Frank Kennett
3d ago

Well Huh. Mandela Barnes wanting to defund the police? Friends, please learn about politicians. Please! Barnes if elected will totally support the police state against YOU. Get away from the right wing blather, I say again blather, about supposed “left wing” positions on things. It’s a buss$&;t. Just know, eh, that The Man wants to shut you, YOU, up. So says I.

Lori
3d ago

Barnes commercial talks about how prices keep going up. Yes the have since Biden became president and the dems controlled congress. Trillions spent with no oversight. All this was supported by Barnes and the rest of the dems. And now he wants a seat at the table so he can keep spending. We already know who he will vote with.

Drew
3d ago

Ron Johnson stands for stability in this country. Barnes is a hapless radical who promotes this Wild West culture we find ourselves threatened by right now.

