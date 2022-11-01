Read full article on original website
Takeoff, Migos Rapper, Shot Dead At 28
Takeoff, a member of the Atlanta-based trio Migos, has died at 28. According to Rolling Stone, Takeoff, née Kirsnik Khari Ball was shot and killed in Houston on Tuesday morning (Nov. 1). The shooting occurred around 2:30 am at Billiards and Bowling as Ball was hanging with his uncle...
ETOnline.com
Where is Quavo following fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s death?
Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, worried fans have been wondering about the status of his fellow The Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal incident.Takeoff’s representative confirmed his death, followed by police confirmation shortly after. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Texas after a game of dice. He was 28.According to Houston police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the incident, and Takeoff were at a private party prior to the fatal shooting.In a following update, police tweeted: “Two...
hotnewhiphop.com
ETOnline.com
Cardi B Honors Takeoff With Touching Video Tribute Retweet After His Death
While Takeoff's family is privately mourning his death after a fatal shooting in Houston, Texas, Cardi B took to her Twitter account to share a touching video in tribute to the late rapper. Cardi, whose husband Offset was Takeoff's cousin and fellow Migos member, retweeted a video from Complex Music where the 28-year-old shows off a ring featuring a photo of him and his mom, calling it the best gift he's ever gotten from Offset and Quavo.
TMZ.com
musictimes.com
Offset and Wife Cardi B Honor Migos Member Takeoff After His Death
Celebrating his memory. Offset and Cardi B gave a touching tribute to Migos rapper Takeoff following his death on Tuesday, November 1. The WAP rapper, 30, took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a video where Takeoff discusses the importance of family. “My dudes gave me this ring,” the late performer said in the interview from Complex Music about a ring featuring a photo of him and his mom. “It’s always going to stay with me, too. I ain’t never going to take it off.”
ETOnline.com
James Corden Remembers Late Rapper Takeoff After Memorable 'Carpool Karaoke' Segment With Migos
James Corden is remembering a musical great. During Tuesday's episode of The Late Late Show, the 44-year-old British host took a minute to honor the late rapper Takeoff. Noting that he was "utterly devastated" to hear the news that the Migos rapper had died at the age of 28, Corden went on to share some personal thoughts about Takeoff, who he described as "funny and kind."
hotnewhiphop.com
ETOnline.com
Offset Changes His Profile Picture to One of Takeoff After Migos Rapper's Death
Offset is quietly remembering Takeoff in the wake of his death. Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, took to his social media platforms on Wednesday following the death of his cousin and Migos bandmate at the age of 28. Though Offset, 30, has not released a statement following...
hotnewhiphop.com
