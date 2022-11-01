ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Florida man wins $2 million from Publix lottery ticket

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A South Florida man is a millionaire after winning a $2 million prize from the Florida Lottery.

Tuesday, the lottery said Fidel Avila, 65, of Hialeah won the top prize from the 100X THE CASH Scratch-Off game after buying the ticket from a Publix.

Avila claimed his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.

The Publix, located on 6901Taft Street in Hollywood, will get $4,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The 100X THE CASH, which has tickets for $10, offers over $337.9 million in prizes, including eight top prizes of $2 million.

The overall odds of winning any cash prize are 1 in 3.44.

