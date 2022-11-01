Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Makes WWE Raw Appearance, Issues Warning To Top Stars
WWE’s head of creative and Chief Content Officer Triple H made an appearance on tonight’s WWE Raw Halloween show, with a warning to two top WWE stars. Two weeks ago on Raw, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar took part in a wild brawl around ringside that saw Lesnar be Speared through the barricade and slammed through the announce table by Lashley, before the two were separated by security and the WWE roster.
tjrwrestling.net
Kevin Owens Names Former WWE Champion That’s Most Painful To Wrestle
Kevin Owens has had plenty of opponents in his wrestling career, and he says one former WWE Champion is the most painful of them all!. Throughout his decades in the professional wresting business, Kevin Owens has faced opponents of all shapes and sizes. However, in a new interview with The Happy Hour, Owens named Bobby Lashley as the most painful opponent of all, saying that there’s nothing about The Almighty that doesn’t hurt.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces Bray Wyatt Appearance For Crown Jewel
A Bray Wyatt promo segment has been announced for Saturday's Crown Jewel premium live event. WWE made the announcement during the 10/31 episode of "WWE Raw" in Dallas, Texas, revealing that Wyatt will be in attendance for WWE's big event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Shortly thereafter, WWE's Twitter account wrote the following: "What will Bray Wyatt have to say THIS SATURDAY at #WWECrownJewel?"
ringsidenews.com
Logan Paul Gives First Look At His Ring Gear Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul became one of the highlights of WWE television ever since his match against The Miz at SummerSlam. The Maverick continued to get a lot of praise after that match as well. Paul is preparing for his match against Roman Reigns, and he decided to show off his ring gear ahead of his big Crown Jewel event.
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Explains Why Brock Lesnar Feud Will Continue Past WWE Crown Jewel
We are just days away from WWE's Crown Jewel event this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and despite outside worries, everything looks to go ahead as scheduled, with the card featuring marquee match-ups such as Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Alexa Bliss and Asuka defending their newly-won Women's Tag Team Titles against Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.
ewrestlingnews.com
Breaking: Five Superstars Released From WWE NXT
WWE has parted ways with five Superstars from their NXT brand, Pwinsider reports. It’s reported that Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, Erica Yan, Ru Feng and Damaris Griffin have all been released by the company. Hayward had been seen most recently in Andre Chase University and was recently written off...
ringsidenews.com
Belief That Bobby Lashley Will Be Fed To Roman Reigns After Brock Lesnar Match
Roman Reigns has been on a roll as the Undisputed Universal Champion following his shocking return back in 2020. The leader of The Bloodline has been ruling Friday Night Smackdown with an iron fist, and that’s not changing anytime soon. In fact, some believe that Bobby Lashley will be fed to Reigns next year.
PWMania
Videos: Brock Lesnar Attacks Adam Pearce in Dark Segment at WWE RAW
Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley engaged in a final brawl on Monday’s Crown Jewel edition of the WWE RAW Halloween special before their upcoming match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Lashley was mic’d up backstage for a split-screen interview with Lesnar, but The Beast instead invited Lashley to...
PWMania
Another Title Match Revealed for WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Card
At WWE Crown Jewel, new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Alexa Bliss will make their first title defense. Asuka and Bliss won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles this week in the main event of Monday night’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of the RAW Halloween special. WWE has now announced that Damage CTRL will have a rematch in the Kingdom.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated NWA Hard Times 3 Card
Following Tuesday night’s episode of NWA Powerrr, we have the updated lineup for the upcoming NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event, which takes place on November 13. NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Matt Cardona vs. Tyrus. NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. KiLynn King vs....
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Lists CM Punk Among Former ROH Champions While Hyping Tonight’s Dynamite
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio earlier today, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan hyped tonight’s episode of Dynamite featuring Chris Jericho defending the ROH World Title against “A Former ROH Champion.”. While hyping the bout, Khan listed off several former ROH Champions, including CM Punk. He...
ewrestlingnews.com
Championship Match Announced For WWE Crown Jewel
WWE has announced that Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY will take place at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event. You can check out the official announcement below:. “The rematch is set! The newly-crowned WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss &...
ewrestlingnews.com
Hacksaw Jim Duggan Reacts To Never Becoming A WWE Champion
During a recent appearance on the “DDP Snake Pit” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan commented on never becoming a champion in WWE, being able to compete in the main event at Madison Square Garden with Andre the Giant, and more. You can check...
wrestlinginc.com
World Series Rainout Causes Change To WWE SmackDown Broadcast
With Game 3 of the ongoing World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros getting rained out Monday, it is now confirmed that Friday's "WWE SmackDown" broadcast will air on FOX instead of FS1. According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, WWE "got the word" late Monday that...
PWMania
Latest Update on the Status of Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel
As PWMania.com previously reported, the ongoing situation between Saudi Arabia and Iran raises concerns about WWE Crown Jewel 2022. As of Thursday morning, plans for the event were moving forward, and WWE talent had arrived in Saudi Arabia, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com. According to Mike Johnson of...
ewrestlingnews.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Believes MJF Will Capture The AEW World Title At Full Gear
During the latest edition of his “Wrestling With Freddie” podcast, actor and former WWE creative team writer Freddie Prinze Jr. commented on MJF’s match with Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view event. Prinze Jr. believes now is the time for...
ewrestlingnews.com
Madison Square Garden Announces Talent List For WWE House Show
The Madison Square Garden website is advertising the following talent for the upcoming WWE house show scheduled for the venue on December 26. WWE runs the famous arena on this date every year, and it is considered the biggest live event the company holds all year. * Drew McIntyre. *...
ewrestlingnews.com
Orange Cassidy Reveals What’s Changed Since He’s Become Champion
AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy recently spoke with WBAL TV 11 to hype tomorrow night’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings in Baltimore, Maryland. Of course, Cassidy will be defending his title tomorrow in a Triple Threat Match against Luchasaurus and Rey Fenix. You can check out some highlights from the...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Early WWE Crown Jewel Betting Odds Released
WWE Crown Jewel takes place this Saturday, November 5, 2022 from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. You can check out the latest betting odds for the show below, courtesy of BetOnline:. WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match Winner. Roman Reigns (c) -5000 (1/50) Logan Paul +1000 (10/1) WWE RAW Women’s...
ewrestlingnews.com
Two Big Matches + Mike Tyson Set For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Rampage
We’ve got two big matches set for this Friday night’s live episode of AEW Rampage. We’ll see Orange Cassidy vs. Katsuyori Shibata with the AEW All-Atlantic Championship up for grabs, as well as Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Madison Rayne & Skye Blue. Additionally, “Iron” Mike...
