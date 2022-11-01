Read full article on original website
watervilletimes.com
Speed Study
The Town of Kirkland Board met Wednesday evening to discuss new business. The Board approved a resolution opening to public hearing on Local Law No. 2. The Board approved a resolution accepting the Oct. 12 meeting minutes into Town record. The Board approved a resolution authorizing the budget director to...
wwnytv.com
Property taxes drop under St. Lawrence County’s proposed budget
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In St. Lawrence County, property owners are set to save money under County Administrator Ruth Doyle’s proposed spending plan. The $273 million plan will drop property taxes. The rate will sit at $7.60 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. That means the owner of...
Exciting News For Deer Hunters In New York State
See anything yet? It has been very warm and many deer hunters across New York have been reporting that they have seen some deer action but could really use some colder air to move in. But while we wait for the snow and frosty air, the deer season rolls on and if you want a doe permit, you are in luck.
watervilletimes.com
Concerns Raised On Solar Project in Columbia
As the Town of Columbia moves to making a decision on a 2,200-acre commercial solar project, residents have come together in opposition of the project. The group, called Protect Columbia, has about 200 people interested in seeing the project proposed by EDF Renewables be rejected in Columbia. About 50 acres would also be along the east end of the Town of Litchfield.
What Is HEAP? How to Apply for This Benefit in New York State
This could be the year that you are unable to pay your bill. The cost of absolutely everything has increased. Yes, gasoline, groceries and clothing are just the tip of the iceberg. There is one thing that we are about to find out has really increased, what is that?. The...
wwnytv.com
Veterinary care shortage worsens after fire destroys practice
TOWN OF LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - One thing the north country needs is more veterinarians. When fire destroyed veterinary practice outside Massena, it didn’t help things. Veterinarian Dr. Wilfredo Perez lost his Java’s Veterinary Center on State Route 56 in the town of Louisville when fire swept through...
Snow Possible on Thanksgiving Day in New York State
We're just over three weeks away from Thanksgiving and now that we're past Halloween, we will start to see a lot of Christmas and holiday themed decorations around. Even some Christmas music in the air. While some people may want to get into that holiday spirit early, the temperatures will...
Life-Changing Money Available For People Living In New York State
Empire State residents now have a chance to win $1.2 billion. Once again, no one hit the Powerball jackpot. Monday's jackpot was valued at $1 billion. That mean's the jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion for the next drawing, according to Powerball officials. Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $1.2...
Where Can You Find Legendary ‘Smokey the Bear’ in New York State?
It is almost time to find Smokey the Bear hiding in plain sight in New York State. Even with all of the amazing forest acreage across New York, Smokey doesn't spend too much time here, unless he is educating people about how to prevent forest fires. Where can we find...
Final New York state marching band rankings: Where did your school wind up?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The final weekly averages of all the marching bands in New York state reflect what played out on the field of the JMA Wireless Dome on Sunday -- the best teams bring it when everything is on the line. Four of the six winners at the New...
The 4 Ballot Questions Up for a Vote in New York in November
This article was originally published by The CITY on Oct. 31, 2022 By Rachel Holliday Smith. There will be more than just candidates on your ballot in November. New York City voters also will have four proposals to decide on: a statewide proposal that would boost spending in Albany on future environment-related projects plus three city proposals to create a “statement of values” for the government, form a racial equity office, and define how the cost of living is calculated.
This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree comes from upstate New York
It will be on display until mid-January. Afterward, it will be milled into lumber for Habitat for Humanity.
rochesterfirst.com
Winter Weather Awareness Week in New York State: start your winter weather prep now
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — From October 30th to November 5th both the National Weather Service and New York State of Emergency Management are promoting winter safety to all New Yorkers this week with what you need to know to prepare for yet another winter ahead. When you’re in Western...
2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York
Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
Winning $20K Lottery Ticket Sold at CNY Wegmans, 2 Mega Millions Winners at Same Store
6-14-18-25-27 The winning ticket was purchased at the Wegmans in Onondaga County located on Oswego Road in Liverpool. It is worth $20,611.50. There were two winning Mega Millions tickets sold in New York for the Tuesday, November 1 drawing, and both came from the same store in Long Island. The...
Man admits to discharging gun at hotel on Upper Front St.
Today in Broome County Court, a Plattsburgh man admitted to discharging an unlicensed handgun while in a room at the Comfort Inn on Upper Front Street in the Town of Dickinson.
$976 For New York Low And Middle Income Families
It is getting colder. New York wants to help low, and middle-income families keep the heat on during the winter. The state will provide $976 to eligible citizens. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) provides relief money for energy expenses. This recent initiative will give funds for heating bills of up to $976 to households. (source)
3-year-old killed in Otsego County crash
Yesterday, New York State Police responded to a serious one-vehicle crash on Frost Hill Road in Plainfield, New York.
NY Helping Some Families Cover Up To $976 In Heating Bills This Winter: Here's Who Qualifies
Winter is coming, and along with it higher heating bills. Fortunately for some New York families, financial relief is being made available through the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), a federally funded program that provides up to $976 in heating assistance to low- and middle-income households and senior citizens. Applications...
wwnytv.com
2 sent to hospital following Town of Pamelia crash
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A single vehicle crash put two people in the hospital Monday night. The crash happened around 6:45 PM on Plaza Drive in the Town of Pamelia. That’s behind Seaway Plaza just outside of Watertown. Officials on scene said the vehicle struck a...
