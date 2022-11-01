Read full article on original website
Yuga Labs Is Hiring top Web3 talent to Build the Next Internet: CEO Nicole Muni
Nicole Muniz, CEO of Yuga Labs, addressed the potential of IP rights, the importance of safety and security of digital assets, and the genesis of Bored Ape Watch Club (BAYC) at WebSummit, Lisbon’s annual technology conference. Muniz explained the distinction between an NFT and a JPEG by stating that...
Nik Storonsky of Revolut announces the integration of the chat function with NFT profile pics
In accordance with the recent revelation made by CEO Nik Storonsky, the new instant messaging feature of Revolut, which was just launched yesterday in the European Economic Area and the UK, will be incorporating NFT profile pictures. Nik Storonsky joined the Web Summit and spoke about the exciting journey of the fintech unicorn.
Alchemy introduces Spearmint, an NFT allowlist platform for Ethereum, layer-2 projects
Alchemy, a blockchain software firm, has launched Spearmint, a new product to ease the NFT allowlist sign up along with the management procedure for creators. The product can be used by creators for free to automate the creation process of allowlist by utilizing Spearmint’s tools. Alchemy has claimed that allowlist can be created in under 10 minutes and can be linked to an application and smart contract of a project through some simple lines of code.
US$50M Open Metaverse Accelerator Program is announced by The Sandbox and Brinc
The Sandbox Metaverse Accelerator Program will contribute to the growth of the open metaverse by investing in 30 to 40 blockchain firms annually. Each startup will receive up to $250,000 from the program. Additionally, top performers will be given SAND and LAND grants and follow-on investments. High-profile advisors will be...
Minterpress’ WordPress Plugin Unlocks Web3 for Creatives
On 3 November in New York, an industry-leading agency Blokhaus launched a new WordPress plugin, Minterpress, that allows creators and artists to mint and easily display NFTs, said to be eco-friendly, on their own WordPress website. Built on the energy-efficient Tezos blockchain, the Minterpress plugin is a one-of-a-kind open-source NFT...
XT.COM Lists PIAS in Its Innovation Zone
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of PIAS on its platform in the Innovation zone and the PIAS/USDT trading pair has been available for trading from 2022-10-31 10:00 (UTC). Users can deposit PIAS for trading since 2022-10-31 3:00 (UTC) Withdrawals for...
Immutable releases Ethereum-based tool to impose royalties for NFT creators
Immutable is bringing an Ethereum-based product to facilitate the payment of royalties to NFT creators. According to a release, the product will function like a community-controlled whitelist and blacklist for smart contracts that respect royalties. By using these lists, creators can control the smart contracts that can receive as well as transfer non-fungible tokens from their collection. This will make sure that users can trade exclusively via royalty-respecting contracts.
Meta chooses Polygon for minting digital collectables
Meta has selected Polygon to mint digital collectables. Meta is empowering creators to mint & sell NFTs on Instagram. Creators will get to use digital collectibles to engage directly and monetize. For the first time ever in NFT history, Meta is empowering all the creators and digital builders to mint...
XT.COM Lists WadzPay (WTK) in the Innovation & DeFi Zone
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of WTK on its platform in the innovation & DeFi zone and the WTK/USDT trading pair is open for trading from 2022-10-31 10:00 (UTC). Users can deposit WTK for trading at 2022-10-30 10:00(UTC) Withdrawals for...
Pudgy Penguins to raise $10 million for $50 million valuation, CEO calls the news false
Pudgy Penguins has emerged as the latest NFT collection to get support from venture capitalists. The project is in discussions regarding a seed round to generate over $10 million, as stated in documents that also include outreach to proposed investors, a term sheet and snippets from a pitch deck. If the seed round closes, Pudgy Penguins will seek a valuation of $50 million.
Animoca Brands partners with Arevo to create NFT-enabled custom e-bikes
Animoca announced its partnership with Arevo to produce custom carbon fiber bikes. The partnership is considered the future of Web3 . Carbon fiber bikes with NFT validation from Arevo x Animoca Brands will be introduced at the start of 2023. Animoca Brands have announced a partnership with Arevo Labs to...
XT.com Lists EFFT in Its Main & Metaverse Zones
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of EFFT on its platform in the Main & Metaverse Zone and the EFFT/USDT trading pair has been opened for trading since 2022-11-01 07:00 (UTC). Users are able to deposit EFFT for trading from 2022-10-31...
DCMS opens an inquiry for the public to hear about the benefits and risks of NFTs and blockchain
The DCMS committee emphasized that the NFT regulation in the U.K. is extensively nonexistent, and lawmakers have plans to assess these digital assets. The members of the U.K.’s DCMS have opened an inquiry to listen from the public on the potential advantages and risks associated with NFTs or blockchain.
London reacts negatively to Europe’s “First” NFT vending machine
Amid London, a fluorescent purple nft vending machine has appeared that sells nonfungible tokens for £10 ($11.18) each, prompting cold looks from bystanders. The illuminating device is a modernized version of the first coin-operated device that distributed postcards in the city in the 1880s. It will be open from November 3–4 for the NFT London conference, which brings together the local crypto community for discussions and workshops. It will be located in the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in Westminster.
