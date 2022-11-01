Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade
It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
Does Justin Fields believe the Chase Claypool trade shows the Bears’ faith in him?
The Bears added a major weapon to their offense in their trade with the Steelers to acquire wide receiver Chase Claypool, so did that show quarterback Justin Fields that they have faith in him moving forward.
lastwordonsports.com
New Chicago Bears WR Chase Claypool Sends Message to Fans
The Chicago Bears stunned plenty of onlookers. They, at least briefly, shifted their focus from being a seller at the trade deadline to being a buyer. They swung a seemingly out-of-nowhere trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. Standing 6-foot-4 and listed at 239-pounds, Claypool and Bears...
What Bears' Justin Fields Told Roquan Smith After Trade to Ravens
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- For the first year-and-a-half of Justin Fields' NFL career, Roquan Smith has been one of the central pieces of the Bears' locker room. That's no longer the case after the Bears traded the star linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a second- and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and veteran linebacker A.J. Klein. After head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles met with the Bears' leadership council to inform them of the move and the reason behind it, Fields made sure to connect with Smith as he headed for Baltimore.
Chase Claypool Finds Notre Dame Connection Helps with Bears
Former Fighting Irish receiver joins forces on Bears offense with former teammates as he tries to lend Justin Fields a hand.
atozsports.com
Bears: NFL analyst names Bears star as trade deadline winner
As you may know it, the Chicago Bears pulled off one of the more notable trade deadline transactions yesterday. The team acquired former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool — a big name leading up to the deadline — for a second round pick. The move finally gives this...
Broncos GM George Paton drops bombshell on Bradley Chubb trade that’s hard to believe
The Denver Broncos made one of the most shocking trades at the 2022 NFL trade deadline when they sent Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins. It was a huge move that signaled that Denver knows it has more work to do and plans to do a soft rebuild. However, general manager George Paton doesn’t see it that way.
atozsports.com
Packers’ inactivity at the trade deadline might be the result of a brilliant front office plan
The Green Bay Packers, much to the dismay of Aaron Rodgers, didn’t make any moves before the NFL trade deadline on November 1. Rodgers wanted the Packers to make some moves, but he also understands that Green Bay might have been forced to give up too much in compensation to pull off any trades.
ESPN
Former Bears LB Roquan Smith 'shocked' by trade to Ravens
Exactly one week after breaking down in tears when teammate Robert Quinn got traded by the Bears, inside linebacker Roquan Smith was all smiles after his first practice since leaving the Bears himself. Smith, who was acquired by the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, acknowledged he was "shocked" to be dealt...
Chase Claypool Already Impressing Bears, Showing Why Trade Was Made
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Several adjectives were bandied about when Chase Claypool arrived in Chicago after the Bears acquired the 24-year-old wide receiver in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Big. Physical. Athletic. The list goes on. Claypool's measurables are unimpeachable. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Claypool ran a 4.42...
Here's a Look at Bears Receiver Chase Claypool's NFL Highlights
Here's a look at Chase Claypool's NFL highlights originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears added a big, athletic pass-catcher in Chase Claypool to help Justin Fields in the passing game. They traded their own 2023 second-round draft pick to acquire Claypool from the Steelers. He's a big receiver...
Yardbarker
Former Bears stud earns NFC Player of the Month award
The Chicago Bears have had several former players find success outside their organization. In September, it was announced that six former Bears players were made the team captain of another NFL football team. One of those players earned the NFC Player of the Month award, revealed Thursday morning. According to...
numberfire.com
Gus Edwards (hamstring) absent for Ravens first practice
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) is not practicing on Thursday. Edwards injured his hamstring last Thursday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and he remains out a week later. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh described Edwards' injury as minor, but with the team playing on Monday night against the New Orleans Saints in Week 9, fantasy owners are in a precarious situation. Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill will handle Baltimore's backfield work if Edwards is unavailable, with Drake likely leading the way.
Seahawks Kenneth Walker, Tariq Woolen NFL rookies of month, Geno Smith NFC player of month
Woolen is the first Seattle rookie to win NFL defensive player of the month since Lofa Tatupu in December 2005.
James Conner, D.J. Humphries, Budda Baker questionable for Cardinals vs. Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals released their final injury report of the week on Friday as they get ready to take on the Seattle Seahawks at home on Sunday. They will be without at least two players and have a number of key starters whose availability will not be known until Sunday.
Video: Epic College Football Fake Field Goal Is Going Viral
Central Michigan pulled out all the stops for a Wednesday-night MAC showcase. During the third quarter of their game against Northern Illinois, Chippewas kicker Marshall Meeder lined up for a 51-yard field goal try. However, they instead performed some trickery to convert on fourth-and-15. Holder Luke Elzinga kept the snap...
The Kansas City Star
Never been to a Chiefs game? Veteran fans reveal tips for tailgating at Arrowhead
“That’s the one thing about Arrowhead. We know how to have a good time.”
Previewing Week 9 matchup w/Commanders Wire
The Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders will meet in Washington for the first time since the 2016 season. In that game, the Vikings lost to a Kirk Cousins-led Commanders by a score of 26-20. It will also be the first time that Cousins plays in Washington since he left the team after the 2017 season.
theScore
CFB Week 10 best bets: The 'Saturday 7'
For those of us unwilling to wait until after 3 a.m. EST to see if Hawaii could slide through the back door and cover a big number at home against Wyoming, checking theScore on Sunday to find out we went 4-3 on our seven most valuable underdogs in this space was better than waking up to the smell of bacon. That modest effort, alongside a 4-1 record in our big-game bets, bumps us to 65-45-1 (59.1%, +14.5 units) on the season.
Mississippi State nabs another four-star player in Illinois' Jasmine Brown
Over a week ago, Mississippi State landed its first commitment of the class of 2023 in four-star guard Mjracle Sheppard and Sam Purcell and the Bulldogs kept the momentum going on Friday evening. The Bulldogs have landed a second top 100 player in the class in Joliet, Ill., guard Jasmine...
