B-52s Song Notwithstanding, Big Shanty Smokehouse Is My Personal Barbeque Love ShackDeanLandKennesaw, GA
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGeorgia State
Beauty Spas In Atlanta To Visit For You Next Self-care DayJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Pinky Cole Heads to Dallas November 28 for Book Tour, Celebrity ExperienceLeah FrazierDallas, TX
AccessAtlanta
Fully loaded: 7 of the best places for nachos in Atlanta
All across Atlanta, you can get nachos piled high with crispy chips, smothered in queso and covered with a variety of tasty toppings. Don’t worry; it’s “nacho” problem to find the best spots in town that serve delectable, albeit slightly messy, nachos. To help you celebrate, we’ve compiled a list of seven must-try spots where you can indulge in some of the greatest nachos (and totchos) Atlanta has to offer.
Here are 11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Nov. 4 - 6
ATLANTA — Welcome to another weekend in Atlanta; we hope you got enough candy to last the rest of the year last weekend. This weekend, Nov. 4 - 6, share in several cultural events like the Day of the Dead Festival, Latin Restaurant Week and a Native American Festival. Along with those events are others to bring in the fall season, like the Chomp & Stomp in Cabbage town and the arts festival at Chastain Park.
luxury-houses.net
This $2.999M Estate Truly Checks All The Boxes that You Have in Mind for a Fabulous Living in Atlanta, GA
The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home beautifully maintained and move-in ready now available for sale. This home located at 3026 W Roxboro Rd NE, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,162 square feet of living spaces. Call Adrian Schmidt (404 229-6777, 404 948-4812) – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
atlantafi.com
Where To Eat In Atlanta For Thanksgiving
Turkey Day in Atlanta, Georgia is always a time for celebration. It’s also a time known for some good eating. But where can you eat for Thanksgiving in Atlanta?. Many local eateries will be serving turkey and all the fixings for the holiday. Don’t think for a second that the majority of these eateries are settling for a limited menu. All the trimmings will be on the menu.
artsatl.org
“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” streaks through Atlanta’s election-time skyline
When Zhubin Parang talks about the significance of Atlanta in the nation’s zeitgeist, you listen — and you smile. The comedy writer and performer, onetime New York City lawyer and current supervising producer and writer of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is clearly jazzed about the show’s presence in Atlanta to film at The Tabernacle through November 3 during midterm elections.
AccessAtlanta
6 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend
Whether you’re looking for a tequila tasting, a basketball game or an art exhibit, Atlanta has a little something for everyone. Here are six of our favorite things to do this weekend:. Pay ‘Respect’ to a legendary singer. Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, was one of...
'We can’t let him die in vain' | Atlanta fans remember rapper TakeOff after shooting death
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The shooting death of rapper TakeOff, of the internationally acclaimed family trio Migos, has fans and friends reeling worldwide, and especially in Lawrenceville, their hometown. “Everyone is extremely devastated,” said Lore’l from The Morning Hustle, a nationally-syndicated radio program on Atlanta’s Hot 107.9, in an interview...
Atlanta Air Show is in town | Traffic, ticket information
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — People can look to the skies this weekend for a spectacular show. Atlanta Air Show will be flying high over Peachtree City on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6. People can watch intricate formations from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and catch the Navy Seals Leap Frogs flip in coordination over the Atlanta Regional Airport.
Talking With Tami
Kenneth ‘BabyFace’ Edmonds To Headline The Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball
Guests attending the 39th annual UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis must get ready to experience a night to remember. UNCF Atlanta is pleased to announce that Kenneth Edmonds, better known by his stage name “Babyface” is the...
atlantafi.com
Now Casting In Atlanta: ‘Holiday Road’ Movie
Mark Wahlberg and MIchelle Monaghan star in Holiday Road, the working title of a new feature-length movie holding casting calls in Atlanta, Georgia. The production is hiring a bunch of actors and extras to appear in upcoming scenes. Keep reading to see the casting call details. Holiday Road Casting Call...
'It’s been our country club' | Iconic metro Atlanta barbershop to close after 3 decades
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Friday will be the end of an era for a barbershop in DeKalb County. After 30 years, Nick's Barber Shop on Redan Road in Stone Mountain is turning its “open sign” off. Owner Vance Harper said he was forced to make this decision,...
AccessAtlanta
10 must-try donut shops in metro Atlanta
What’s not to love about donuts - they’re sweet and sugary delights in every bite. Donuts offer something for everyone, from traditional yeast-glazed and sprinkles to crazy toppings and flaky croissant-style bases. Whether you spell it donut or doughnut, we should all agree that the following donut spots in Atlanta are ones you “do nut” want to miss out on.
luxury-houses.net
Peaceful Retreat Boasting Plenty of Natural Light in Atlanta, GA Hits Market for $4.2M
The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home set on a beautifully manicured lot which is perfect for entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 2799 Mabry Rd, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,100 square feet of living spaces. Call Keith Biggs (404 431-4447, 404 948-6218) – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
AccessAtlanta
Best places to meet people that aren’t bars or dating apps in Atlanta
Too often, people try too hard to look for “the one.” This is especially true during times like cuffing season. For those who don’t know what that is, it’s the colder time of year when people feel pressured to find a partner to cuddle with. That being said, don’t rush to find that partner too quickly. Learn to find what you love about yourself and what drives your interests and passions, and you’ll find that forming relationships will come a lot more naturally. But if you already feel like you’ve done that and are sick of bars and swiping, give these Atlanta spots a shot where you can strike up a conversation with a stranger and have it possibly turn into something deeper.
Project Street Vet: Atlanta’s newest guardian for disadvantaged pets
Project Street Vet has opened an Atlanta chapter to help the city's animals in need.
fox5atlanta.com
Rapper Rick Ross collaborating with Atlanta symphony for special event
Atlanta's award-winning all-Black classical symphony Orchestra Noir is collaborating with Rick Ross for a night of music. Assistant Music Director Larry Smith joins Kaitlyn Pratt on the Good Day couch to talk about the big event.
3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
