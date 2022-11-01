One of South Africa’s biggest supermarkets, Pick n Pay, has begun accepting Bitcoin payments at its locations after the expansion of its payments’ pilot program. With this initiation, customers in South Africa can pay for everyday items using bitcoin, according to a report by Sunday Times. The company claimed that it would soon make the payment option available in all of its locations. Regarding the pilot program which was started five months ago with just 10 outlets, has increased to a total of 39.

2 DAYS AGO