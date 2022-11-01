Read full article on original website
Yakima’s Halloween Hangover! What To Do With The Wrappers?
Okay, so it’s November 1st. You’ve awoken from an amazing, spectacular, stupendous night of Halloween trick or treating that will go down as legendary in the halls of your mind. The heartburn from too many peanut M&M’s is getting to you, but the pain is a pleasant reminder of the epic night you had celebrating. You sit up on the floor, barley remembering that you passed out there. Not from a hard night of drinking or drugs, no, but from the candy coma that was induced by fun sized snickers, bite size Reese’s peanut butter cups, and the regular sized Starbursts that they just package much smaller and only give you two squares per treat. The candy is all gone, and you’re just covered in wrappers. Sure it was a good blanket for passed out you, but now awake you has to figure out what to do with the mess of wrappers. What do you do? WHAT DO YOU DO? Or if you’re like most people and had a normal amount of fun on Halloween and find yourself with candy wrappers throughout the next couple days, the question still remains… WHAT DO YOU DO?
Yakima Herald Republic
Get to know your neighbor: 13-year-old dancer Georgia Bonds
Dance. Leadership. Theater. Choir. As a 13-year-old, West Valley eighth-grader Georgia Bonds has a great start to her extracurricular resume and she’s not one to shy away from a spotlight. Before entering middle school, Bonds participated in different camps for kids like cheer and drama, but she has danced...
Did You Experience Excitement Friday at The Seasons in Yakima?
Did you experience what happened at the Seasons Performance Hall on Friday night?. If you did, you're probably still recovering from the fun. If you didn't, you've got to check out the photo gallery below and make sure you don't miss the next amazing event that's coming this week. Cockaphonix...
15 Best Yakima Valley Lunch Spots for a Hot Date
I love going to lunch in Yakima with my girl friends! It gives my work week a little extra sparkle when I know that I will be having lunch with a friend. The only stressy part is trying to figure out which restaurant I will recommend we eat. It's so hard to decide where to eat because there are so many delicious restaurants to have lunch in Yakima Valley, whether you're eating in Selah, Toppenish, Union Gap, or even within Yakima city limits.
Yakima Herald Republic
PHOTOS: Trick-or-Treating in Barge-Chestnut
Scenes from trick-or-treating in the Barge-Chestnut neighborhood in Yakima, Wash., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
How to Donate your Candy in Yakima to Troops over Seas
Every Halloween you end up having a pantry full of candy you'll never touch, it's not that you hate the candy you just have a lot of it to go around. So why not donate some of that candy to a good cause?. Well lucky for us there are people...
Legends Costume Contest Recap Photo Gallery & 5 Reasons to Go
If you love checking out the most elaborate costume contests during the Halloween season AND enjoying live music, Legends Casino Hotel's annual shindig is a must-stop to add to your adult festivities. This past Saturday was filled with live music and incredible costumes, did you make it out?. Legends Casino...
Thanks to Vandals, This May Be the Last Year for a Popular Haunted Attraction in Yakima
This is why we can't have nice things in our town. Haunted Tents on 37th and Nob Hill has been a staple tradition in Yakima for almost 20 years. Since 2004, what once started out as just a Halloween night thing, evolved into a walkthrough event that lasts over a week now leading into everyone's favorite spooktacular holiday. So many look forward to this and now, thanks to a few unattended kids, this may be the last time they do this.
5 Places To Perfect Your Shooting Skills Around Yakima
We live in the Pacific Northwest, so it’s not uncommon for us to do and practice things that you would expect to be done in the Pacific Northwest. One of the big things that is a staple in our neck of the woods is hunting. Even though one side of our state might not be as passionate as the other, it’s an important and time honored tradition.
kpq.com
Drag Queen Storytime Draws Hundreds Despite Initial Community Backlash
Hundreds of people came to support YWCA’s storytime event, which had local drag queen, Connie Hung, come read elementary school books to children Saturday. The event was originally going to be at Pybus Public Market on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. However, Pybus Public Market General Manager Travis Hornby released a statement detailing the calls, emails, and messages they received, attacking them for being venue space for the event.
Indaba Coffee opens new location in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — A new coffee shop has opened up on North First Street in Yakima and they’re celebrating their grand opening with deals and events all week long. Spokane-based Indaba Coffee now has five locations across the state. The company prides itself on getting single source coffee directly from farmers across the world, including Guatemala, Rwanda and Ethiopia. The new...
Go Fund Me Set Up for Vandalized Popular Yakima Haunted Attraction
The other day we were talking about how vandals did their worst to Haunted Tents -- a local haunted attraction that's been a staple on 37th and Nob Hill for 18 years. People have asked about this and it turns out they set up a fund to help replace and/or fix items that have been vandalized.
Was Trick-or-Treating on Tri-Cities Candy Mountain Worth it?
My family had always heard one of the best Trick or Treating spots in the Tri-Cities was at Candy Mountain in Richland. This year we got dressed up and headed out to see what all the fuss was about. Was it worth the trip across the Tri-Cities on Halloween night to visit Cany Mountain?
Yakima Rotary Clubs To Help Increase Security at City Parks
Yakima city officials hope to improve lighting and safety at city parks through a new partnership with the Rotary Clubs of Yakima. On Tuesday the Yakima City Council passed a resolution that "authorized" the agreement. City officials say the clubs want to donate funds up to $130,000 to the Yakima Parks and Recreation Division to shed more light on some specific parks in the city. A press release from the City of Yakima says the clubs are willing to contribute funding for the design and installation of "lighting at Kiwanis Park skate park and basketball courts, Chesterley Park skate park, and Randall Park basketball courts."
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima Downtown businesses concerned about vandalism, homelessness
YAKIMA, Wash. – Tuesday morning, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray spoke at the Downtown Association of Yakima’s public forum, giving community members and business owners a briefing on crime in the city. Chief Murray stated several crime facts included in a crime report and compared crime in the...
Visit Tri-Cities introduces new President and CEO, Kevin Lewis
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Visit Tri-Cities held their 53rd annual meeting on local tourism Tuesday afternoon. The goal was to bring together the tourism industry and the community at their first in-person meeting in three years. They also introduced their new President and CEO, Kevin Lewis. “I started doing a little soul searching to see if now is the right time...
Winter on The Way Yakima It’s Time to Clean That Fireplace
Winter is around the corner and with heating costs expected to rise the State Fire Marshal’s Office wants to remind everyone about fireplace and chimney safety because more people may be burning wood this cold weather season. Fire officials in Yakima and around the state are just urging everyone to make sure that chimneys are ready for use. State officials say about half of all heating related fires happen in the months of December, January, and February.
nbcrightnow.com
Suspect arrested minutes after robbing Banner Bank
YAKIMA, Wash. - One man was arrested following a robbery at the Banner Bank on the 500 block of W Yakima Avenue, according to Yakima Police Department's Public Information Officer Yvette Inzunza. Police were called around 4:53 p.m. after a man reportedly handed a note to the bank teller demanding...
Interview: ‘Shorty’ has been Haunting the Capitol Theatre in Yakima for 80+ Years
Many have heard of Shorty, the ghost that haunts the Capitol Theatre. But how much do you actually know? What are some of the experiences? Well, I was lucky enough to have a chit chat with some of the crew (current and past) of the Capital Theatre, including CEO Charlie Robin.
1st freeze of fall forecast in Tri-Cities. Travelers to see mountain snow
A winter weather advisory is issued for I-84 through the Blue Mountains.
