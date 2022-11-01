With the regular season over, only playoff teams had players who added to their season stats, and locally, several players moved up the Ohio leaders lists. In passing, Medina’s Danny Stoddard is No. 1 with 4,269 yards, an 814-yard lead over No. 2 Drew Novak of Western Brown. The top local passer, Northmor’s AJ Bower, was 23rd with 2,029 yards. Centerburg’s Tyler Johnson finished at No. 57 in Ohio with 1,427 yards. Danville’s Walker Weckesser is 83rd with 1,183 yards, and Mount Gilead’s Matthew Bland is No. 98 with 1,081 yards passing.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO