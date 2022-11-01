Read full article on original website
Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Fatalities due to traffic violence continue to rise in The Bronx; 47 killed in first nine months of 2022Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
NYC Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Coming From Upstate NY!
The pride and joy of Upstate New York will be on display for the world to see at the center of the Holiday Season. The 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will come from Warren County this year. It is an eighty-two-foot Norway Spruce. It is officially from Queensbury and donated by the Lebowitz family from Glens Falls.
World Famous 2022 Rockefeller Tree Chosen to Light Up Christmas
The world's most famous Christmas tree has finally been chosen. The 2022 Rockefeller tree is a 90-year-old Spruce that comes in at 82 feet, 14 tons. The Lebowitz family donated the tree from their yard in Queensbury, New York. The tree will arrive in New York City on November 12...
Beauty pageant coming to Aviation Mall
This month, things are getting beautiful at the Aviation Mall. The mall announced on Wednesday that it will host the Sunburst Beauty Pageant this month.
IKEA Closes Location In New York
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Elite Daily
The Santa Clauses Winter Wonderland In NYC Is An Immersive Pop-Up
For many, November signals the start of the most wonderful time of the year, which means it’s time to begin getting your holiday plans in order. Big Apple residents looking for a magical attraction are in luck, because a ‘Gram-worthy Christmas village is coming to New York City — and it’s an immersive North Pole experience. Plus, The Santa Clauses Winter Wonderland pop-up is inspired by the two-episode premiere of the Disney+ series The Santa Clauses out Nov. 16, which features nostalgic characters and follows Scott Calvin as he approaches retirement as Santa.
thefordhamram.com
Casinos Create Chaos: Watch Out, New York
Casinos have been a topic of heavy debate in the past few months after Governor Kathy Hochul began plans to allow for three casinos to be built in New York, with one being proposed in Times Square and another in Hudson Yards. While casinos provide jobs, revenue and tourism for the city, they are only worth it if they have the potential to succeed long-term and are built with careful consideration.
2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York
Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
DIFFERENCE MAKERS: Queens woman preserves—and lives in—NYC's oldest private home
Marion Duckworth Smith has lived in the original Rikers farmhouse in East Elmhurst, Queens, for 40 years. It’s right across the street from the entrance to the jail that bears its name.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Manhattan At Night
Manhattan encompasses everything visitors love about the Big Apple, with famous buildings and iconic places like the Empire State Building, Chrysler Building, Central Park and Time Square, and many more equally popular attractions across the borough. It’s impossible to get bored in Manhattan, thanks to its incredible cultural diversity, ethnically diverse neighbourhoods and exciting choices of things to do.
Renovations complete at Glens Falls HHHN center
At the corner where Broad Street meets Hudson Avenue, things have been busy. The strip leading up to the intersection is home to a recently-rebuilt Stewart's Shops location, and a Hudson Headwaters Health Network building that has undergone some long-needed renovations. This week, the work is done at that crowded corner.
techaiapp.com
1 Hotel Central Park is a Verdant Manhattan Haven
To craft an oasis of lush greenery within the concrete jungle of Manhattan is no casual feat. One block proximity to the south entrance of splendid Central Park certainly aids in the effort, as does a holistic commitment to biophilic design, yet the city’s hustle and bustle naturally infiltrates this urban retreat. 1 Hotel Central Park represents the best of both New York’s vibrancy and its guests’ desire for sanctuary. A sylvan haven within the beating heart of New York, the luxe hotel’s stunning, three-story living wall exterior – comprised of individually planted pots of English ivy – hints at the environmental ethos within.
Flannel Fest coming to Empire State Plaza
Once Halloween comes and goes, other fall-themed events will be here for the remainder of the season.
therealdeal.com
Eliot Spitzer plans high-end condo on Fifth Ave
Eliot Spitzer wants to build New York’s next ultra-luxury condo on the Upper East Side. The former governor’s development firm, Spitzer Enterprises, filed plans for a 26-unit condominium building at 985 Fifth Avenue, between East 79th and East 80th streets. The 19-story, SLCE-designed project will replace a 46-unit rental built by Spitzer’s late father, Bernard Spitzer, in 1969.
Hannaford program to benefit Saratoga County seniors
The Saratoga County Office for the Aging has been selected by local Hannaford store leadership in Ballston Spa as the benefiting organization in the Fight Hunger Bag Program for November.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in November
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its November application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, are...
Delish
The Jewish Deli Is An NYC Icon. Here’s How It’s Changed
“I’ll have what she’s having.” The quote is iconic. You probably know it’s from When Harry Met Sally, and although the corned beef and pastrami sandwich isn't what caused Sally to make such a scene in Katz's Deli, it certainly convinced the lady at the next table to try it.
Staten Island Mall shortened its hours after reopening amid pandemic. Will the retail site ever return to 9 p.m. closure?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When the Staten Island Mall reopened in September 2020 after a six-month state-mandated coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic closure, several changes had been made to the New Springville shopping center. There were hand-sanitizing stations, social distancing floor markers and a strict mask requirement. Store hours were shortened, sitting areas were removed and shoppers were counted to make sure a 50% capacity was not being exceeded.
Thrillist
Nine Excellent Delivery Dishes from New York’s Best Restaurants
If you've ever had food delivered to your doorstep you know that there are some dishes that are best left for enjoying within the walls of the restaurant. That's why you won't find any steakhouses or fries and onion rings on this list spotlighting nearly a dozen must-try dishes from NYC restaurants. Remember that when you do order delivery to tip as best you can, and a little extra if the weather is inclement.
pethelpful.com
Video of Little Dog Being Ignored at NYC Adoption Event Has Us in Tears
TikTok user @petartbyandrea was at an NYC dog adoption event when she noticed something that broke her heart. So doing the reasonable thing, she decided to film what was happening with the hopes of social media working its magic. She came across an adorable 3-year-old dog named Bob. Bob is...
New Yorkers can apply for help with winter heating bills starting Tuesday
Applications for the Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, open in New York on Tuesday Nov. 1, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced today. The federally funded program can provide up $976 to help low- and middle-income households pay for heat. Funding is provided on a first-come, first-served basis, so if you’re planning to apply, don’t wait.
