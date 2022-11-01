ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Elite Daily

The Santa Clauses Winter Wonderland In NYC Is An Immersive Pop-Up

For many, November signals the start of the most wonderful time of the year, which means it’s time to begin getting your holiday plans in order. Big Apple residents looking for a magical attraction are in luck, because a ‘Gram-worthy Christmas village is coming to New York City — and it’s an immersive North Pole experience. Plus, The Santa Clauses Winter Wonderland pop-up is inspired by the two-episode premiere of the Disney+ series The Santa Clauses out Nov. 16, which features nostalgic characters and follows Scott Calvin as he approaches retirement as Santa.
thefordhamram.com

Casinos Create Chaos: Watch Out, New York

Casinos have been a topic of heavy debate in the past few months after Governor Kathy Hochul began plans to allow for three casinos to be built in New York, with one being proposed in Times Square and another in Hudson Yards. While casinos provide jobs, revenue and tourism for the city, they are only worth it if they have the potential to succeed long-term and are built with careful consideration.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York

Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Manhattan At Night

Manhattan encompasses everything visitors love about the Big Apple, with famous buildings and iconic places like the Empire State Building, Chrysler Building, Central Park and Time Square, and many more equally popular attractions across the borough. It’s impossible to get bored in Manhattan, thanks to its incredible cultural diversity, ethnically diverse neighbourhoods and exciting choices of things to do.
NEWS10 ABC

Renovations complete at Glens Falls HHHN center

At the corner where Broad Street meets Hudson Avenue, things have been busy. The strip leading up to the intersection is home to a recently-rebuilt Stewart's Shops location, and a Hudson Headwaters Health Network building that has undergone some long-needed renovations. This week, the work is done at that crowded corner.
techaiapp.com

1 Hotel Central Park is a Verdant Manhattan Haven

To craft an oasis of lush greenery within the concrete jungle of Manhattan is no casual feat. One block proximity to the south entrance of splendid Central Park certainly aids in the effort, as does a holistic commitment to biophilic design, yet the city’s hustle and bustle naturally infiltrates this urban retreat. 1 Hotel Central Park represents the best of both New York’s vibrancy and its guests’ desire for sanctuary. A sylvan haven within the beating heart of New York, the luxe hotel’s stunning, three-story living wall exterior – comprised of individually planted pots of English ivy – hints at the environmental ethos within.
therealdeal.com

Eliot Spitzer plans high-end condo on Fifth Ave

Eliot Spitzer wants to build New York’s next ultra-luxury condo on the Upper East Side. The former governor’s development firm, Spitzer Enterprises, filed plans for a 26-unit condominium building at 985 Fifth Avenue, between East 79th and East 80th streets. The 19-story, SLCE-designed project will replace a 46-unit rental built by Spitzer’s late father, Bernard Spitzer, in 1969.
Delish

The Jewish Deli Is An NYC Icon. Here’s How It’s Changed

“I’ll have what she’s having.” The quote is iconic. You probably know it’s from When Harry Met Sally, and although the corned beef and pastrami sandwich isn't what caused Sally to make such a scene in Katz's Deli, it certainly convinced the lady at the next table to try it.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Mall shortened its hours after reopening amid pandemic. Will the retail site ever return to 9 p.m. closure?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When the Staten Island Mall reopened in September 2020 after a six-month state-mandated coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic closure, several changes had been made to the New Springville shopping center. There were hand-sanitizing stations, social distancing floor markers and a strict mask requirement. Store hours were shortened, sitting areas were removed and shoppers were counted to make sure a 50% capacity was not being exceeded.
Thrillist

Nine Excellent Delivery Dishes from New York’s Best Restaurants

If you've ever had food delivered to your doorstep you know that there are some dishes that are best left for enjoying within the walls of the restaurant. That's why you won't find any steakhouses or fries and onion rings on this list spotlighting nearly a dozen must-try dishes from NYC restaurants. Remember that when you do order delivery to tip as best you can, and a little extra if the weather is inclement.
