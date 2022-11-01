Read full article on original website
KJZZ's Friday NewsCap: Expect errors, grift if Arizona counties go through with hand counts
KJZZ’s Friday NewsCap revisits some of the biggest stories of the week. This week, a couple of counties have garnered attention for how they've decided to count their ballots. And former President Barack Obama stopped in Laveen to rally support for Arizona's Democratic candidates in the election cycle's waning...
Citizens Clean Elections Commission asks for restraining order vs. Clean Elections USA
The state’s Citizens Clean Elections Commission has been fighting to stop a conservative advocacy group from using a similar name. And the state commission now wants immediate action, in the form of a restraining order. The conservative group Clean Elections USA has been monitoring drop boxes in Maricopa County...
Months after Roe v. Wade was overturned, Arizona still grapples with how to enforce abortion laws
Abortion has become a central issue in this election cycle. Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, voters on all sides have been energized around the issue. But there’s also been a notable backlash among many voters who are now voting to protect abortion rights — Democrats and Republicans alike.
AZ Education Department hosts Indigenous author panel to kick off Native American Heritage Month
The Arizona Department of Education hosted a panel of Indigenous authors on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The Office of Indian Education gathered the authors for a discussion to kick off Native American Heritage Month. They talked about the importance of Native American representation in young adult and children's books. Brian Young...
Great American Seed Up gives Arizona gardeners a head start on sustainable seed saving
Backyard farmers looking to literally scoop up some seeds have a place to go this weekend. The Great American Seed Up is Nov. 4-5 in Phoenix, and Belle Starr says there are more than 80 different varieties of bulk seed you can pick up there, including fruits — veggies and flowers.
