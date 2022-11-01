ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Remembering TakeOff: Atlanta icon, creative genius

ATLANTA — Atlanta artist Kirshnik Khari Ball, better known to the world as Migos member TakeOff, was killed in Houston on Tuesday. As the investigation continues in Texas, fans worldwide remember his contribution to the music industry. In Atlanta, a mural was painted along the popular Beltline. The painting...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Fully loaded: 7 of the best places for nachos in Atlanta

All across Atlanta, you can get nachos piled high with crispy chips, smothered in queso and covered with a variety of tasty toppings. Don’t worry; it’s “nacho” problem to find the best spots in town that serve delectable, albeit slightly messy, nachos. To help you celebrate, we’ve compiled a list of seven must-try spots where you can indulge in some of the greatest nachos (and totchos) Atlanta has to offer.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Here are 11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Nov. 4 - 6

ATLANTA — Welcome to another weekend in Atlanta; we hope you got enough candy to last the rest of the year last weekend. This weekend, Nov. 4 - 6, share in several cultural events like the Day of the Dead Festival, Latin Restaurant Week and a Native American Festival. Along with those events are others to bring in the fall season, like the Chomp & Stomp in Cabbage town and the arts festival at Chastain Park.
ATLANTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

This $2.999M Estate Truly Checks All The Boxes that You Have in Mind for a Fabulous Living in Atlanta, GA

The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home beautifully maintained and move-in ready now available for sale. This home located at 3026 W Roxboro Rd NE, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,162 square feet of living spaces. Call Adrian Schmidt (404 229-6777, 404 948-4812) – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Where To Eat In Atlanta For Thanksgiving

Turkey Day in Atlanta, Georgia is always a time for celebration. It’s also a time known for some good eating. But where can you eat for Thanksgiving in Atlanta?. Many local eateries will be serving turkey and all the fixings for the holiday. Don’t think for a second that the majority of these eateries are settling for a limited menu. All the trimmings will be on the menu.
ATLANTA, GA
artsatl.org

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” streaks through Atlanta’s election-time skyline

When Zhubin Parang talks about the significance of Atlanta in the nation’s zeitgeist, you listen — and you smile. The comedy writer and performer, onetime New York City lawyer and current supervising producer and writer of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is clearly jazzed about the show’s presence in Atlanta to film at The Tabernacle through November 3 during midterm elections.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

6 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend

Whether you’re looking for a tequila tasting, a basketball game or an art exhibit, Atlanta has a little something for everyone. Here are six of our favorite things to do this weekend:. Pay ‘Respect’ to a legendary singer. Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, was one of...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Atlanta Air Show is in town | Traffic, ticket information

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — People can look to the skies this weekend for a spectacular show. Atlanta Air Show will be flying high over Peachtree City on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6. People can watch intricate formations from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and catch the Navy Seals Leap Frogs flip in coordination over the Atlanta Regional Airport.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
atlantafi.com

Now Casting In Atlanta: ‘Holiday Road’ Movie

Mark Wahlberg and MIchelle Monaghan star in Holiday Road, the working title of a new feature-length movie holding casting calls in Atlanta, Georgia. The production is hiring a bunch of actors and extras to appear in upcoming scenes. Keep reading to see the casting call details. Holiday Road Casting Call...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 must-try donut shops in metro Atlanta

What’s not to love about donuts - they’re sweet and sugary delights in every bite. Donuts offer something for everyone, from traditional yeast-glazed and sprinkles to crazy toppings and flaky croissant-style bases. Whether you spell it donut or doughnut, we should all agree that the following donut spots in Atlanta are ones you “do nut” want to miss out on.
ATLANTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

Peaceful Retreat Boasting Plenty of Natural Light in Atlanta, GA Hits Market for $4.2M

The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home set on a beautifully manicured lot which is perfect for entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 2799 Mabry Rd, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,100 square feet of living spaces. Call Keith Biggs (404 431-4447, 404 948-6218) – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Best places to meet people that aren’t bars or dating apps in Atlanta

Too often, people try too hard to look for “the one.” This is especially true during times like cuffing season. For those who don’t know what that is, it’s the colder time of year when people feel pressured to find a partner to cuddle with. That being said, don’t rush to find that partner too quickly. Learn to find what you love about yourself and what drives your interests and passions, and you’ll find that forming relationships will come a lot more naturally. But if you already feel like you’ve done that and are sick of bars and swiping, give these Atlanta spots a shot where you can strike up a conversation with a stranger and have it possibly turn into something deeper.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy