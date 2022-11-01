From photographer to digital painter, artist shows unique works at hospital

Every work of art tells a story in one way or another. Whether it be painting or photography, stories are often told with the artist’s use of color, lines, composition and symbolism.

“Painting with a mouse” is how Minneapolis artist John C. Niemi describes his art, including the 25 works he will have on display at the Owatonna Hospital as part of the Healing Arts Program.

“Butterflies, horizons and landscapes is how I classify my work now,” Niemi said. “I started looking at colored photographs as if it weren’t an image but a pallet and started pushing, rearranging and stretching the pixels in these digital photographs until they’re absolutely unrecognizable from the original to create a new image.”

Having spent a lifetime in the world of art in one form or another, Niemi only began showing his work publicly three years ago. With hundreds of galleries and competitions happening all over the state, Niemi said sometimes the award is simply getting into a show.

“There are so many talented artists out there. I was able to enter some of my photography into the Minnesota State Fair competition,” he said. “There’s some 1,500 plus artists who enter and only 110 are able to enter, so that was really rewarding in itself.”

Niemi said as he was researching an artist, he stumbled upon an article which referenced the Owatonna Arts Center as a location of a past show.

“I thought that was interesting and went to the Arts Center’s website and made an inquiry,” Niemi said. “Silvan suggested the Healing Arts Program. I think that my work is contemplative, but it’s also very bold, bright and vivid and I thought that may be something people who are ill or their loved ones may enjoy, so it just made sense.”

Silvan Durben, artistic director for the OAC, said he was intrigued by Niemi’s work and thought he would be a great fit for the Healing Arts Program.

“John takes these gorgeous photographs and sort of deconstructs them and makes them into something new,” he said. “The use of colors is fabulous and his process is very interesting, too.”

Durben said often times with the Healing Arts Program, he comes across artists who have used their work as a form of their own healing. And while he seeks artists out for the exhibition, they also often find the program themselves.

“I think art heals in many ways,” Durben said. “It can be healing for the artist and the viewer and it’s all unique to each person.”

For more than a decade, the Owatonna Hospital — in partnership with the Owatonna Arts Center — has been featuring regional artists in the corridors of the building’s first two floors as part of the Healing Arts Program.

Every four months, new artists and their works are brought in for the exhibit, displaying all types of art from photographers to wire weavers. According to the hospital’s website, the Healing Arts Program was designed because it is known that “human touch, personal caring and overall environment make a difference in a patient’s recovery.”

The Hospital and the Arts Center wanted to invest in an environment that not only provided excellent patient care, but also encouraged healing through art.

Niemi is one of four artists who will be displaying their art in the hospital corridors through March.