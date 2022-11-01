To craft an oasis of lush greenery within the concrete jungle of Manhattan is no casual feat. One block proximity to the south entrance of splendid Central Park certainly aids in the effort, as does a holistic commitment to biophilic design, yet the city’s hustle and bustle naturally infiltrates this urban retreat. 1 Hotel Central Park represents the best of both New York’s vibrancy and its guests’ desire for sanctuary. A sylvan haven within the beating heart of New York, the luxe hotel’s stunning, three-story living wall exterior – comprised of individually planted pots of English ivy – hints at the environmental ethos within.

