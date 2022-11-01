Read full article on original website
Investors have redistributed 14% of Bitcoin supply since July 2022
Since July 2022, 14% of the total supply of Bitcoin has been reallocated. A redistribution of coins occurs in the market as a result of capitulating during the discovery phase of a Bitcoin bottom by some enfeeble clients due to declining investor profitability. According to Glassnode‘s most recent weekly analysis, the cost-basis of about 20.1% of the supply is currently within the threshold.
Allianz’s Chief Economic Adviser believes Bitcoin would never reach $100K
The Chief Economic Adviser at Allianz, Mohamed El-Erian, believes that bitcoin will never replace the world’s reserve currency and that its price would never rise above $100,000. Nevertheless, he is confident that the cryptocurrency industry will endure the current bear market and continue to play an important role in “the ecosystem of payments.”
Pick n Pay launches crypto payment options at all its locations
One of South Africa’s biggest supermarkets, Pick n Pay, has begun accepting Bitcoin payments at its locations after the expansion of its payments’ pilot program. With this initiation, customers in South Africa can pay for everyday items using bitcoin, according to a report by Sunday Times. The company claimed that it would soon make the payment option available in all of its locations. Regarding the pilot program which was started five months ago with just 10 outlets, has increased to a total of 39.
Protocol Ventures Forced to Close Shop After Continued Losses
Protocol Ventures, a leading fund of funds in the crypto asset class has announced plans to shut down its operations. The closure set for the end of the year or the first quarter of 2023, follows its continuous loss and failure to recover from it. As per a Bloomberg report,...
Fidelity to allow retail investors to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum
The renowned investment firm Fidelity Investments has recently decided to allow retail investors to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum. An early access list for customers to trade both assets has been established by the $4.5 trillion asset management company, giving 34 million investors potential access to cryptocurrencies. Notably, the company will...
MetaMask Taps NFTBank to Give Users Access to NFT Portfolio Tracking
Non-fungible token (NFT) portfolio manager NFTBank announced that it has been chosen by Metamask, a software cryptocurrency wallet used to interact with the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain to power the pricing information of more than 5000 NFT collections owned by its users. Before this time, NFTBank already offers this service to heavyweight platforms like Chainlink, NFTfi, Pine, Stater, and Unlockd Finance.
Galaxy Digital Considers a 20% Cut Back on its Global Workforce
Crypto financial service provider Galaxy Digital Holdings is considering laying off 20% of its workforce amidst the crypto winter. The shadow cast by the market downtrend has forced many firms in the crypto ecosystem to succumb to letting go of some of their employees and eventually, changing their growth plans. Galaxy Digital which was founded by billionaire investor Michael Novogratz is the latest hit of these crypto firms.
CoinFund Seeks $250M Capital in Seed Fund for Startups
New York-based crypto investment firm CoinFund is mulling the idea of raising $250 million targeted at seed investments likely from early-stage, pre-stage down to Series A. The seed fund which is dubbed CoinFund Seed IV is split into three parts with two focused on the Cayman Islands and the other in Delaware, United States.
UBS Releases Digital Bonds Settled on Blockchain And Traditional Exchanges
Switzerland-based multinational investment firm UBS AG becomes the first financial service provider to onboard a digital bond that is publicly traded and settled on both blockchain-based and traditional exchanges. Therefore, its investors can now access the hybrid digital bond on either a digital market or a traditional financial market. The...
Crypto Exchange Zipmex in Advance Talks for a Potential Buyout
Beleaguered Crypto exchange Zipmex is reportedly in buyout talks with a potential investor signaling an end to its liquidity crisis as per a Bloomberg report. According to the report citing sources familiar with the matter, the talk is in an advanced stage and could be completed before the end of the week.
Bitcoin price analysis for 3 November 2022
Bitcoin price analysis for 3 November 2022, Bitcoin, the first largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. You can read more about Bitcoin price from CoinCodex. On the fourth day of this week, it seems that buyers take control of the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50 but is close to the oversold zone. The price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
Vitalik Buterin is ‘kinda happy’ with the delay in ETFs
Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, recently spoke on cryptocurrency regulation, stating that he is somewhat pleased that regulators continue to reject requests for crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Buterin emphasized that the crypto business is still in its early phases of garnering institutional adoption due to the necessity for a...
Deribit faces a $28M attack on its hot wallet
Deribit, a well-known cryptocurrency options and futures exchange, announced the news of $28 million loss due to an attack on its hot wallet on Twitter. However, the company was successful in preventing the further attack on its hot wallets for BTC, ETH, and USDC. In accordance with recent tweets, addresses...
El Salvador president predicts crypto will take over the central banking system
The president of El Salvador and renowned Bitcoin proponent Nayib Bukele has predicted that a more reliable, decentralized system will eventually replace the central banking system used in current western nations. Bukele, condemned the Federal Reserve and the media’s response to his nation’s acceptance of Bitcoin in an interview with...
Canada Sets to Consult With Stakeholders in the Crypto Industry
The government of Canada has released a 2022 fall Economic Statement about its intention for cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and central bank digital currencies (CBDC) in the country. As per the document which details the government’s fiscal roadmap for the coming months, cryptocurrencies are transforming the financial systems both in Canada and...
Compute North Largest Lender Generate Capital to Buy Miners Assets
Bankrupt crypto mining data center Compute North has resorted to selling its assets and facilities. Generate Capital which was once a lender of the Bitcoin (BTC) mining hosting firm, will be purchasing two mega mining facilities for $5 million. Already, a new filing has been made to the court in charge of Compute North bankruptcy proceedings.
Stripe lays off 14% of its staff amid difficult market conditions
Stripe Inc., the industry leading digital assets payment platform that received a $95 billion valuation in its most recent funding round, is reducing its workforce by 14%. The company provides payment support for cryptocurrency businesses as well as support for USDC stablecoin payments on Polygon. Stripe has reportedly reduced its...
3 Big Reasons Why Oil Stocks Are No Longer a Buy
Oil stocks have been one of the few bright spots in the S&P 500 (SPY), during the doom and gloom of the 2022 bear market. However, that party could soon...
U.S IRS Piles up Crypto Cases and Plans to Hire 500 Employees
The United States Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is piling up cases that are related to cryptocurrencies and intends to make them public in the future. The tax regulator perceives that there are many investors and entrepreneurs who receive their income in digital currencies and refuse to report them officially, thereby evading tax on such incomes.
Rishi Sunak vows to ‘limit’ mortgage bill hikes as he defends looming spending cuts
Rishi Sunak has promised he can hold down hikes in mortgage bills, as he argued spending cuts and tax increases are a price worth paying to curb inflation.In his first interview since reaching No 10, the prime minister refused to rule out a return to austerity as the Treasury hunts for a £50bn package of savings to bring borrowing under control.Instead, Mr Sunak insisted inflation – tipped to reach 11 per cent by the end of the year – is the “number one enemy”, ahead of the crucial autumn statement on 17 November.“It’s right we’re honest about the trade-offs...
