Yuma County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program is coming to an end, DES will soon take over. The Yuma County Emergency Rental Assistance Program, funded by the U.S. Department of Treasury, is no longer accepting applications. Since its beginning, in March 2021 Yuma County has assisted more than 1,300 households’ county-wide keeping customers from being evicted or suffering utility disconnections. Over $9 million has been paid to landlords and utility providers on behalf of approved tenants ensuring housing stability for many Yuma County residents.

1 DAY AGO