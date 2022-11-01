ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansdale, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cityofbasketballlove.com

Sankofa coach, councilman Isaiah Thomas leads Philly NIL Youth Protection Action

Isaiah Thomas is the head boys basketball coach at Sankofa Freedom Academy Charter. He is also a member of Philadelphia City Council. With the looming possibility — or likelihood — of high school athletes in Pennsylvania being allowed to profit off their Name, Image and Likeness, Thomas wanted to use his unique position to help inform and protect student-athletes in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
insideradio.com

Hall Of Fame Honors For Philly Sports Hosts Howard Eskin And Al Morganti.

A pair of Audacy sports WIP-FM Philadelphia (94.1) hosts will receive Hall of Fame honors this month. Radio and TV veteran host and reporter Howard Eskin will be inducted into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame and longtime morning co-host Al Morganti will be honored by the Hockey Hall of Fame with the Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award for excellence in hockey journalism.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Where to Find Great Donuts in the Philadelphia Suburbs

From traditional glazed to over-the-top flavors, these Main Line area shops and bakeries take donuts to the next level. Looking for the perfect donut around the Main Line for a breakfast treat or a sweet snack? This list has all of the best places to get your donut fix in and around the Philadelphia suburbs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abandonedway.com

Haunting Pictures of Church of the Transfiguration Before it Was Demolished

The Church of the Transfiguration was closed in 2000, and the church building located on the corner of 56th and Cedar in West Philadelphia was demolished in 2009. Originally founded as a Parish in 1905 this building was constructed in 1928 in the Romanesque Style. Unlike many churches of this era Transfiguration was built with no expense spared on architectural details and embellishments.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

$3 million winning scratch-off ticket sold in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One lucky lottery customer is a new millionaire after winning $3 million on a scratch-off ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Thursday. The winning "$3 Million Diamonds and Gold" ticket was sold at the L&P Express store at 5520 Whitaker Avenue, in Northeast Philly.The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia

Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia is one of the best places to get a slice of authentic pizza in Philadelphia. The restaurant opened in 2014 in a former Sarcone's Bakery storefront on South Ninth Street. The location is in the Historic Italian Market. This South Philly pizzeria is cash-only and is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

5 Old-School Philly Bars Still Going Strong

Because sometimes, all you want is the usual. It’ll always feel exciting to hear about the city’s newly opened bars, especially when those places are indeed enjoyable to visit. But that doesn’t make Philly’s longstanding drinking institutions boring by comparison. Despite the total dip in bar culture in 2020, these stalwarts made it through to the other side. These days, they’re busy and still so much fun.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Road closed in Mullica Hill following accident

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- A road is closed following an accident in Gloucester County. Authorities were called to an accident with entrapment on Ellis Mill Road in Mullica Hill just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Ellis Mill Road is closed for investigation in the area of Elk and Clems Road.
MULLICA HILL, NJ
delawarebusinessnow.com

Select Specialty Hospital relocating to Wilmington Hospital

Select Specialty Hospital – Wilmington, a critical illness recovery hospital is relocating to the ninth floor of ChristianaCare’s Wilmington Hospital. The hospital had been located at Saint Francis Hospital, Wilmington. Part of Select Medical’s nationwide network of more than 100 specialty hospitals, the 33-bed, all-private-room hospital accepts referrals...
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

Philly Store Sells $3 Million Scratch-Off Ticket

One lucky Philadelphia resident won $3 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket purchased at a local store, according to state officials. Pennsylvania Lottery representatives said the L&P Express convenience store at 5520 Whitaker Avenue in the city's Lawncrest neighborhood sold the winning ticket, a $3 Million Diamonds and Gold Scratch-Off, for $30.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy