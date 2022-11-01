Read full article on original website
Art Gobblers, CryptoPunks, BAYC, Azuki and more NFT projects outperformed in October’s NFT Market
Known for being volatile, the NFT market has faced a tough time in the bear market. However, October turned out to be a sigh of relief for a few NFT projects. Art Gobblers, a new NFT project launched on October 31 on the marketplace Blur, raised $23 million in ETH in its initial 24 hours. The project has made a trade volume of 26,759 ETH until now with 18 ETH as the average price.
London reacts negatively to Europe’s “First” NFT vending machine
Amid London, a fluorescent purple nft vending machine has appeared that sells nonfungible tokens for £10 ($11.18) each, prompting cold looks from bystanders. The illuminating device is a modernized version of the first coin-operated device that distributed postcards in the city in the 1880s. It will be open from November 3–4 for the NFT London conference, which brings together the local crypto community for discussions and workshops. It will be located in the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in Westminster.
HKMA buys HK$3.054 billion from market as currency weakens, aggregate balance below HK$100 billion mark
HONG KONG, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's de-facto central bank bought HK$3.054 billion ($389.1 million) from the market in New York trading hours to stop the local currency from breaking below its peg to the U.S. dollar.
Metamask picks NFTBank to power its NFT Portfolio Tracking
The leading Web3 wallet, Metamask, has now chosen NFTBank to power its pricing information for more than 5000 NFT collections owned by proud Metamask users across the globe. NFTBank has been trying to tackle this pricing issue for quite some time, actually ever since the initial days of non-fungible tokens, NFTs. The pricing issue to do with individual NFT collections is a complex issue to solve, compute and figure out. Without any algorithm, this wouldn’t at all be possible.
XT.com Lists Heaven in Its Innovation Zone
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of HEAVEN on its platform in the Innovation Zone (Web 3.0) and the HEAVEN/USDT trading pair is open for trading from 2022-10-31 9:00 (UTC). Users can deposit HEAVEN for trading at 2022-10-30 9:00 (UTC) Withdrawals...
XT.COM Lists WadzPay (WTK) in the Innovation & DeFi Zone
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of WTK on its platform in the innovation & DeFi zone and the WTK/USDT trading pair is open for trading from 2022-10-31 10:00 (UTC). Users can deposit WTK for trading at 2022-10-30 10:00(UTC) Withdrawals for...
XT.com Lists EFFT in Its Main & Metaverse Zones
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of EFFT on its platform in the Main & Metaverse Zone and the EFFT/USDT trading pair has been opened for trading since 2022-11-01 07:00 (UTC). Users are able to deposit EFFT for trading from 2022-10-31...
Oracle attack was discovered by Solend, resulting in bad debt of about $1.26 million
Solend, a Solana-based lending protocol, lost $1.26 million in bad debt as a result of a market manipulation attempt. Users can borrow money and get interest on digital assets using Solend’s decentralised lending system. The hacker took advantage of a weakness in the project’s price-data oracle, which keeps track...
Pudgy Penguins to raise $10 million for $50 million valuation, CEO calls the news false
Pudgy Penguins has emerged as the latest NFT collection to get support from venture capitalists. The project is in discussions regarding a seed round to generate over $10 million, as stated in documents that also include outreach to proposed investors, a term sheet and snippets from a pitch deck. If the seed round closes, Pudgy Penguins will seek a valuation of $50 million.
Kraken Rolls Out 70 Ethereum Solana NFT Collections on New ‘Gasless’ Marketplace
Kraken rolls out its Solana Collection worth 70 ETH on its new marketplace, ‘Gasless’, which basically aims to provide NFT buyers to do NFT-based transactions even having to pay the gas price. It is a fresh attempt at something of this feat. Gas price is a huge deal...
Mayfair Hotels and Resorts to launch NFTs in partnership with BIT
Mayfair hotels and resorts are going to shake hands with Beyond Imagination Technologies. The idea is to make hotels and resorts innovative to increase revenue. BIT is going to help Mayfair Hotels and Resorts create its own NFT Souvenirs. In the years to come, blockchain-based projects like those announced by...
Alchemy introduces Spearmint, an NFT allowlist platform for Ethereum, layer-2 projects
Alchemy, a blockchain software firm, has launched Spearmint, a new product to ease the NFT allowlist sign up along with the management procedure for creators. The product can be used by creators for free to automate the creation process of allowlist by utilizing Spearmint’s tools. Alchemy has claimed that allowlist can be created in under 10 minutes and can be linked to an application and smart contract of a project through some simple lines of code.
Digital asset bank Sygnum begins NFT issuance, custody & consulting
World’s first digital bank, Sygnum, has released a suite of specific NFT solutions that target expert creators, Web3 community and its own banking clients. An institutional-grade platform merged with NFT issuance, NFT based advisory and a completely compliant NFT launchpad. Allowing brands, corporates, artists and associations to step into...
AtomicHub launches Web3 platform AtomicAds.io to link NFT & Web3 advertisers to audiences
In an announcement made recently, it was revealed that AtomicHub, the leading blockchain gaming, and digital collectibles marketplace launched a new platform named AtomicAds.io. The new platform is built particularly to establish a connection between NFT, crypto advertisers & publishers, and Web3 to relevant audiences on the radar. As revealed,...
Nissan & Seattle’s Space Needle filed NFT, metaverse & Web3 trademark applications
Nissan to move into the NFT Space with 5 trademark applications for its popular car models. Nissan has recently partnered with Animoca Brands’ Australian video game developing subsidiary, Grease Monkey Games. On the same day, Seattle’s Space Needle owner filed a trademark application showing interest in NFTs. According...
