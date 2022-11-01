ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Mount Vernon News

Letter to the editor: Vote for sensible women

Most Ohioans believe in fair representation and overwhelmingly have voted twice to end gerrymandering. We believed that the newly formed redistricting commission would follow the will of the voters and create fair and competitive districts. Unfortunately, we were wrong. The redistricting commission has opposed voters and the Ohio Supreme Court...
Mount Vernon News

Ohio job listings posted online increase by 1,738 ads

The number of online Ohio job listings increased by 1,738 ads for the period beginning Aug. 14 through Sept. 13. According to a release from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, 60,930 job openings were posted online to the Central Ohio Online network during the month-long period, representing a decrease of 1,738 compared to the previous month, and an increase of 9,791 ads compared to the same period of the prior year.
Mount Vernon News

Red-light runners a concern during School Bus Safety Week

MOUNT VERNON – Here’s something to be aware of during National School Bus Safety Week, whose Oct. 17-21 theme is “Safely Rolling to My Destination.”. A driver cited for passing a school bus while its red lights are flashing anywhere in Knox County will have a mandatory appearance date in Mount Vernon Municipal Court.
Mount Vernon News

12 local players among Ohio's top in stats

With the regular season over, only playoff teams had players who added to their season stats, and locally, several players moved up the Ohio leaders lists. In passing, Medina’s Danny Stoddard is No. 1 with 4,269 yards, an 814-yard lead over No. 2 Drew Novak of Western Brown. The top local passer, Northmor’s AJ Bower, was 23rd with 2,029 yards. Centerburg’s Tyler Johnson finished at No. 57 in Ohio with 1,427 yards. Danville’s Walker Weckesser is 83rd with 1,183 yards, and Mount Gilead’s Matthew Bland is No. 98 with 1,081 yards passing.
Mount Vernon News

Letter to the editor: Vote for democracy

As Americans, we value our freedoms, we believe in the rule of law, and we expect our government to serve the public good. In a functional democracy, people of all backgrounds can provide for their families and live in communities that welcome different political beliefs. Republican leaders continue to stir...
Mount Vernon News

Octavia Taelynn Estell

MOUNT VERNON – Octavia Taelynn Estell, 18 days, passed unexpectedly at Knox Community Hospital on Oct. 28, 2022. She was born Oct. 10, 2022, to Chris and Jordyn (Booker) Estell of Mount Vernon. Octavia is survived by her parents, Chris and Jordyn Estell of Mount Vernon; grandparents Cristi Wright...
Mount Vernon News

Conditional Use Permit To Operate A Home-Based Business Cutting, Sawing And Notching Lumber And Building Pallets

Aden S. Miller has applied for a conditional use permit to operate a home-based business cutting, sawing and notching lumber and building pallets by hand at 10670 Camp Rd., Mount Vernon, OH. To consider this application the Liberty Township Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public meeting at the Liberty Township Hall on Tuesday, November 15 at 7:00pm.
Mount Vernon News

Cougars take 2nd straight with 76-66 win over Racers

MOUNT VERNON – The Mount Vernon Nazarene University men’s basketball team continued its perfect start and (2-0, 0-0 CL) defeated the University of Northwestern Ohio (1-1, 0-0 WHAC) by a score of 76-66 on Tuesday evening, Nov. 1 in Ariel Arena. The Cougars started the game hot, scoring...
