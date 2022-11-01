Read full article on original website
wnky.com
National Adoption Awareness Month: local woman has fostered 20+ children, adopted 2
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-November is National Adoption Awareness Month. “Everybody needs a home. and everybody needs to belong,” said Family Enrichment Center Director of Programs Lee Fowlkes. The Family Enrichment Center celebrates the beginning of the month with a proclamation by city officials. “In the last year there were 116...
k105.com
Fuzzy-faced Grayson Co. deputies, LPD officers raising money for child with cancer
If one notices increasingly fuzzy faces on some law enforcement officers in Grayson County this month don’t fret, deputies and officers did not misplace their razors. November has been proclaimed “No Shave November” by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and Leitchfield Police Department as the agencies raise money for a local nine-year-old child with cancer.
wnky.com
Halloween parade fun at Briarwood Elementary
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- The students at Briarwood Elementary got to have a ton of fun on Halloween with their annual parade. Even the teachers dressed up in theme! A very spooky and sweet holiday.
WBKO
Healthcare shortages causing a need for qualified nursing instructors
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The shortage of healthcare workers continues to be felt as the demand for nurses and other qualified workers increases. The demand has been steadily growing over the years, but the field was hit hard by the pandemic as it saw many qualified workers leave out of concerns for safety and overwhelming workloads.
wnky.com
New nasal spray at Med Center Health treats depression
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A new depression treatment is being offered at Med Center Health for those who have not responded to other medications. Spravato is a nasal spray that is used in conjunction with an oral antidepressant. Spravato works to block activity of glutamate and helps stabilize the level of the...
WBKO
Smiths Grove’s Pumpkin House prepares for Halloween with 50 pumpkins
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -One home in Smiths Grove has become known as the Pumpkin House. Madelene Chandler and her son, James Chandler, have had a large display of hand carved pumpkins every year for the past six years and each year the collection just keeps on growing. Some scenes...
WLWT 5
There’s a magical reindeer farm nestled away in Kentucky
There’s a reindeer farm nestled away in Kentucky, where families can come face-to-face with the magic of Christmas. Reindeer live at The Reindeer Farm in Bowling Green. Visitors can meet Rudolph and friends this season. Inside the reindeer barn, visitors can learn about the creatures that make Santa’s sleigh...
WBKO
3 Degree Guarantee to support Operation Stand Down Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Operation Stand Down Kentucky is a local charity that was picked by South Central Bank for this month’s 3 Degree Guarantee. $25 will go towards this charity every day that a forecast high is within 3 degrees of the actual high. This charity consists of various volunteers that are committed to ensure that the veterans of South Central Kentucky have direct access to necessary services related to medical, financial, and housing needs. They also focus on building accessible and affordable housing for veterans in the state. In addition, they provide aid with Federal Fiduciary funds when needed. This local organization is continuously working to expand across the country.
WBKO
UPDATE: Missing Glasgow teen found
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A missing teen has been located, according to the Glasgow Police Department. Police said Madison Taylor was last seen on West Leech Street on Monday around 9:30 p.m.
wcluradio.com
Leaf collection kicks off in Glasgow next week
GLASGOW — Leaf collection will begin across the city limits the week of Nov. 7. According to a map released by the city of Glasgow, the collection will occur across four zones and last through Dec. 30. Each zone has been assigned two weeks. Zone 1 – Nov. 7-10...
WBKO
Missing Glasgow Girl has been Located
CASA of South-Central Kentucky raises $25k in Bourbon Raffle. Student Government Association sponsors 2nd Annual Fall Carnival on WKU's Campus.
wcluradio.com
Betty Lou Walker Wolfe
Betty Lou Walker Wolfe, 85, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the Medical Center at Scottsville. The Scottsville, KY native was a homemaker, former employee of Washington Overall Manufacturing and Petroleum Industries, and loving Ma-Ma to her grandchildren and attended Scottsville First General Baptist Church for over 50 years and in later years visited Freedom Hill Church. She was a daughter of the late Andrew Arvel Walker and Ora Mae Fishburn Walker and wife of the late Bobby Neal Wolfe.
WBKO
Halloween Trick-or-Treat times announced
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With Halloween just a day away it’s time to start planning when and where you’ll go for trick-or-treating. Below are the recommended times for the following cities on October 31:. Bowling Green: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Warren County: 4 p.m. to 7...
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
The removal of her 22.5-pound tumor pioneered the birth of abdominal surgery and she endured it with no anesthesia. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
Petition Started As Suspect In Rogers Disappearance Brooks Houck Reportedly Trying To Open Day Care
October 31, 2022 (Bardstow, KY) by Staff Reporters. It is being reported that the number one suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers has purchased the former Peoples Church in Bardstown with plans to open a Day Care. The initial reaction from Nelson Countians is shock and outrage.
k105.com
Drug task force pursues wanted felon from Fordsville to Falls of Rough
A Hartford man with recent felony convictions and who absconded from parole after being granted shock probation has been arrested after leading drug task force members on a pursuit from Fordsville to Falls of Rough. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4:25, Grayson County law enforcement was notified of a pursuit on...
WBKO
One arrested in Cumberland Trace shooting in Bowling Green
Barren County teacher named finalist in Special Education of the Year award. The Special Education Teacher of the Year recognition is sponsored by the Kentucky Department of Education Office of Special Education and Early Learning and the Kentucky Council for Exceptional Children. Gypsymoon Marketplace at Highland Stales is this weekend.
wnky.com
Barren County Schools teacher a finalist for Special Education Teacher of the Year
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Logan Brooks is among the top three teachers in the state to be chosen for Special Education Teacher of the Year. Brooks is the teacher for hearing-impaired children throughout the district of Barren County Schools. The district says she provides assistance to students and content...
k105.com
Leitchfield man gets into ‘karate stance’ with police after being found lying in middle of roadway
A Leitchfield man has been arrested after being found lying in the middle of a roadway with no shoes or shirt on in cold temperatures and fighting with police. Friday morning at approximately 12:15, Grayson County Deputies Nick Pruitt and Sean Fentress along with Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Keith Harrell and Officer DJ Newton discovered 23-year-old Eugene T. Moore “laying in the middle of South Cannon Drive with no shoes or shirt on,” according to the arrest citation.
WBKO
One arrested, victim airlifted in Bowling Green shooting
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police arrested one person after a shooting on Tuesday night. Faisl Alzharani, 25, of Bowling Green, was charged with the following:. operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. trafficking in marijuana. buying or possessing drug paraphernalia. two counts of...
