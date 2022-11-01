I started bartending in the Salon downtown right when it opened. Two weeks later, I started managing it, all the way up until it had to close for COVID, so eleven years. I also managed the Boombox karaoke bar from the time it opened. They were a huge part of my life. I’ve lived in Providence forever. I used to live in the Dirt Palace in Olneyville. I was a bike courier. I have always been a huge part of Providence and the bar scene in general. When I got married and started thinking about the future after bartending, everyone said that I should open my own bar, and, right before COVID hit, I started seriously looking into it.

