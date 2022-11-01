Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Dana Brooke Talks Relationship With Seth Rollins Following WWE Raw Comment
A week after posting a fiery response to an offhand comment Seth Rollins made about her on commentary on the October 24 episode of "RAW," Dana Brooke revealed on the "Ten Count" podcast the two haven't talked. "Seth and I are good friends," she said. "I absolutely love Becky [Lynch] as well, too. Maybe he didn't mean it in the way that I took it."
stillrealtous.com
Original Plans For Randy Orton’s WWE Return Revealed
Randy Orton has been out of action for months now, but prior to his hiatus from WWE he was involved in a longterm storyline where he was working in a tag team with Matt Riddle. RK-Bro took the world by storm, but it sounds like WWE had plans to split the team up.
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Star Reportedly Retired From In-Ring Competition
It was a great run? Wrestlers are unlike other athletes as they eventually have to step away from the ring and move on to something else. That can be a little tricky as you never know when someone is going to wrestle their last match. Sometimes you have to wait to hear the announcement from the source itself, but now we are getting something fairly close enough.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Likely Won’t Appear At WWE Crown Jewel
WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place in Saudi Arabia on November 5th. This show is supposed to be WWE’s final Premium Live Event of the year. It has now been confirmed that Sami Zayn likely won’t make an appearance at the event, despite being a part of the hottest act in the company.
WWE Crown Jewel (11/5/2022) Results: Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar, Bayley Compete.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/5/2022 edition of WWE Crown Jewel on Peacock. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) (w/ Paul...
wrestleview.com
Titles Change Hands At WWE Crown Jewel In Saudi Arabia
IO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL are once again the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, defeating Alexa Bliss and Asuka at Crown Jewel. This is the second title reign for SKY and Kai. Bliss and Asuka only held the titles for five days. The title change came as the referee was distracted with SKY and Asuka.
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Asuka, Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, More
The Gainbridge Fieldhouse is advertising WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey for the November 11th WWE SmackDown TV tapings in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania is advertising a Triple Threat match for the United States Championship between Seth Rollins vs....
PWMania
Mysterious Woman Appears During Bray Wyatt’s WWE SmackDown Segment
A new segment involving Bray Wyatt aired this week on WWE SmackDown, and there are now more questions than answers. In the backstage area, Wyatt was seen pacing back and forth. He mentioned people playing with him or interrupting him when he is doing something. As various images flashed on...
wrestlinginc.com
R-Truth's Injury Reportedly Could Be Very Serious
Former WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth may be out of the ring for a while following his recent mishap on "WWE NXT." On the November 1st edition of "WWE NXT," Truth took on Grayson Waller. Truth had appeared on the developmental brand's previous episode, mistakenly believing he was the guest host of the special Halloween-themed episode that had happened the weekend before. The veteran superstar would then get into a confrontation with Waller, igniting a match between the two this week. Early on in the bout, Truth performed a dive onto Waller, who stood on the outside of the ring. As he attempted to flip over the top rope, Truth seemingly slipped and awkwardly plunged to the floor, then clutched his leg. Medical staff helped Truth in backstage — the match was stopped and Waller was awarded the victory.
ringsidenews.com
Tiffany Stratton Is ‘MIA’ In Jaw-Dropping One-Piece Swimsuit Photo Drop
Tiffany Stratton debuted in NXT last year on December 28th. NXT’s resident Buff Barbie Doll is still relatively new to the company but she improved a lot every week. She once again decided to remind fans why she is worth remembering. Tiffany Stratton might not be as efficient when...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE & AEW Stars Flash Some Thigh At Sheamus' Wedding
Even when maintaining the centuries-old traditions of the Celtic people, there's nothing wrong with channeling one's inner Claudette Colbert. Sheamus posted a picture of himself and his groomsmen in their traditional garb for "The Celtic Warrior"'s wedding over the weekend. Captioned "Reservoir Fellas.." the tweet showcases the gentlemen strutting down 44th Street, outside Manhattan's Algonquin Hotel in Times Square, like the main characters in Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs. The other picture in the tweet has the "fellas" showing a bit of leg and lifting their kilts to expose their thighs. Among the groomsmen were WWE's Drew McIntyre, as well as AEW's Claudio Castagnoli and Miro, and others. All four men have been in so many tag teams and rivalries over the years that their careers are as inextricable as their bond. Sheamus has been celebrating his wedding on social media all week. Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi also attended the wedding, as well as Riddle, Damian Priest, and former WWE Superstar CJ Perry.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Had Plans For Top Star To Turn On Matt Riddle
One of WWE's biggest stars, Randy Orton, has not appeared on WWE programming since late May. During his most recent run, Orton teamed with Matt Riddle as RK-Bro. In their last match together, Orton and Riddle lost the "Raw" Tag Team Title to "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions Jey and Jimmy Uso. With The Usos becoming WWE's undisputed tag team champions, Orton left to deal with a severe back injury that is expected to sideline him for the rest of the year.
Shaq gets challenged to wrestling match by longtime rival
Shaquille O’Neal may have to settle his longest-running beef with a few tables, ladders, and chairs. Eight-time All-Star big man Dwight Howard appeared this week on “Club Shay Shay” with Shannon Sharpe and challenged his nemesis O’Neal to a wrestling match. The suggestion initially came from Sharpe, who pitched a battle between the two bigs at SummerSlam 2023 (with the winner getting the “Superman” nickname).
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Gunther and Rey Mysterio strike gold at Crown Jewel go-home show
The intercontinental championship is in good hands with Gunther and opponents like Rey Mysterio. Gunther and Mysterio closed out the final episode of WWE SmackDown before Crown Jewel with a fantastic David vs. Goliath matchup. Mysterio earned the right to challenge Gunther after defeating Sheamus, Solo Sikoa and Ricochet in...
Fan Claims Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Fight Was ‘Rigged’, Shows ‘Photo Evidence’
A fan posted footage online which claims to prove that Jake Paul’s fight with Anderson… The post Fan Claims Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Fight Was ‘Rigged’, Shows ‘Photo Evidence’ appeared first on Outsider.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Reacts To Roman Reigns Acknowledging His WWE Saudi Absence
We are less than a day away from WWE's Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but the hype train isn't slowing down just yet. Earlier today, WWE held one last press conference before the event, with Logan Paul and Roman Reigns confronting each other once again before their main event bout for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Yet while Reigns was flanked by Paul Heyman, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa, the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn was noticeably absent. That didn't stop the fans in attendance from voicing their opinion, however.
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Paul Brothers Step to The Bloodline at WWE Crown Jewel Presser, Roman Reigns on Sami Zayn’s Absence, Omos and Braun Strowman Weigh In, More
The Paul Brothers crashed the WWE Crown Jewel press conference today. The press conference ended with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who was introduced by Paul Heyman, and Logan Paul, who made his entrance on a camel. Logan ended up announcing that he brought “more than back-up” to Crown Jewel, in the form of his brother Jake Paul. Reigns reacted angrily, yelling at Heyman for the development. Reigns then introduced The Bloodline, and out came Solo Sikoa with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (11/4/22)
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be the Crown Jewel go-home show, with the final build for tomorrow’s big event. SmackDown was taped last Friday from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO; full spoilers can be found by clicking here. WWE has only announced three matches for...
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Calls Top WWE Star 'The Next Shawn Michaels'
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels may not have always been the easiest wrestler to be around, however, many regard him as one of the greatest in-ring performers in history. The "Heartbreak Kid" found much success in both winning WWE Championships and putting on iconic matches; some of those contests came against The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, and Chris Jericho. WWE Hall of Famer Angle revealed who he believes to be this generation's Michaels.
stillrealtous.com
Big Title Match Announced For WWE Raw Next Week
It’s shaping up to be a big weekend for WWE as the company is headed to Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel premium live event. Several title matches are being advertised for Crown Jewel, but as of this writing the United States Championship is not set to be defended at the event.
