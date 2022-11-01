Read full article on original website
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
deltanews.tv
New MS License Plate Design
Mississippi's License Plate Commission is trying to find a new design for the state's license plate. The commission is inviting artists to submit their designs for consideration. Designs have to be submitted by November 30th.
Jackson Free Press
'Go, Mississippi': State Could Ditch Song with Racist Roots
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is on the verge of scuttling a state song with racist roots, two years after it retired a Confederate-themed state flag. The current song, “Go, Mississippi," takes its tune from a 1959 campaign jingle of Democratic Gov. Ross Barnett. “Roll With Ross" included the lyrics, “For segregation, 100%. He's not a moderate, like some of the gents."
Mississippi's Most Dangerous Cities
Mississippi has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of the state of Mississippi, USA.By the Office of the Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
desotocountynews.com
ESG sows trouble for Mississippi farmers
I’ve talked a lot recently about the impact of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards on Mississippi’s investments, citizens’ college savings accounts, and the state’s pension system. But the truth is that the effects of these politically correct metrics won’t stop at the state government’s doorstep.
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Lawmakers Approve $247 Million In Incentives For Aluminum Manufacturer
JACKSON, Miss.—Lawmakers at a swift Wednesday special session of the Mississippi Legislature took less than a day to approve an incentives package worth roughly $247 million for a planned aluminum mill in Northeast Mississippi. The company behind the mill is Steel Dynamics, Inc., which is based in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Applications open for Mississippi wild hog control program
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Applications are open for Mississippi landowners to receive state assistance in controlling wild hog invasions. The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) is accepting a new round of applications for its Wild Hog Control Program (WHCP) through Monday, Nov. 14. Landowners and property managers in all Mississippi counties are […]
Mississippians struggle to pay utility bills amid inflation
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the high inflation, many Americans, including Mississippians, are facing economical issues. One of those includes being unable to afford utility bills. According to Lending Tree, nearly 34% Americans are forced to forge or skip other necessities for their households because of the increase of utilities due to inflation. They analyzed […]
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt Habitat launches new accessibility ramp program
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt is not just helping to build houses for deserving families, they’re also assisting in the construction of ramps for people with disabilities. The organization has launched a new initiative called, “Ramp Up Pine Belt.”. The goal is...
wxxv25.com
Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi
Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
10 Mississippi school districts receive funds to replace old buses
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) announced the recipients of the first round of funding provided through the State of Mississippi’s Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program. MDEQ is awarding $7,331,408 to 22 government and non-government entities, including 12 school districts, for eligible projects using funds allocated to Mississippi from the Volkswagen […]
wtva.com
MDOT: Check your spare tire along with time change
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — When was the last time you checked the spare tire in your car?. Many of us never think about it until we need it. The Mississippi Department of Transportation is asking motorists to add that to the checklist while changing the clocks this weekend. Changing...
Georgia double homicide suspect captured in Mississippi
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) — Biloxi police arrested a man who was wanted for a double homicide that happened in Georgia. Biloxi police said they were contacted by the Chamblee Police Department with a possible location of the suspect, 55-year-old Pedro Armentero Mesa, of Texas. Officers were told his possible location was at the Love’s off […]
panolian.com
Sardis woman sentenced in exploitation of vulnerable adults case
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch this week announced recent sentencings in cases across Mississippi investigated and prosecuted her office for exploitation of vulnerable adults. On Sept. 19, William Joseph Bayes of Hattiesburg was sentenced by Forrest County Circuit Judge Robert Helfrich to five years in the custody of the Mississippi...
Southeast Mississippi Voting Guide: A break-down of each race on the ballot
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to decide on a number of local races including local judges, school board members and the U.S. Representative. Below is a breakdown of what each office is responsible for and a profile of the candidates running for office. Chancery Judge […]
WLBT
Reeves shares details of broadband expansion to over 12,000 underserved homes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is sharing details about Mississippi’s growing digital footprint. In a press conference Tuesday, Reeves opened up about the Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi (BEAM), created by the 2022 legislature. At the direction of the 2020 legislature, the Public Utilities...
FC, Southwest Mississippi forest trends remain in flux
The forecast for timber markets where forest interests in Franklin County — and Mississippi as a ...
MS governor calls Steel Dynamics expansion largest development project in state history
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers Wednesday approved nearly $247 million in state incentives for a plant in Columbus, Mississippi. State officials said and expansion of Steel Dynamics is expected to bring 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $93,000 to Lowndes County, about 170 miles southeast of Memphis. The company, which located to Lowndes County in […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Drought reveals casino riverboat that sank in the Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) — As Mississippi River levels continue to drop, fascinating items that used to be underwater are being revealed. The latest find is an old casino riverboat. Severe drought conditions across the country have brought the river down to record-breaking lows recently, and in the process, revealed...
wcbi.com
New Draw Game Pops Into Mississippi Lottery Retailers
JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Mississippi Lottery players, get ready to pop – as in Cash Pop, the new daily draw game debuting Nov. 20. Cash Pop players can win from five to 250 times their play amount. To win, a player must pick one number – called a “Pop” – from a field from one to 15. Players then choose the cost of each Pop: $1, $2, $5, or $10.
