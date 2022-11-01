Read full article on original website
Mount Vernon News
Letter to the editor: Vote for sensible women
Most Ohioans believe in fair representation and overwhelmingly have voted twice to end gerrymandering. We believed that the newly formed redistricting commission would follow the will of the voters and create fair and competitive districts. Unfortunately, we were wrong. The redistricting commission has opposed voters and the Ohio Supreme Court...
Mount Vernon News
Letter to the editor: Yost rejected proposal to raise Ohio's minimum wage
I was distressed to read in your paper Oct. 26 that AG Yost rejected a proposal to raise Ohio's minimum wage to $10.50 by Jan. 1, 2025, and $15/hour by 2028. Where is his brain? His heart?. There seems to be a push to keep the poor poor so some...
Mount Vernon News
Ohio job listings posted online increase by 1,738 ads
The number of online Ohio job listings increased by 1,738 ads for the period beginning Aug. 14 through Sept. 13. According to a release from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, 60,930 job openings were posted online to the Central Ohio Online network during the month-long period, representing a decrease of 1,738 compared to the previous month, and an increase of 9,791 ads compared to the same period of the prior year.
Mount Vernon News
Red-light runners a concern during School Bus Safety Week
MOUNT VERNON – Here’s something to be aware of during National School Bus Safety Week, whose Oct. 17-21 theme is “Safely Rolling to My Destination.”. A driver cited for passing a school bus while its red lights are flashing anywhere in Knox County will have a mandatory appearance date in Mount Vernon Municipal Court.
Mount Vernon News
12 local players among Ohio's top in stats
With the regular season over, only playoff teams had players who added to their season stats, and locally, several players moved up the Ohio leaders lists. In passing, Medina’s Danny Stoddard is No. 1 with 4,269 yards, an 814-yard lead over No. 2 Drew Novak of Western Brown. The top local passer, Northmor’s AJ Bower, was 23rd with 2,029 yards. Centerburg’s Tyler Johnson finished at No. 57 in Ohio with 1,427 yards. Danville’s Walker Weckesser is 83rd with 1,183 yards, and Mount Gilead’s Matthew Bland is No. 98 with 1,081 yards passing.
Mount Vernon News
Letter to the editor: Vote for democracy
As Americans, we value our freedoms, we believe in the rule of law, and we expect our government to serve the public good. In a functional democracy, people of all backgrounds can provide for their families and live in communities that welcome different political beliefs. Republican leaders continue to stir...
Mount Vernon News
Too many questions for City Council to approve lime sludge removal contract
MOUNT VERNON – City Council was not ready to give staff authority to enter into a multi-year lime sludge removal contract when they weren’t sure about the costs or which method the city may ultimately use. Councilmember Tammy Woods said during a committee meeting before Tuesday’s special Mount...
Mount Vernon News
Octavia Taelynn Estell
MOUNT VERNON – Octavia Taelynn Estell, 18 days, passed unexpectedly at Knox Community Hospital on Oct. 28, 2022. She was born Oct. 10, 2022, to Chris and Jordyn (Booker) Estell of Mount Vernon. Octavia is survived by her parents, Chris and Jordyn Estell of Mount Vernon; grandparents Cristi Wright...
Mount Vernon News
Conditional Use Permit To Operate A Home-Based Business Cutting, Sawing And Notching Lumber And Building Pallets
Aden S. Miller has applied for a conditional use permit to operate a home-based business cutting, sawing and notching lumber and building pallets by hand at 10670 Camp Rd., Mount Vernon, OH. To consider this application the Liberty Township Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public meeting at the Liberty Township Hall on Tuesday, November 15 at 7:00pm.
Mount Vernon News
Cougars take 2nd straight with 76-66 win over Racers
MOUNT VERNON – The Mount Vernon Nazarene University men’s basketball team continued its perfect start and (2-0, 0-0 CL) defeated the University of Northwestern Ohio (1-1, 0-0 WHAC) by a score of 76-66 on Tuesday evening, Nov. 1 in Ariel Arena. The Cougars started the game hot, scoring...
