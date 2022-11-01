(Bloomberg) -- If October was all about the Communist Party Congress, the flavor of this month for Chinese stock markets is the speculation around the nation’s reopening. Equities rallied over the first two days of November as traders disgruntled by months of losses found succor in unverified social media posts that signaled Beijing is planning to move away from its stringent Covid Zero strategy. Stocks slumped again on Thursday as China’s top health body reiterated its commitment to the policy. A weak global backdrop given the Federal Reserve’s hawkish comments didn’t help.

17 HOURS AGO