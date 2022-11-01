Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Record central bank buying lifts global gold demand, WGC says
LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Central banks bought a record 399 tonnes of gold worth around $20 billion in the third quarter of 2022, helping to lift global demand for the metal, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Tuesday. Demand for gold was also strong from jewellers and buyers...
dailycoin.com
Reserve Bank of India Unveils the Pilot of its Digital Rupee
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) launched the pilot of its digital rupee (CBDC) for the wholesale segment. In the pilot program, the country’s Apex bank hopes to engage nine banks, including the State Bank of India. RBI aims to settle the government securities secondary market transactions with the...
HSBC raising best lending rate to 5.375% after Hong Kong rate hike
HONG KONG (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings said on Thursday it is raising its best lending rate in Hong Kong by 25 basis points to 5.375% effective Nov. 4 after the city’s de facto central bank raised the base rate charged through its overnight discount window by 75 basis points.
kitco.com
Egypt to move away from U.S. dollar fixation with its new currency indicator that includes gold
(Kitco News) Egypt wants to be free of the idea that the Egyptian pound should be pegged to the U.S. dollar, according to the new central bank governor. And the central bank is already working on a new currency indicator that will include a set of other currencies and gold.
Inflation is in its final stages and could soon roll over, causing bond yields to peak and stocks to stabilize, JPMorgan says
Inflation figures could soon rollover and disinflation may take hold, JPMorgan said Tuesday. The bank pointed to four stages of inflation, with prices surging in commodities, then goods, then services, then wages. Services prices and wages could soon fall, easing pressure on the central bank to hike rates and allowing...
Business Insider
Chinese leader Xi Jinping's power grab fueled a $6 trillion stock selloff and the yuan's decline. These 4 charts capture the market meltdown.
China's President Xi Jinping has tightened his grip on power — and that has rocked markets. Investors dumped Chinese stocks in a $6 trillion blowout as Xi shut reformers out of decision making. These 4 charts show how deep the meltdown in China-linked assets went last week. President Xi...
The Fed no longer has a choice. Prepare for a recession.
Many economists and analysts see the US economy as a paradox this year. On the one hand, GDP growth has slowed significantly and, according to some, the country has entered a recession. Overall employment growth, on the other hand, has been much faster than normal.
Moody's cuts outlook for European banks, including Germany's, on credit woes
FRANKFURT, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Global credit ratings agency Moody's downgraded its outlook for banks in Germany, Italy and four other countries to "negative" from "stable" on Wednesday as Europe's energy crisis and high inflation weaken its economies.
Global economy approaching a recession, central banks unchained - Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The global economy is approaching a recession as economists polled by Reuters once again cut growth forecasts for key economies while central banks keep raising interest rates to bring down persistently-high inflation.
invezz.com
Physical silver drawdowns surge on global bullion exchanges
Physical withdrawals from bullion exchanges have reached historic highs. The silver price has continued to decline despite the shortage of the underlying asset. Renowned analyst expects silver to be "the trade of the decade." This is the tale of two markets rolled up messily into one. For starters, the international...
todaynftnews.com
Digital asset bank Sygnum begins NFT issuance, custody & consulting
World’s first digital bank, Sygnum, has released a suite of specific NFT solutions that target expert creators, Web3 community and its own banking clients. An institutional-grade platform merged with NFT issuance, NFT based advisory and a completely compliant NFT launchpad. Allowing brands, corporates, artists and associations to step into...
Chinese central banker says the yuan will be stable, while the Fed's latest rate hike sends the currency near a 15-year low
The Federal Reserve and Bank of England both made 75-basis-point interest rate hikes this week. China, however, has kept relatively loose monetary policy, compared to Western economies. The yuan slipped 0.4% to 7.3166 Thursday, nearing the 15-year low of 7.33 which it hit on Tuesday. Both the Federal Reserve and...
msn.com
China Reopening Is Dominant Theme as Traders Seek an End to Rout
(Bloomberg) -- If October was all about the Communist Party Congress, the flavor of this month for Chinese stock markets is the speculation around the nation’s reopening. Equities rallied over the first two days of November as traders disgruntled by months of losses found succor in unverified social media posts that signaled Beijing is planning to move away from its stringent Covid Zero strategy. Stocks slumped again on Thursday as China’s top health body reiterated its commitment to the policy. A weak global backdrop given the Federal Reserve’s hawkish comments didn’t help.
US News and World Report
Australia's 'Big Four' Banks Lift Home Loan Rates to Match Central Bank Move
(Reuters) - Australia's 'Big Four' banks will raise their home loan rates by 25 basis points this month, they said on Tuesday, passing on the full quarter-point interest rate hike announced by the central bank a day earlier. The move is in sync with the Reserve Bank of Australia's hike,...
CNBC
Gold dips as hawkish U.S. Fed lifts dollar, yields
Gold prices fell to a more than one-month low on Thursday as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields jumped after hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, denting the non-yielding metal's appeal. "I don't see the tide turning for gold and it gathering bullish momentum again until after the...
NASDAQ
India's gold demand dips as inflation hits rural buyers
MUMBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - India's gold consumption in the months of October to December could fall by around a quarter from a year ago as inflation depresses rural demand, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Tuesday. The lower purchases in the world's second-biggest gold consumer could weigh on...
CNBC
European stocks close lower as central banks continue aggressive rate hikes; Stoxx 600 down 1%
European stocks pulled back on Thursday as global markets reacted to further rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England. The U.K.'s FTSE was the outlier among major bourses Thursday, closing up 0.6%, after the Bank of England's latest interest rate decision. The U.K. central bank...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX slips on weak China data, firm dollar as Fed looms
Asian currencies fell on Monday, weighed down by disappointing Chinese factory activity data and as the dollar firmed on worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve might not tone down its aggressive stance on monetary policy. Oct 31 (Reuters) - Asian currencies fell on Monday, weighed down by disappointing Chinese factory...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares waver, dollar dips ahead of Fed policy decision
SYDNEY, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Asian shares wobbled in cautious trading on Wednesday while the dollar sagged slightly as investors braced for the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy outcome later in the global day with many looking for any signs of a slowdown in future rate hikes. MSCI's broadest index of...
US News and World Report
Domestic Share Buyers Step in as Foreign Funds Flee China
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - As foreign funds head for the exit, Chinese stock investors are snapping up beaten-down shares of mainland firms, betting outside views of China are overly pessimistic. The gap in perceptions between offshore and onshore investors is so divergent, it has driven the wedge between markets in...
