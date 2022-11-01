The leading Web3 wallet, Metamask, has now chosen NFTBank to power its pricing information for more than 5000 NFT collections owned by proud Metamask users across the globe. NFTBank has been trying to tackle this pricing issue for quite some time, actually ever since the initial days of non-fungible tokens, NFTs. The pricing issue to do with individual NFT collections is a complex issue to solve, compute and figure out. Without any algorithm, this wouldn’t at all be possible.

2 DAYS AGO