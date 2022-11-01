ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okanogan, WA

kpq.com

Planned Resort and Hotel Submitted For Orondo Area

Douglas County is considering a proposal for a resort and 60-room hotel near Orondo from the owners of the Rocky Pond Estate Winery. The application for a permit to build the project will go before the Douglas County Hearing Examiner this month. Chief Douglas County Planner Tanner Ackley says the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Portion of North Cascades Highway to close Thursday due to avalanche danger

DIABLO, Wash. — A portion of state Route 20, also known as the North Cascades Highway, is closing beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday due to avalanche danger. The roadway will close between mileposts 131 near Diablo and 171 in Okanogan County due to forecasted heavy snow and rain. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will assess reopening that section of the highway next week.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

NEW: Winter storm warning issued for parts of Grant, Douglas and Okanogan counties; 6-12 inches of snow expected

SPOKANE - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for parts of Grant, Douglas, and Okanogan counties this weekend. With 6 to 12 inches of snow predicted for the lowlands and 10 to 20 inches forecast for areas above 3,000 feet, meteorologists say the Winter Storm Warning will take affect starting 4 a.m. on Sunday and will last until 10 a.m. on Monday.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Chelan County Seeking Formal Agreement With Forest Service

The Activities of the U.S. Forest Service inside Chelan County are under a spotlight after the county was overrun recently by smoke and haze from wildfires on U.S. Forest land. Air quality reached unhealthy to hazardous levels on a regular basis for more than a month straight leading into mid-October.
Methow Valley News

OK County honored with state award for financial reporting

The financial team in Okanogan County government — the auditor, treasurer, deputy treasurer and their staffs — have been honored with the State Auditor’s Stewardship Award for accurate financial reporting, for being good stewards of public funds, and for their overall commitment to excellence. “We’ve only been...
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Snow set to fall in Wenatchee Valley late Thursday, areas further east to see snow Monday

SPOKANE - Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say winter weather will strike the lowlands early this year with widespread snow set to start falling early Monday. The areas that will see the very first snow of the year in eastern Washington includes the Wenatchee Valley and the Waterville Plateau. Between Thursday night, into early Friday, the Wenatchee Valley could get up to a half inch of snow accumulation; the Waterville Plateau will be the site of at least a half inch. The highly-elevated land mass northeast of Wenatchee could get up to 1.5 inches over the aforementioned time span.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Sudden Snow Snarls Traffic, Creates Chaos Near Waterville

Old Man Winter made an early appearance near Waterville Wednesday morning, snarling traffic and causing chaos commuters and law enforcement. A sudden snowstorm led to a semi-truck jackknifing at the top of Pine Canyon on U.S. Highway 2 around 10:15. Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber says the semi was...
WATERVILLE, WA
ifiberone.com

Four local stores sell winning lottery tickets within a week of each other

Within a week of each other, four different stores throughout the region sold winning lottery tickets worth either $10,000 or $20,000, according to Washington's Lottery. Data released on the Washington Lottery website states that the $20,000 wins were in Entiat and Moses Lake. On October 24, Jamie F. reeled in...
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Three Man Charged For Injuring Colville Tribal Officer During Chase

There are now formal charges against three suspects in the shooting deaths of two men in Keller and the injuring a tribal police officer in Nespelem last month. Zachary Holt, Curry Pinkham and Dezmonique Tenzsley were charged Tuesday in federal court in Spokane for shooting and injuring the tribal officer, who is a federal employee.
KELLER, WA
kpq.com

NCW Libraries Celebrate Native American Heritage Month This November

NCW Libraries is inviting local readers to check out these books to celebrate Native American Heritage Month this November. Here are some upcoming opportunities and resources that explore Indigenous work. Salmon: Showing Us the Way Home at Nov. 14, 7 p.m., Representatives of the Upper Columbia United Tribes, Wenatchee River...
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Baby who wasn't buckled up ejected in rollover near Malaga

MALAGA - A two-year-old has injuries after she was ejected from a vehicle in a crash near Malaga on Friday night. Sgt. Lee Risdon of the Chelan County Sheriff's Office says a father in his 40s was driving a pickup truck just before 5:30 p.m. on the Malaga Alcoa Highway when he crashed.
MALAGA, WA

