Can Josh Palmer Step Up Without Keenan Allen, Mike Williams?
The Los Angeles Chargers wide receivers just can not stay healthy. Keenan Allen re-aggravated his hamstring injury and will not play this week, and Mike Williams is still recovering from his ankle injury. With these two sidelined, somebody is going to have to catch passes from Justin Herbert, and that somebody is most likely going to be Josh Palmer (assuming the Chargers don’t sign Odell Beckham, of course). Palmer has played well when called upon, but is he ready to be the WR1 in this offense for an extended period of time? Let’s take a look at what the numbers say about his real-life and fantasy football value over the next few weeks.
Week 9 Draftkings Plays: DeAndre Hopkins, Travis Etienne, and More
Just like that, we already have eight weeks of NFL football in the books. One of my favorite parts is fantasy football. One of my favorite aspects of fantasy football has become playing on DraftKings. Every week is like a new puzzle to figure out. Whether you are more of a cash game player or a tournament player, each presents a unique challenge. Let’s take a look at my favorite Week 9 DraftKings plays.
Odell Beckham Jr. 'In Cowboys Sights'; Dallas Checks On Free Agent WR Medical Status
Odell Beckham Jr., the top free agent available, is on the Cowboys' radar. And they are on his radar, too.
What to Expect From Kadarius Toney In Kansas City Chiefs Debut
The Kansas City Chiefs acquired Kadarius Toney at the NFL trade deadline, and they will waste no time in putting their big acquisition on the field. According to head coach Andy Reid, Toney should be active for Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans. Toney is a tantalizing athlete with untapped potential, but what can he do in his first game with his new team?
Five Stats That Prove Patrick Mahomes Is The NFL MVP
The NFL MVP race is heating up, and Patrick Mahomes is once again one of the favorites to take home the hardware. Through nine weeks of action, the quarterback currently has the second-best odds at MVP, trailing only Josh Allen. While Allen is having a great season in his own right, the stats make it obvious that Patrick Mahomes should be the MVP frontrunner.
Odell Beckham A Necessity For Ravens, Lamar Jackson
For the second time in as many seasons, injuries have decimated the Baltimore Ravens offense. Rashod Bateman is done for the year, J.K. Dobbins is out for at least a few more weeks, and superstar tight end Mark Andrews is battling knee and shoulder injuries. With the trade deadline over, the Ravens will need to look to the only good free agent on the market if they want help: Odell Beckham.
