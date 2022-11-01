ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind the Bar: Q&A with the Owner of Kimi’s Bar in Providence

I started bartending in the Salon downtown right when it opened. Two weeks later, I started managing it, all the way up until it had to close for COVID, so eleven years. I also managed the Boombox karaoke bar from the time it opened. They were a huge part of my life. I’ve lived in Providence forever. I used to live in the Dirt Palace in Olneyville. I was a bike courier. I have always been a huge part of Providence and the bar scene in general. When I got married and started thinking about the future after bartending, everyone said that I should open my own bar, and, right before COVID hit, I started seriously looking into it.
The 2022 Bannister Awards

How to honor the legacy of Christiana Carteaux Bannister, a woman whose work to further racial equity in Rhode Island stretched across the boundaries of career and social norms?. That was the question our judges faced as they encountered nominations from throughout the state for the 2022 Christiana Carteaux Bannister...
A Former Beef Producer is Creating a Plant-Based Mecca in Lincoln

Scott Lively used to be a beef guy. In 2003, the Martha’s Vineyard-based entrepreneur founded Dakota Beef, a company that would go on to become one of the country’s largest organic beef suppliers. He’s been involved with several other organic beef companies and even wrote a book — For the Love of Beef — and blogged about meat under the handle “the Beef Geek.”
Find a New Home for Your Unused Coats Through the Buy Nothing Exchange

As New Englanders, we collect winter gear either by buying it ourselves or gifts from relatives. I can’t count how many sweaters I have that I don’t wear. Don’t throw that gear out! Buy Nothing Coat Exchange is back in Providence after last year’s record-setting supply. Everyone needs a coat for the winter season.
Help Homebound Seniors with a Ticket to Festival of Meals

During the pandemic, Rhode Islanders truly saw the necessity of Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island, which went above and beyond its usual ways of delivering meals to homebound seniors. While so many people were isolated and unable to leave their homes for simple household tasks like grocery shopping, Meals on Wheels found ways to rally volunteers to make sure at-risk adults got the nourishment they needed. And when the pool of delivery-driver volunteers dwindled as coronavirus spread, they teamed up with Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) to make sure this population of elders did not go hungry during a very challenging and tragic time.
