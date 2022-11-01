Kevin Owens has had plenty of opponents in his wrestling career, and he says one former WWE Champion is the most painful of them all!. Throughout his decades in the professional wresting business, Kevin Owens has faced opponents of all shapes and sizes. However, in a new interview with The Happy Hour, Owens named Bobby Lashley as the most painful opponent of all, saying that there’s nothing about The Almighty that doesn’t hurt.

2 DAYS AGO