Arlington, TX

The Cordish Companies and Texas Rangers Celebrate Groundbreaking of Luxury Residential Community in Arlington Entertainment District

ARLINGTON, TX - The Texas Rangers and The Cordish Companies gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking of One Rangers Way, a luxury residential community in the heart of the Arlington Entertainment District. The Rangers and Cordish were joined by Arlington Mayor Jim Ross, Arlington City Council, and community and business leaders from the City of Arlington and Tarrant County to recognize this exciting milestone.
225 BBQ Finds New Digs at Maverick's in Arlington

225 BBQ has found a new home. After years of serving brisket tacos and cherry bombs from a food trailer, the business now has a full commercial kitchen and has even pulled out the nice dishware. Last year 225 BBQ, which made its home adjacent to Divison Brewing in Arlington,...
The Last of the Pizza Inns

For many of us who were born and bred in Fort Worth, Pizza Inn was often our go-to whenever we wanted a slice. But it was more than just a restaurant. Especially in small towns, it was where the team went after victorious, or not-so-victorious, football and baseball games. Many a first date was at Pizza Inn, sometimes the only restaurant in town. Families would gather there, too, to celebrate raises and graduations and life’s small achievements; the kids would hover around arcade games (usually Ms. Pac-Man), while the adults combed through the salad bar.
Scooter’s Coffee Opens First Location In Cleburne, TX

New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event on November 11th. November 04, 2022 // Franchising.com // Cleburne, TX - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 2102 North Main Street, Cleburne, Texas. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, November 11, where customers can receive half off any drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app.
Arlington, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Burleson High School football team will have a game with Seguin High School - Arlington on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
The Story Behind Fort Worth Alliance Airport

At a Venture Dallas reception at Ross Perot Jr.’s picturesque Circle T Ranch in Westlake, the visionary real estate leader and founder of development company Hillwood discussed the founding of the Fort Worth Alliance Airport and the development that would eventually become his flagship development: AllianceTexas. Here’s the story...
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on Friday

The Dallas Fort Worth area is set to experience a severe storm with a chance of hail and flooding.Clay Leconey/Unsplash. The chances of severe weather in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are growing, especially on Friday, this will include high winds, hail, and potentially tornadoes. Fox 4 reports that early Friday, there will be scattered showers, with the rain chances increasing over the day.
Rosati’s Pizza serving Chicago-style pizza on Fort Worth’s Golden Triangle Boulevard

Rosati's Pizza opened on Golden Triangle Boulevard in Fort Worth, serving Chicago-style pizza. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Rosati’s Pizza opened for carryout and catering at 5152 Golden Triangle Blvd. in Fort Worth. A grand opening was held Nov. 1 for what is the fourth Rosati's location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Rosati's serves four different styles of pizza, including Chicago deep dish, as well as Italian beef sandwiches, pasta and wings.
Court Rules That Dallas Is Allowed to Shut Down Texas Card House

Dallas poker rooms are not out of hot water yet, especially after a ruling on a lawsuit by Civil District Court Judge Eric Moyé. According to Moyé, the city had the right to take back the certificates of occupancy it had initially granted to poker rooms, allowing them to operate.
North Arlington's Lincoln Square getting a makeover

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington's Lincoln Square could get a major facelift after a Trademark Property Company officially bought the property last week. The location is just south of I-30 on the west side of Collins Street close to the city's entertainment district.The 470,000 square foot property was built in 1983 but over the years, the once bustling shopping area has seen tenants move out creating several vacancies. "It has gone downhill quite a bit," said shopper Michelle Rodriguez. According to Trademark Property Company CEO Terry Montesi, about 40% of the storefronts are empty right now. Montesi is hoping to turn this property around,...
Coach brings designer bags, purses to Tanger Outlets in Fort Worth

The Coach store opened at Tanger Outlets on Oct. 20 in Fort Worth. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Coach opened a store Oct. 20 at Tanger Outlets at 15853 N. Freeway, Ste. 1050, Fort Worth. Coach offers designer purses, handbags, leather goods, footwear, outerwear and watches, according to the company website. This is the company's fourth outlet location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, joining Grand Prairie, Allen and Plano. 682-363-1298. www.coach.com.
