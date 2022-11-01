ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade

It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
CHICAGO, IL
lastwordonsports.com

New Chicago Bears WR Chase Claypool Sends Message to Fans

The Chicago Bears stunned plenty of onlookers. They, at least briefly, shifted their focus from being a seller at the trade deadline to being a buyer. They swung a seemingly out-of-nowhere trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. Standing 6-foot-4 and listed at 239-pounds, Claypool and Bears...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

What Bears' Justin Fields Told Roquan Smith After Trade to Ravens

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- For the first year-and-a-half of Justin Fields' NFL career, Roquan Smith has been one of the central pieces of the Bears' locker room. That's no longer the case after the Bears traded the star linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a second- and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and veteran linebacker A.J. Klein. After head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles met with the Bears' leadership council to inform them of the move and the reason behind it, Fields made sure to connect with Smith as he headed for Baltimore.
CHICAGO, IL
atozsports.com

Bears: NFL analyst names Bears star as trade deadline winner

As you may know it, the Chicago Bears pulled off one of the more notable trade deadline transactions yesterday. The team acquired former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool — a big name leading up to the deadline — for a second round pick. The move finally gives this...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Former Bears LB Roquan Smith 'shocked' by trade to Ravens

Exactly one week after breaking down in tears when teammate Robert Quinn got traded by the Bears, inside linebacker Roquan Smith was all smiles after his first practice since leaving the Bears himself. Smith, who was acquired by the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, acknowledged he was "shocked" to be dealt...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Former Bears stud earns NFC Player of the Month award

The Chicago Bears have had several former players find success outside their organization. In September, it was announced that six former Bears players were made the team captain of another NFL football team. One of those players earned the NFC Player of the Month award, revealed Thursday morning. According to...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Gus Edwards (hamstring) absent for Ravens first practice

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) is not practicing on Thursday. Edwards injured his hamstring last Thursday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and he remains out a week later. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh described Edwards' injury as minor, but with the team playing on Monday night against the New Orleans Saints in Week 9, fantasy owners are in a precarious situation. Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill will handle Baltimore's backfield work if Edwards is unavailable, with Drake likely leading the way.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Video: Epic College Football Fake Field Goal Is Going Viral

Central Michigan pulled out all the stops for a Wednesday-night MAC showcase. During the third quarter of their game against Northern Illinois, Chippewas kicker Marshall Meeder lined up for a 51-yard field goal try. However, they instead performed some trickery to convert on fourth-and-15. Holder Luke Elzinga kept the snap...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
theScore

CFB Week 10 best bets: The 'Saturday 7'

For those of us unwilling to wait until after 3 a.m. EST to see if Hawaii could slide through the back door and cover a big number at home against Wyoming, checking theScore on Sunday to find out we went 4-3 on our seven most valuable underdogs in this space was better than waking up to the smell of bacon. That modest effort, alongside a 4-1 record in our big-game bets, bumps us to 65-45-1 (59.1%, +14.5 units) on the season.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy