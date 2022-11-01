ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

From photographer to digital painter, artist shows unique works at hospital

By By EMILY KAHNKE
Owatonna People's Press
Owatonna People's Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Ipjx_0iuq7ORx00

Every work of art tells a story in one way or another. Whether it be painting or photography, stories are often told with the artist’s use of color, lines, composition and symbolism.

“Painting with a mouse” is how Minneapolis artist John C. Niemi describes his art, including the 25 works he will have on display at the Owatonna Hospital as part of the Healing Arts Program.

“Butterflies, horizons and landscapes is how I classify my work now,” Niemi said. “I started looking at colored photographs as if it weren’t an image but a pallet and started pushing, rearranging and stretching the pixels in these digital photographs until they’re absolutely unrecognizable from the original to create a new image.”

Having spent a lifetime in the world of art in one form or another, Niemi only began showing his work publicly three years ago. With hundreds of galleries and competitions happening all over the state, Niemi said sometimes the award is simply getting into a show.

“There are so many talented artists out there. I was able to enter some of my photography into the Minnesota State Fair competition,” he said. “There’s some 1,500 plus artists who enter and only 110 are able to enter, so that was really rewarding in itself.”

Niemi said as he was researching an artist, he stumbled upon an article which referenced the Owatonna Arts Center as a location of a past show.

“I thought that was interesting and went to the Arts Center’s website and made an inquiry,” Niemi said. “Silvan suggested the Healing Arts Program. I think that my work is contemplative, but it’s also very bold, bright and vivid and I thought that may be something people who are ill or their loved ones may enjoy, so it just made sense.”

Silvan Durben, artistic director for the OAC, said he was intrigued by Niemi’s work and thought he would be a great fit for the Healing Arts Program.

“John takes these gorgeous photographs and sort of deconstructs them and makes them into something new,” he said. “The use of colors is fabulous and his process is very interesting, too.”

Durben said often times with the Healing Arts Program, he comes across artists who have used their work as a form of their own healing. And while he seeks artists out for the exhibition, they also often find the program themselves.

“I think art heals in many ways,” Durben said. “It can be healing for the artist and the viewer and it’s all unique to each person.”

For more than a decade, the Owatonna Hospital — in partnership with the Owatonna Arts Center — has been featuring regional artists in the corridors of the building’s first two floors as part of the Healing Arts Program.

Every four months, new artists and their works are brought in for the exhibit, displaying all types of art from photographers to wire weavers. According to the hospital’s website, the Healing Arts Program was designed because it is known that “human touch, personal caring and overall environment make a difference in a patient’s recovery.”

The Hospital and the Arts Center wanted to invest in an environment that not only provided excellent patient care, but also encouraged healing through art.

Niemi is one of four artists who will be displaying their art in the hospital corridors through March.

Comments / 0

Related
Southern Minnesota News

Muddy Cow owners bringing new concept to Mankato

The owners of a Twin Cities area restaurant chain are bringing a new concept to Mankato, including a unique new beer tap system. Muddy Cow President Patrick Conroy says MC’s Garage will bring a fun atmosphere that embodies Mankato. The menu will focus on burgers and appetizers in a family setting, much like the Muddy Cow brand.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Cancer Story: ‘We can all do hard things’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One Mankato woman recently diagnosed with cancer--and her tribe--used the power of social media and started a movement that went beyond what they ever could have imagined. They truly rallied the community and it started with one big idea, put into one little post. It’s based...
MANKATO, MN
thriftyminnesota.com

Storm Creek Warehouse Sale in Eagan

Stock up on men’s and women’s eco-friendly clothing, outerwear and accessories at the Storm Creek Warehouse Sale in Eagan!. Even though we’ve had record warm temps, we all know WINTER and cooler temps will be here soon enough. After all this is Minnesota! It’s time to stock up on warm clothing and other gear, so head to the 10th Annual Storm Creek Warehouse Sale in Eagan Nov 4-5th and 11-12th.
EAGAN, MN
KEYC

Pick of the litter: Frisco

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Frisco. This pup is only six months old. Frisco is a black and white German Shepard mix. He loves to give kisses, play with toys, and release his energy. Frisco needs a home that is ready to play...
MANKATO, MN
mprnews.org

New bison herd roams prairie at Dakota County park

A new bison herd is roaming near the Mississippi River in the south Twin Cities metro. Spring Lake Park Reserve in Dakota County is the latest place in Minnesota to welcome the giant mammals. It’s part of a decadeslong effort to both increase their numbers and restore native prairie lands.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Popeyes plans new location in the south metro suburbs

Popeye's Louisiana kitchen. Courtesy of Mike Mozart on Flickr. Fried-chicken chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is looking to open its first location in Apple Valley. The Apple Valley Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of the plans for the roughly 2,500-square-foot restaurant at the northwest corner of Cedar Avenue and 153rd St. W., near Aldi.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
KAAL-TV

Albert Lea man recovering following kidney transplant

(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea man who had been waiting for more than a year of a kidney transplant, is now recovering. Todd Fjeldberg received his kidney transplant on October 20, and after going through the ICU as a result of the surgery, Todd has been released.
ALBERT LEA, MN
106.9 KROC

We Now Know What Location In Minnesota Is Illegal for Photos

Our family rarely has professional photos done. There is a reason for that and I'll explain it below. But, I did pony up some cash for a professional photographer a few years ago to take pictures of my kids. Honestly, they are some of my favorite photos but I just learned that we broke the law at one of the locations where the photos were taken at in Rochester, Minnesota. Yes, my kids (and I) broke the law!
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Ground Search For Missing Minnesota Man Suspended

Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Eagan Police Department has announced the suspension of the ground search for a young man who has been missing since last weekend. Police officers and other emergency responders, with help from approximately 250 volunteers, had been searching an area on the west side of the southern Twin Cities suburb near the Minnesota River for any sign of 23-year-old Bryce Borca. Eagan Police are still canvassing the area for information that might assist in the investigation into his disappearance.
EAGAN, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Jackpot-Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota Lottery says a jackpot-winning ticket worth nearly $66,000 was sold in Rochester. The winning ticket was sold at the Hy-Vee Store on 37th St. Northwest. It was the jackpot winner for Thursday’s North 5 drawing. The winning numbers were 6-8-21-25-29. A link to...
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Two teens arrested after fleeing police in stolen car

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two teens are arrested following a brief foot pursuit in North Mankato Thursday morning. According to a release from North Mankato Police, they were alerted to a stolen vehicle from Owatonna that was traveling toward the Mankato area on Highway 169 around 7:30 Thursday morning. Officers and a Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agent found the vehicle at the Kwik Trip on Highway 169 with two males inside. According to police, as they approached, the driver fled in reverse, crashing into a parked car. Both occupants then fled on food but were captured a short time later with out incident.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mapleton water tower shuts down

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - Mapleton residents will need to take precautions with their water over the next two weeks. The city says its water tower will be down, leaving it unable to filter out iron from its waterways. “It’s a quick replacement,” explained Mapleton Public Works Supervisor Hunter Chaffee, “We...
MAPLETON, MN
KIMT

Albert Lea woman sent to prison for selling meth

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County woman is going to prison for selling methamphetamine. Victoria Ann Lopez, 35 of Albert Lea, was arrested in October 2020. The South-Central Drug Investigation Unit says that between July 27, 2020, and August 6, 2020, Lopez sold meth to a confidential informant on five occasions.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KARE 11

New details in Eagan missing person investigation revealed in search warrant

EAGAN, Minn. — The 23-year-old man who has been missing in Eagan since the early morning hours of Oct. 30 still has not been found, although the search for Bryce Borca has been suspended. A search warrant filed this week in Dakota County court to give investigators access to Borca's apartment reveals new details about the moments leading up to his disappearance and what searchers have found.
EAGAN, MN
Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna, MN
244
Followers
542
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Owatonna People's Press, your #1 news source for Steele County, has been serving Steele County since 1874 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at www.Owatonna.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/owatonna_peoples_press/

Comments / 0

Community Policy