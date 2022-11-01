Read full article on original website
Related
thecoinrise.com
MAS Completes First Industry Pilot Program For DeFi
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced the completion of the first industry pilot program for digital assets and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) under the apex bank’s Project Guardian. During the pilot testing, wholesale transactions which explored the potential of DeFi and digital assets were conducted. Additionally, other pilot programs...
BBC
Imran Khan: Why the gun attack on the Pakistan ex-PM matters to India
The gun attack on Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan has made headlines across India, where he is a household name. Mr Khan's is a well-known personality in the country despite the acrimonious relations between Delhi and Islamabad. At a press briefing on Thursday, India's External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam...
China Evergrande unit gets notice for $4.48 billion loan from Shengjing Bank
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Debt-laden property developer China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) said on Tuesday its unit received a notice of enforcement for unrecoverable funds from Shengjing Bank Co Ltd (2066.HK).
thecoinrise.com
Binance is reportedly planning to buy banks
Based on an interview with Bloomberg at the Web Summit conference in Lisbon, the Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao is considering the possibility of buying banks as a method to close the gap between the worlds of traditional banking and digital currency. The Chinese-Canadian business executive did not mention...
thecoinrise.com
Bitwise launches Active Strategies Team amid heavy institutional demand
The world’s first and largest crypto index fund manager, Bitwise Asset Management disclosed the growing institutional demand for active strategies. Therefore, the company is announcing the launch of its Active Strategies team with industry leading personalities and their roles. It is the 10th crypto index fund by Bitwise. BITW was the first index fund launched in 2017.
thecoinrise.com
Heavy crypto tax in India can affect the local crypto industry: Binance CEO
India’s anti-crypto policies came into clear perspective at the prestigious Singapore Fintech Festival held from November 2 to November 4, when the world biggest crypto exchange Binance’s CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) cited high tax rates as the cause of the collapse of the country’s budding crypto economy.
thecoinrise.com
El Salvador president predicts crypto will take over the central banking system
The president of El Salvador and renowned Bitcoin proponent Nayib Bukele has predicted that a more reliable, decentralized system will eventually replace the central banking system used in current western nations. Bukele, condemned the Federal Reserve and the media’s response to his nation’s acceptance of Bitcoin in an interview with...
thecoinrise.com
Circle and Paxos receive regulatory approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has recently granted permission to Paxos, a blockchain infrastructure platform, and Circle, stablecoin USDC issuer, to offer services in the city-state. Circle got the permission to offer digital transaction token goods and carry out both national and international transactions in the Asian city-state. According...
thecoinrise.com
Protocol Ventures Forced to Close Shop After Continued Losses
Protocol Ventures, a leading fund of funds in the crypto asset class has announced plans to shut down its operations. The closure set for the end of the year or the first quarter of 2023, follows its continuous loss and failure to recover from it. As per a Bloomberg report,...
thecoinrise.com
Canada Sets to Consult With Stakeholders in the Crypto Industry
The government of Canada has released a 2022 fall Economic Statement about its intention for cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and central bank digital currencies (CBDC) in the country. As per the document which details the government’s fiscal roadmap for the coming months, cryptocurrencies are transforming the financial systems both in Canada and...
thecoinrise.com
Santander puts a £1,000 cap on crypto exchange transactions for UK users
Renowned global financial company Santander has decided to put a cap on all cryptocurrency transactions for its UK clients. It attributed its decision to regulators’ concerns about bitcoin fraud. The Spanish financial giant’s British subsidiary, has established a £1,000 ($1,120) restriction on cryptocurrency transactions for consumers. Additionally,...
thecoinrise.com
Bakkt Set to Expand Product Offering With Apex Crypto Acquisition
Bakkt, a Georgia-based digital asset trading platform has reached a definitive agreement with Apex Fintech Solution to acquire trading infrastructure firm Apex Crypto. The agreement will see Bakkt pay the sum of $200 million to acquire Apex Crypto which provides services including execution, clearing, custody, cost basis, and tax services to fintech companies.
thecoinrise.com
Crypto Exchange Zipmex in Advance Talks for a Potential Buyout
Beleaguered Crypto exchange Zipmex is reportedly in buyout talks with a potential investor signaling an end to its liquidity crisis as per a Bloomberg report. According to the report citing sources familiar with the matter, the talk is in an advanced stage and could be completed before the end of the week.
thecoinrise.com
Robinhood Q3 Earning Report Shows 12% Loss in Crypto Revenue
American financial service provider Robinhood has released its third-quarter earnings report and based on that report the firm netted a loss of $175 million. Remarkably, the online brokerage firm recorded $51 million in crypto revenue in Q3, a 12% decline from its $58 million gain in the previous quarter. It...
thecoinrise.com
Circle Relocates USDC Reserve to BlackRock Fund
Jeremy Fox-Green, the Chief Financial Officer of Circle, a peer-to-peer payments technology company and the issuer of the United States dollar-backed stablecoin USDC announced that investment in the Circle Reserve Fund has commenced in collaboration with American multinational investment company BlackRock. Markedly, the Circle Reserve Fund was launched earlier with...
assetservicingtimes.com
ESMA withdraws third-country recognition from six Indian CCPs
ESMA withdraws third-country recognition from six Indian CCPs. The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) will withdraw third-country CCP recognition of six Indian central counterparties under the European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR), with this decision taking effect from 30 April 2023. These are the Clearing Corporation of India (CCIL), the...
thecoinrise.com
UBS Releases Digital Bonds Settled on Blockchain And Traditional Exchanges
Switzerland-based multinational investment firm UBS AG becomes the first financial service provider to onboard a digital bond that is publicly traded and settled on both blockchain-based and traditional exchanges. Therefore, its investors can now access the hybrid digital bond on either a digital market or a traditional financial market. The...
thecoinrise.com
Fidelity to allow retail investors to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum
The renowned investment firm Fidelity Investments has recently decided to allow retail investors to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum. An early access list for customers to trade both assets has been established by the $4.5 trillion asset management company, giving 34 million investors potential access to cryptocurrencies. Notably, the company will...
Comments / 0