Woman ‘blows up’ after fiance gives her family a list of rules for staying with them: ‘Pretty insulting’

This dad pretends to change his baby’s diapers to avoid doing the real thing, and when his wife found out, he accused the baby of “snitching” on him!. Jay and Sharon (@jayandsharon) are TikTokers and parents who share videos about their day-to-day lives and their experiences as new parents. Jay and Sharon have a great sense of humor and love making videos about parenthood with a comedic twist. In a hilarious recent video, Jay revealed how his baby “snitched” on him for pretending to change her diapers!

2 DAYS AGO