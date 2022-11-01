ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kitco.com

Record central bank buying lifts global gold demand, WGC says

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Central banks bought a record 399 tonnes of gold worth around $20 billion in the third quarter of 2022, helping to lift global demand for the metal, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Tuesday. Demand for gold was also strong from jewellers and buyers...
dailycoin.com

Reserve Bank of India Unveils the Pilot of its Digital Rupee

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) launched the pilot of its digital rupee (CBDC) for the wholesale segment. In the pilot program, the country’s Apex bank hopes to engage nine banks, including the State Bank of India. RBI aims to settle the government securities secondary market transactions with the...
Reuters

HSBC raising best lending rate to 5.375% after Hong Kong rate hike

HONG KONG (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings said on Thursday it is raising its best lending rate in Hong Kong by 25 basis points to 5.375% effective Nov. 4 after the city’s de facto central bank raised the base rate charged through its overnight discount window by 75 basis points.
invezz.com

Physical silver drawdowns surge on global bullion exchanges

Physical withdrawals from bullion exchanges have reached historic highs. The silver price has continued to decline despite the shortage of the underlying asset. Renowned analyst expects silver to be "the trade of the decade." This is the tale of two markets rolled up messily into one. For starters, the international...
todaynftnews.com

Digital asset bank Sygnum begins NFT issuance, custody & consulting

World’s first digital bank, Sygnum, has released a suite of specific NFT solutions that target expert creators, Web3 community and its own banking clients. An institutional-grade platform merged with NFT issuance, NFT based advisory and a completely compliant NFT launchpad. Allowing brands, corporates, artists and associations to step into...
msn.com

China Reopening Is Dominant Theme as Traders Seek an End to Rout

(Bloomberg) -- If October was all about the Communist Party Congress, the flavor of this month for Chinese stock markets is the speculation around the nation’s reopening. Equities rallied over the first two days of November as traders disgruntled by months of losses found succor in unverified social media posts that signaled Beijing is planning to move away from its stringent Covid Zero strategy. Stocks slumped again on Thursday as China’s top health body reiterated its commitment to the policy. A weak global backdrop given the Federal Reserve’s hawkish comments didn’t help.
US News and World Report

Australia's 'Big Four' Banks Lift Home Loan Rates to Match Central Bank Move

(Reuters) - Australia's 'Big Four' banks will raise their home loan rates by 25 basis points this month, they said on Tuesday, passing on the full quarter-point interest rate hike announced by the central bank a day earlier. The move is in sync with the Reserve Bank of Australia's hike,...
CNBC

Gold dips as hawkish U.S. Fed lifts dollar, yields

Gold prices fell to a more than one-month low on Thursday as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields jumped after hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, denting the non-yielding metal's appeal. "I don't see the tide turning for gold and it gathering bullish momentum again until after the...
NASDAQ

India's gold demand dips as inflation hits rural buyers

MUMBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - India's gold consumption in the months of October to December could fall by around a quarter from a year ago as inflation depresses rural demand, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Tuesday. The lower purchases in the world's second-biggest gold consumer could weigh on...
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX slips on weak China data, firm dollar as Fed looms

Asian currencies fell on Monday, weighed down by disappointing Chinese factory activity data and as the dollar firmed on worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve might not tone down its aggressive stance on monetary policy. Oct 31 (Reuters) - Asian currencies fell on Monday, weighed down by disappointing Chinese factory...
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares waver, dollar dips ahead of Fed policy decision

SYDNEY, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Asian shares wobbled in cautious trading on Wednesday while the dollar sagged slightly as investors braced for the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy outcome later in the global day with many looking for any signs of a slowdown in future rate hikes. MSCI's broadest index of...
US News and World Report

Domestic Share Buyers Step in as Foreign Funds Flee China

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - As foreign funds head for the exit, Chinese stock investors are snapping up beaten-down shares of mainland firms, betting outside views of China are overly pessimistic. The gap in perceptions between offshore and onshore investors is so divergent, it has driven the wedge between markets in...

