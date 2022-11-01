CNN — A new CNN poll shows that three-quarters of likely voters feel like the US economy is in a recession. It's probably not, but that's not the point. The technical definition of a recession is two consecutive quarters of economic contraction, which the US economy recorded in the first half of the year. But this is America, and we do things differently than the rest of the world: Economists here accept that the United States is in recession only when an obscure and elite panel of experts determines that economic activity has undergone a widespread and significant decline for more than a few months. It's hard to argue that happened, which we'll explain below. And the US economy bounced back relatively well in the third quarter.

5 HOURS AGO