The Los Angeles Chargers wide receivers just can not stay healthy. Keenan Allen re-aggravated his hamstring injury and will not play this week, and Mike Williams is still recovering from his ankle injury. With these two sidelined, somebody is going to have to catch passes from Justin Herbert, and that somebody is most likely going to be Josh Palmer (assuming the Chargers don’t sign Odell Beckham, of course). Palmer has played well when called upon, but is he ready to be the WR1 in this offense for an extended period of time? Let’s take a look at what the numbers say about his real-life and fantasy football value over the next few weeks.

2 DAYS AGO