multifamilybiz.com
The Cordish Companies and Texas Rangers Celebrate Groundbreaking of Luxury Residential Community in Arlington Entertainment District
ARLINGTON, TX - The Texas Rangers and The Cordish Companies gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking of One Rangers Way, a luxury residential community in the heart of the Arlington Entertainment District. The Rangers and Cordish were joined by Arlington Mayor Jim Ross, Arlington City Council, and community and business leaders from the City of Arlington and Tarrant County to recognize this exciting milestone.
Dallas Observer
225 BBQ Finds New Digs at Maverick's in Arlington
225 BBQ has found a new home. After years of serving brisket tacos and cherry bombs from a food trailer, the business now has a full commercial kitchen and has even pulled out the nice dishware. Last year 225 BBQ, which made its home adjacent to Divison Brewing in Arlington,...
fortworthreport.org
New meatpacker CEO hopes to continue family and Fort Worth Western legacy
Juan Alfonso Ramos has fond memories of growing up on his family’s ranches in Chihuahua, Mexico and in southeastern New Mexico. The routine? Early-morning chores, school and then more chores. “It never really felt like chores, we were just being on the ranch and doing what we loved,” Ramos...
Amazing Home on 12 Acres With Shop and Barn in Rockwall, Texas
It was just about a week ago that I shared details about a new home in Rockwall, Texas that had it’s own bowling alley. It was a cool home and lots of people clicked to see the photos. So, when I saw another luxurious home also in Rockwall I had to show you the photos.
fwtx.com
The Last of the Pizza Inns
For many of us who were born and bred in Fort Worth, Pizza Inn was often our go-to whenever we wanted a slice. But it was more than just a restaurant. Especially in small towns, it was where the team went after victorious, or not-so-victorious, football and baseball games. Many a first date was at Pizza Inn, sometimes the only restaurant in town. Families would gather there, too, to celebrate raises and graduations and life’s small achievements; the kids would hover around arcade games (usually Ms. Pac-Man), while the adults combed through the salad bar.
Two Texas Cities Are in the Top 5 of Best Cities for Our Veterans
As veteran's day draws nearer on November 11th and with the latest news that veteran unemployment across America has dropped to an impressive 2.7%, finance website WalletHub.com just released their findings for the best and worst places for veterans to live across America. The findings were based on 3 main...
franchising.com
Scooter’s Coffee Opens First Location In Cleburne, TX
New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event on November 11th. November 04, 2022 // Franchising.com // Cleburne, TX - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 2102 North Main Street, Cleburne, Texas. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, November 11, where customers can receive half off any drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app.
Popular Steakhouse Opens First Texas Location
"They say everything is bigger in Texas and we cannot wait to make STK's signature vibe dining experience larger than life for residents and visitors alike in Dallas."
Massive BBQ event this weekend at AT&T Stadium -- with the exception of three little pardoned pigs
ARLINGTON, Texas — Smoke will fill the Arlington skies this weekend as 30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs grill their way to delicious perfection outside AT&T Stadium. But, with the Arlington mayor presiding in a pre-BBQ ceremony, three little pardoned pigs officially escaped the smoker. Dallas...
Arlington, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Burleson High School football team will have a game with Seguin High School - Arlington on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
dmagazine.com
The Story Behind Fort Worth Alliance Airport
At a Venture Dallas reception at Ross Perot Jr.’s picturesque Circle T Ranch in Westlake, the visionary real estate leader and founder of development company Hillwood discussed the founding of the Fort Worth Alliance Airport and the development that would eventually become his flagship development: AllianceTexas. Here’s the story...
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on Friday
The Dallas Fort Worth area is set to experience a severe storm with a chance of hail and flooding.Clay Leconey/Unsplash. The chances of severe weather in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are growing, especially on Friday, this will include high winds, hail, and potentially tornadoes. Fox 4 reports that early Friday, there will be scattered showers, with the rain chances increasing over the day.
Fort Worth, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Fort Worth. The Midland Christian School football team will have a game with Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
fox4news.com
Crowd gathers for another H-E-B store to open in North Texas – this time in Plano
PLANO, Texas - It's still a little hard to believe a grocery store chain has super fans. But that's exactly who showed up Wednesday morning for the grand opening of the H-E-B's latest store in North Texas. The new store is in Plano, near Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway.
klbjfm.com
Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel Announce, ‘Two Icons- One Night’ Show in Arlington, TX
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers have never performed on- stage together, until now!. “Excited to hit the road with the amazing @billyjoel in 2023. Tickets on sale Friday, Nov. 11 @ 10am local time.” Nicks announced on an Instagram post promoting the upcoming shows. The legendary pair...
Frontier Airlines to set up crew base in North Texas
Frontier Airlines says it will set up a permanent base of pilots, flight attendants and ground crew to serve a growing market at DFW Airport. Frontier now flies to 14 cities from DFW, including one international location in Cancun.
Rosati’s Pizza serving Chicago-style pizza on Fort Worth’s Golden Triangle Boulevard
Rosati's Pizza opened on Golden Triangle Boulevard in Fort Worth, serving Chicago-style pizza. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Rosati’s Pizza opened for carryout and catering at 5152 Golden Triangle Blvd. in Fort Worth. A grand opening was held Nov. 1 for what is the fourth Rosati's location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Rosati's serves four different styles of pizza, including Chicago deep dish, as well as Italian beef sandwiches, pasta and wings.
Dallas Observer
Court Rules That Dallas Is Allowed to Shut Down Texas Card House
Dallas poker rooms are not out of hot water yet, especially after a ruling on a lawsuit by Civil District Court Judge Eric Moyé. According to Moyé, the city had the right to take back the certificates of occupancy it had initially granted to poker rooms, allowing them to operate.
North Arlington's Lincoln Square getting a makeover
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington's Lincoln Square could get a major facelift after a Trademark Property Company officially bought the property last week. The location is just south of I-30 on the west side of Collins Street close to the city's entertainment district.The 470,000 square foot property was built in 1983 but over the years, the once bustling shopping area has seen tenants move out creating several vacancies. "It has gone downhill quite a bit," said shopper Michelle Rodriguez. According to Trademark Property Company CEO Terry Montesi, about 40% of the storefronts are empty right now. Montesi is hoping to turn this property around,...
Coach brings designer bags, purses to Tanger Outlets in Fort Worth
The Coach store opened at Tanger Outlets on Oct. 20 in Fort Worth. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Coach opened a store Oct. 20 at Tanger Outlets at 15853 N. Freeway, Ste. 1050, Fort Worth. Coach offers designer purses, handbags, leather goods, footwear, outerwear and watches, according to the company website. This is the company's fourth outlet location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, joining Grand Prairie, Allen and Plano. 682-363-1298. www.coach.com.
