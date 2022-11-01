Read full article on original website
Mount Vernon News
Unbeaten Owls shut out Little Giants 4-0, advance to NCAC final
GAMBIER – The No. 3-ranked Kenyon College men’s soccer team ran its unbeaten streak to 17 games this season after recording a 4-0 win against Wabash College in Tuesday’s semifinal round of the North Coast Athletic Conference postseason tournament. This year’s streak also includes an unbeaten regular...
Mount Vernon News
Wayne H. Fry
MOUNT VERNON – Wayne H. Fry, 82, of Mount Vernon passed away at OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus on Nov. 2, 2022. He was born August 1, 1940, to Jack and Lillian (Smith) Fry in Ashland, OH. Wayne was a member of the Moose in Mount Vernon. He...
Mount Vernon News
Community’s time, sweat, funds built Danville sports facilities
DANVILLE – Residents of this eastern Knox County village and the surrounding area know that their community’s heart – not its size or cumulative wealth – is the key to an enjoyable, enduring quality of life. Superintendent Jason Snively said he sees that quality of life...
Mount Vernon News
Happy 90th birthday, Don Melick
FREDERICKTOWN – Don Melick celebrated his 90th birthday on Friday. Most mornings, you will find Don at the Fredericktown Bellstore drinking coffee and swapping stories before he heads home to saw and cut wood with his trusty dog Blue. His long life he credits partly to some good advice from Dr. Drake when hospitalized for three months at Mercy Hospital at age six for pneumonia: "Don't you ever smoke!" – and partly to staying active. A trapping and hunting enthusiast who enjoyed "outsmarting the game warden" in his younger years, he's still an eagle-eyed shooter and enjoys sighting-in hunting rifles for the young fellows.
Mount Vernon News
Red-light runners a concern during School Bus Safety Week
MOUNT VERNON – Here’s something to be aware of during National School Bus Safety Week, whose Oct. 17-21 theme is “Safely Rolling to My Destination.”. A driver cited for passing a school bus while its red lights are flashing anywhere in Knox County will have a mandatory appearance date in Mount Vernon Municipal Court.
Mount Vernon News
Knox County Pomona Grange installs new officers
The Knox County Pomona Grange met on Monday, Sept. 19, at Morgan Grange. Master Lonnie Totten called the meeting to order at 7 p.m. with 17 members and one guest present. County Deputy Cindy Campbell started with the installation of the new officers present for the 2022-2023 grange year. Master Lonnie Totten; Overseer Ned Campbell; Lecturer Willis Smith; Steward Etta Arnholt; Assistant Steward Ed Moore; Lady Assistant Steward Cindy Campbell; Treasurer Margaret Ann Ruhl; Secretary Dee Smith; Pomona Terri Moore; Flora Priscilla Arnholt and Executive Committee Marie Walker and JoAnn Walton. Absent were Chaplin Connie Powell; Gatekeeper Denise Barton; Ceres Cathy Morey and Executive Committee Belinda Litt. They will be installed at the next Pomona Grange meeting.
Mount Vernon News
Gloria Jean Snyder
HOWARD – Gloria Jean Snyder, 75, of Howard passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at her home. She was born on Oct. 25, 1947, in Mount Vernon to the late Edgar and Clara (Clements) Davis. Gloria worked for Job and Family Services as a supervisor for 28 years....
