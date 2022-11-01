Read full article on original website
Related
yumacountyaz.gov
Tuesday is Election Day – Do You Know Where to Vote?
YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. -- The General Election is on Tuesday, November 8th and registered voters in Yuma County can go to any of the eight Vote Center locations from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. to cast their ballot. The list of Vote Center locations is below:. Martin Luther King, Jr....
yumacountyaz.gov
Yuma County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program is coming to an end, DES will soon take over
Yuma County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program is coming to an end, DES will soon take over. The Yuma County Emergency Rental Assistance Program, funded by the U.S. Department of Treasury, is no longer accepting applications. Since its beginning, in March 2021 Yuma County has assisted more than 1,300 households’ county-wide keeping customers from being evicted or suffering utility disconnections. Over $9 million has been paid to landlords and utility providers on behalf of approved tenants ensuring housing stability for many Yuma County residents.
Comments / 0