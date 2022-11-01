Read full article on original website
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football DayMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in PhillyTeressa P.
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
cityofbasketballlove.com
City 6 Preview: Spring-Ford grad Lucy Olsen ready for more in Year 2 with Villanova WBB
— (Ed. Note: This article is part of our 2022-23 season coverage, which will run for the six weeks preceding the first official games of the year on Nov. 9. To access all of our high school and college preview content for this seasonclick here) ~~~. It was the most...
cityofbasketballlove.com
Sankofa coach, councilman Isaiah Thomas leads Philly NIL Youth Protection Action
Isaiah Thomas is the head boys basketball coach at Sankofa Freedom Academy Charter. He is also a member of Philadelphia City Council. With the looming possibility — or likelihood — of high school athletes in Pennsylvania being allowed to profit off their Name, Image and Likeness, Thomas wanted to use his unique position to help inform and protect student-athletes in Philadelphia.
Pennsylvania city No. 2 best to be a sports fan in: study
It’s pretty great to be a sports fan in Pennsylvania at the moment. And apparently one city in the Keystone State is the second best for sports fans in the whole country. LISTEN: ‘The baseball gods are in our favor’: Pa. nun prays for Phillies win | Today in Pa.
insideradio.com
Hall Of Fame Honors For Philly Sports Hosts Howard Eskin And Al Morganti.
A pair of Audacy sports WIP-FM Philadelphia (94.1) hosts will receive Hall of Fame honors this month. Radio and TV veteran host and reporter Howard Eskin will be inducted into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame and longtime morning co-host Al Morganti will be honored by the Hockey Hall of Fame with the Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award for excellence in hockey journalism.
This Bucks County Marching Band Hosted a Major Pep Rally for the Philadelphia Phillies
The marching band put on quite the show for the team.Image via William Tennant High School. A Bucks County high school marching band recently made waves for their major pep rally to celebrate the Phillies in the World Series. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the festivities for the Warminster Patch.
mainlinetoday.com
Where to Find Great Donuts in the Philadelphia Suburbs
From traditional glazed to over-the-top flavors, these Main Line area shops and bakeries take donuts to the next level. Looking for the perfect donut around the Main Line for a breakfast treat or a sweet snack? This list has all of the best places to get your donut fix in and around the Philadelphia suburbs.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Chuck Peruto Steps In to Defend Pole-Climbing Phillies Fan
And they have some interesting theories about why Larry Krasner's office charged said fan with felonies. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you...
Fight for Westtown’s Crebilly Farm Seems Headed Toward Conclusion
Crebilly Farm.Image via Realtor.com. The fight to preserve Crebilly Farm in Westtown seems to be headed to a successful conclusion. While much of the 309-acres are going towards open space, there is still plenty left to purchase, and it comes with a fantastic home, writes Sandy Smith for Philadelphia Magazine.
Trattoria Giuseppe, a Newtown Square Favorite, Closes for Good as Pandemic Leads to Bankruptcy
A favorite family-run Italian restaurant in Newtown Square closed over Thanksgiving weekend after a 15-year run as it files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, writes Laura Smythe for Philadelphia Business Journal. Trattoria Giuseppe at 4799 West Chester Pike was owned by Giuseppe Musso, a chef who worked in Sicily, Italy, and...
abandonedway.com
Haunting Pictures of Church of the Transfiguration Before it Was Demolished
The Church of the Transfiguration was closed in 2000, and the church building located on the corner of 56th and Cedar in West Philadelphia was demolished in 2009. Originally founded as a Parish in 1905 this building was constructed in 1928 in the Romanesque Style. Unlike many churches of this era Transfiguration was built with no expense spared on architectural details and embellishments.
$3 million winning scratch-off ticket sold in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One lucky lottery customer is a new millionaire after winning $3 million on a scratch-off ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Thursday. The winning "$3 Million Diamonds and Gold" ticket was sold at the L&P Express store at 5520 Whitaker Avenue, in Northeast Philly.The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Philadelphia Home Building Company Worked with Bucks County School District to Finish Latest Development
The Philadelphia home builder worked with a Bucks County school district to finish their latest project. A Bucks County school district recently teamed up with a Philadelphia home builder to create a new and exciting selection of local housing. Lennar Philly Metro recently worked with Central Bucks School District in...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia
Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia is one of the best places to get a slice of authentic pizza in Philadelphia. The restaurant opened in 2014 in a former Sarcone's Bakery storefront on South Ninth Street. The location is in the Historic Italian Market. This South Philly pizzeria is cash-only and is...
Phillymag.com
5 Old-School Philly Bars Still Going Strong
Because sometimes, all you want is the usual. It’ll always feel exciting to hear about the city’s newly opened bars, especially when those places are indeed enjoyable to visit. But that doesn’t make Philly’s longstanding drinking institutions boring by comparison. Despite the total dip in bar culture in 2020, these stalwarts made it through to the other side. These days, they’re busy and still so much fun.
CBS News
Road closed in Mullica Hill following accident
MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- A road is closed following an accident in Gloucester County. Authorities were called to an accident with entrapment on Ellis Mill Road in Mullica Hill just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Ellis Mill Road is closed for investigation in the area of Elk and Clems Road.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Select Specialty Hospital relocating to Wilmington Hospital
Select Specialty Hospital – Wilmington, a critical illness recovery hospital is relocating to the ninth floor of ChristianaCare’s Wilmington Hospital. The hospital had been located at Saint Francis Hospital, Wilmington. Part of Select Medical’s nationwide network of more than 100 specialty hospitals, the 33-bed, all-private-room hospital accepts referrals...
Philly Store Sells $3 Million Scratch-Off Ticket
One lucky Philadelphia resident won $3 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket purchased at a local store, according to state officials. Pennsylvania Lottery representatives said the L&P Express convenience store at 5520 Whitaker Avenue in the city's Lawncrest neighborhood sold the winning ticket, a $3 Million Diamonds and Gold Scratch-Off, for $30.
Bomb threat forces evacuation, temporary closure of Pa. high school: police
A Chester County high school received a bomb threat on Thursday morning, forcing students and staff to evacuate. According to police, the threat was made to Kennett High School around 9:30 a.m. Kennett Consolidated School District administrative and Kennett Square police worked with the high school to evacuate students to...
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food Trucks
Corinne's Place of Camden, NJ, is launching two new food trucks. The trucks will attend local events, food truck festivals, concerts, sporting events, and pull up to select spots in New Jersey and beyond, serving up some favorites from the restaurant. A schedule of locations around Camden will be announced via social media in the coming weeks.
With Wawa Looking to Expand in Bucks County, One Township Has Decided the Fate of a Proposed Location
The proposed Wawa was disputed by the local township.Image via iStock. While Wawa has been expanding in the Bucks County area, one township recently made a decision on a proposed location in their area. Damon C. Williams wrote about the Wawa’s fate in the Bucks County Courier Times.
