itrwrestling.com
Update On Potential Legal Action Against CM Punk & AEW
Given the nature of what happened following AEW All Out between CM Punk, The Elite, and other involved parties, there was little All Elite Wrestling could do without the worry of legal action. An investigation was carried out, the results of which appear to indicate that CM Punk will be leaving the company, while The Elite will return imminently.
411mania.com
Tony Khan Hypes Tonight’s ROH Title Match on AEW Dynamite, Lists CM Punk Among Former ROH Champs
– AEW President & CEO Tony Khan appeared on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio to hype up tonight’s episode of Dynamite and Chris Jericho defending the ROH World Title against “A Former ROH Champion.” In hyping up the match, Tony Khan listed off a number of former ROH Champions, including CM Punk. He stated the following (via <WrestlingInc.com)
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Nixed ODB’s Royal Rumble Appearance
Former TNA Knockouts Champion ODB has confirmed that she was called to appear at the Royal Rumble – but someone in WWE “turned it down”. ODB rose to fame in TNA with a run lasting seven years, which included holding the Knockouts Championship on a total of four occasions. She also held the Knockouts Tag Team Championships on one occasion – albeit alongside Eric Young.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Cornette Responds To Chris Jericho Calling CM Punk A “Cancer”
Jim Cornette appears to be one of the few people defending CM Punk over the fallout from All Out. Though no exact details have emerged on what happened in the AEW locker room, the small tidbits that have leaked out seem to paint CM Punk in a worse light than everyone else. Wrestlers that weren’t part of the alleged fight have also weighed in on the events, which in turn led to Jim Cornette giving his thoughts as well.
ewrestlingnews.com
Breaking: Five Superstars Released From WWE NXT
WWE has parted ways with five Superstars from their NXT brand, Pwinsider reports. It’s reported that Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, Erica Yan, Ru Feng and Damaris Griffin have all been released by the company. Hayward had been seen most recently in Andre Chase University and was recently written off...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated NWA Hard Times 3 Card
Following Tuesday night’s episode of NWA Powerrr, we have the updated lineup for the upcoming NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event, which takes place on November 13. NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Matt Cardona vs. Tyrus. NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. KiLynn King vs....
tjrwrestling.net
CM Punk May Never Wrestle Again
According to a new report, sources close to former AEW World Champion CM Punk say that the star might never wrestle again. The future of CM Punk is the subject of some conjecture once again almost eight years after he walked out of WWE. This time the status of Punk is up in the air due to his suspension from AEW as a result of his part in the fight that took place after he lambasted many of his colleagues at the post-All Out media scrum.
PWMania
Backstage Reaction to Colt Cabana’s AEW Comeback, Latest on CM Punk and WWE
It has been reported that a number of individuals working for AEW are pleased that Colt Cabana has returned. Cabana made his AEW Dynamite return on Wednesday after losing to ROH World Champion Chris Jericho. According to a new report from Fightful Select, many people were in favor of Cabana’s return.
ewrestlingnews.com
Hacksaw Jim Duggan Reacts To Never Becoming A WWE Champion
During a recent appearance on the “DDP Snake Pit” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan commented on never becoming a champion in WWE, being able to compete in the main event at Madison Square Garden with Andre the Giant, and more. You can check...
stillrealtous.com
Original Plans For Randy Orton’s WWE Return Revealed
Randy Orton has been out of action for months now, but prior to his hiatus from WWE he was involved in a longterm storyline where he was working in a tag team with Matt Riddle. RK-Bro took the world by storm, but it sounds like WWE had plans to split the team up.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Name Drops CM Punk During Media Appearance
The backstage brawl between CM Punk and The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega in AEW is still talked about. The matter is the subject of an investigation on who was really responsible. While Punk is still out on injury/suspension currently, his name was actually dropped recently by AEW’s head honcho, Tony Khan.
ewrestlingnews.com
Championship Match Announced For WWE Crown Jewel
WWE has announced that Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY will take place at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event. You can check out the official announcement below:. “The rematch is set! The newly-crowned WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss &...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: People Close To CM Punk Think He’s Finished Wrestling
CM Punk’s days in the ring are seemingly over, at least according to those close to the former World Champion. Punk hasn’t competed since being suspended from AEW following his actions after the All Out 2022 pay-per-view event. It has been reported that AEW are seeking to buy...
ewrestlingnews.com
Orange Cassidy Reveals What’s Changed Since He’s Become Champion
AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy recently spoke with WBAL TV 11 to hype tomorrow night’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings in Baltimore, Maryland. Of course, Cassidy will be defending his title tomorrow in a Triple Threat Match against Luchasaurus and Rey Fenix. You can check out some highlights from the...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Star Gets Name Change Ahead Of NXT Return
Pwinsider reported today that T-BAR is now listed internally as “Donovan Dijak.”. He used this name in NXT and when he wrestled for Ring Of Honor and the independents. WWE showed a video during Halloween Havoc of the T-BAR mask being burned to signify that the character is dead. The T-BAR character was created for the RETRIBUTION stable.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Files Trademark For ‘Queen Of The Ring’
On October 28, WWE filed a trademark application with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) for “Queen of the Ring” for multiple categories. You can check out the trademark descriptions below:. Mark For: QUEEN OF THE RING trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of...
wrestlinginc.com
Former ROH Champ Teases Match Against Chris Jericho For AEW Dynamite
One former ROH World Champion has teased being the next challenger for current titleholder Chris Jericho. Tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite" will feature an ROH World Championship match, but Jericho's opponent is a mystery. Fans have been speculating on who Jericho's opponent will be and one name has popped up quite often. That name is Davey Richards, who had a 321-day reign with the championship. During an appearance on the "Battleground Podcast," Richards discussed the possibility of challenging Jericho on AEW TV.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bray Wyatt Set for WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Card
Bray Wyatt is returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It was announced during tonight’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of RAW that Wyatt will be at Saturday’s big event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. There is no word yet on what Wyatt will be doing. Wyatt’s appearance comes after...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Announces Upcoming Talent Search From Africa
WWE will continue its quest to find stars from all over the globe. As part of their Q3 earnings call, co-CEO Nick Khan announced that, as part of the company’s international media expansion, they will be introducing “new, localized WWE content” starting with a talent search in Africa.
ewrestlingnews.com
Creative Has Nothing: 10 Ideas for WWE NXT Roster
“Creative has nothing” is a phrase often used in sports entertainment when a wrestler is just lingering around with no direction. The idea is that the writing team simply has no plans for them, can’t think of any decent storylines or character arcs, and just decides to let them sit out for a while or wrestle matches with zero value to them, merely to do “anything at all” until they think of something else.
