outside Massena, it didn’t help things. Veterinarian Dr. Wilfredo Perez lost his Java’s Veterinary Center on State Route 56 in the town of Louisville when fire swept through...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Snow Possible on Thanksgiving Day in New York State

We're just over three weeks away from Thanksgiving and now that we're past Halloween, we will start to see a lot of Christmas and holiday themed decorations around. Even some Christmas music in the air. While some people may want to get into that holiday spirit early, the temperatures will...
The 4 Ballot Questions Up for a Vote in New York in November

This article was originally published by The CITY on Oct. 31, 2022 By Rachel Holliday Smith. There will be more than just candidates on your ballot in November. New York City voters also will have four proposals to decide on: a statewide proposal that would boost spending in Albany on future environment-related projects plus three city proposals to create a “statement of values” for the government, form a racial equity office, and define how the cost of living is calculated.
ALBANY, NY
2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York

Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
UTICA, NY
$976 For New York Low And Middle Income Families

It is getting colder. New York wants to help low, and middle-income families keep the heat on during the winter. The state will provide $976 to eligible citizens. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) provides relief money for energy expenses. This recent initiative will give funds for heating bills of up to $976 to households. (source)
2 sent to hospital following Town of Pamelia crash

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A single vehicle crash put two people in the hospital Monday night. The crash happened around 6:45 PM on Plaza Drive in the Town of Pamelia. That’s behind Seaway Plaza just outside of Watertown. Officials on scene said the vehicle struck a...
NEW YORK STATE

