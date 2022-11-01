ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
k105.com

Fuzzy-faced Grayson Co. deputies, LPD officers raising money for child with cancer

If one notices increasingly fuzzy faces on some law enforcement officers in Grayson County this month don’t fret, deputies and officers did not misplace their razors. November has been proclaimed “No Shave November” by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and Leitchfield Police Department as the agencies raise money for a local nine-year-old child with cancer.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Healthcare shortages causing a need for qualified nursing instructors

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The shortage of healthcare workers continues to be felt as the demand for nurses and other qualified workers increases. The demand has been steadily growing over the years, but the field was hit hard by the pandemic as it saw many qualified workers leave out of concerns for safety and overwhelming workloads.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

New nasal spray at Med Center Health treats depression

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A new depression treatment is being offered at Med Center Health for those who have not responded to other medications. Spravato is a nasal spray that is used in conjunction with an oral antidepressant. Spravato works to block activity of glutamate and helps stabilize the level of the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WLWT 5

There’s a magical reindeer farm nestled away in Kentucky

There’s a reindeer farm nestled away in Kentucky, where families can come face-to-face with the magic of Christmas. Reindeer live at The Reindeer Farm in Bowling Green. Visitors can meet Rudolph and friends this season. Inside the reindeer barn, visitors can learn about the creatures that make Santa’s sleigh...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

3 Degree Guarantee to support Operation Stand Down Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Operation Stand Down Kentucky is a local charity that was picked by South Central Bank for this month’s 3 Degree Guarantee. $25 will go towards this charity every day that a forecast high is within 3 degrees of the actual high. This charity consists of various volunteers that are committed to ensure that the veterans of South Central Kentucky have direct access to necessary services related to medical, financial, and housing needs. They also focus on building accessible and affordable housing for veterans in the state. In addition, they provide aid with Federal Fiduciary funds when needed. This local organization is continuously working to expand across the country.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

UPDATE: Missing Glasgow teen found

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A missing teen has been located, according to the Glasgow Police Department. Police said Madison Taylor was last seen on West Leech Street on Monday around 9:30 p.m.
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Leaf collection kicks off in Glasgow next week

GLASGOW — Leaf collection will begin across the city limits the week of Nov. 7. According to a map released by the city of Glasgow, the collection will occur across four zones and last through Dec. 30. Each zone has been assigned two weeks. Zone 1 – Nov. 7-10...
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Betty Lou Walker Wolfe

Betty Lou Walker Wolfe, 85, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the Medical Center at Scottsville. The Scottsville, KY native was a homemaker, former employee of Washington Overall Manufacturing and Petroleum Industries, and loving Ma-Ma to her grandchildren and attended Scottsville First General Baptist Church for over 50 years and in later years visited Freedom Hill Church. She was a daughter of the late Andrew Arvel Walker and Ora Mae Fishburn Walker and wife of the late Bobby Neal Wolfe.
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Halloween Trick-or-Treat times announced

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With Halloween just a day away it’s time to start planning when and where you’ll go for trick-or-treating. Below are the recommended times for the following cities on October 31:. Bowling Green: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Warren County: 4 p.m. to 7...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
k105.com

Drug task force pursues wanted felon from Fordsville to Falls of Rough

A Hartford man with recent felony convictions and who absconded from parole after being granted shock probation has been arrested after leading drug task force members on a pursuit from Fordsville to Falls of Rough. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4:25, Grayson County law enforcement was notified of a pursuit on...
FORDSVILLE, KY
WBKO

One arrested in Cumberland Trace shooting in Bowling Green

Barren County teacher named finalist in Special Education of the Year award. The Special Education Teacher of the Year recognition is sponsored by the Kentucky Department of Education Office of Special Education and Early Learning and the Kentucky Council for Exceptional Children. Gypsymoon Marketplace at Highland Stales is this weekend.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
k105.com

Leitchfield man gets into ‘karate stance’ with police after being found lying in middle of roadway

A Leitchfield man has been arrested after being found lying in the middle of a roadway with no shoes or shirt on in cold temperatures and fighting with police. Friday morning at approximately 12:15, Grayson County Deputies Nick Pruitt and Sean Fentress along with Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Keith Harrell and Officer DJ Newton discovered 23-year-old Eugene T. Moore “laying in the middle of South Cannon Drive with no shoes or shirt on,” according to the arrest citation.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
WBKO

One arrested, victim airlifted in Bowling Green shooting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police arrested one person after a shooting on Tuesday night. Faisl Alzharani, 25, of Bowling Green, was charged with the following:. operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. trafficking in marijuana. buying or possessing drug paraphernalia. two counts of...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy