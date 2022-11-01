ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Fox News

Biden torched for claiming gas was over $5 when he took office: 'The lies are staggering'

President Biden was blasted Thursday for what many called "outright lies" after he asserted that gas prices were $5 per gallon when he took office. Biden appeared at the Onondaga Community College's SRC Arena in Syracuse, New York, to praise a $100 billion commitment from Micron to build a massive semiconductor in the area. During his comments, he turned to praising his own administration for its work on infrastructure and the economy.
SYRACUSE, NY
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
msn.com

Higgins to President Biden: ‘Your administration must end its predatory stance toward American oil and gas producers'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) sent a letter to President Biden on Wednesday, urging action to increase American oil and gas production. In a press release from the Congressman, he writes to the President, "Your administration's energy policies have injured domestic oil and gas production and destroyed American energy independence. Gas prices and utility costs are again rising, and the United States is more susceptible than ever to global market disruptions."
WASHINGTON STATE
CNN

Gas prices are heading down, with or without Biden's help

It's not at all clear if President Joe Biden's latest announcement that he's releasing oil from the nation's emergency stockpile will help bring gas prices down. But the good news for drivers — and Biden — is that several factors are pointing to lower prices ahead at the pump.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Still the economy, stupid: Democrats urge Biden to focus as Republicans surge

Democratic strategists are urging President Joe Biden to stop the shift in the polls toward the Republicans with a stronger message on the economy . The economy and inflation are the top issues for voters three weeks out from the midterm elections, as polls show a growing share of the public concerned about rising costs. Forecasts indicate Democrats’ leads are evaporating as their small congressional majorities hang in the balance.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BBC

Democrats retract call for Biden change of course on Ukraine

A group of left-wing Democrats in the US Congress has withdrawn a letter that called for a negotiated settlement to the war in Ukraine. The Progressive Caucus said the message was being misconstrued as aligned with a growing reluctance in the Republican party to keep sending aid to Kyiv. Chairwoman...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Voices: Republicans have convinced voters inflation is Biden’s fault — even though they have no plan to solve it

In their efforts to take control of the House and the Senate from the Democrats in the midterms, Republicans are hoping that the electorate will punish President Joe Biden and his party for historically high inflation.There really is no broader economic message beyond inflation. The US economy added 263,000 jobs in September and the unemployment rate dropped to a historically low 3.5%. Wednesday’s national employment report from ADP pegged US job gains in October at 239,000. According to the Atlanta Fed, wages were up 6.3% in September. While that’s down from 6.7% in August, it’s still higher than any point...
GEORGIA STATE
Amancay Tapia

Is President Joe Biden Too Old for a Second Term?

Is President Joe Biden too old for a second term? billionaire Space X CEO, Elon Musk thinks he is. After President Joe Biden said it “remains to be seen” whether he will run for reelection in November 2024, Elon Musk, told the Financial Times that he thinks Biden (79) is too old to run for a second term in office.
AFP

Biden hits campaign trail in final uphill push to salvage Democrats

President Joe Biden launched a final push Thursday to save Democrats from defeat in midterm elections that he sees as a make-or-break moment for US democracy, while Republicans hammer the White House on issues like inflation and immigration. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that in addition to defending democracy, Biden's party will stand in the way of Republican plans to slash social welfare spending.
GEORGIA STATE
WRAL

Here's why 75% of likely voters think we are in a recession — even though we're probably not

CNN — A new CNN poll shows that three-quarters of likely voters feel like the US economy is in a recession. It's probably not, but that's not the point. The technical definition of a recession is two consecutive quarters of economic contraction, which the US economy recorded in the first half of the year. But this is America, and we do things differently than the rest of the world: Economists here accept that the United States is in recession only when an obscure and elite panel of experts determines that economic activity has undergone a widespread and significant decline for more than a few months. It's hard to argue that happened, which we'll explain below. And the US economy bounced back relatively well in the third quarter.

