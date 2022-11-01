ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

News Talk KIT

Yakima’s Halloween Hangover! What To Do With The Wrappers?

Okay, so it’s November 1st. You’ve awoken from an amazing, spectacular, stupendous night of Halloween trick or treating that will go down as legendary in the halls of your mind. The heartburn from too many peanut M&M’s is getting to you, but the pain is a pleasant reminder of the epic night you had celebrating. You sit up on the floor, barley remembering that you passed out there. Not from a hard night of drinking or drugs, no, but from the candy coma that was induced by fun sized snickers, bite size Reese’s peanut butter cups, and the regular sized Starbursts that they just package much smaller and only give you two squares per treat. The candy is all gone, and you’re just covered in wrappers. Sure it was a good blanket for passed out you, but now awake you has to figure out what to do with the mess of wrappers. What do you do? WHAT DO YOU DO? Or if you’re like most people and had a normal amount of fun on Halloween and find yourself with candy wrappers throughout the next couple days, the question still remains… WHAT DO YOU DO?
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Get to know your neighbor: 13-year-old dancer Georgia Bonds

Dance. Leadership. Theater. Choir. As a 13-year-old, West Valley eighth-grader Georgia Bonds has a great start to her extracurricular resume and she’s not one to shy away from a spotlight. Before entering middle school, Bonds participated in different camps for kids like cheer and drama, but she has danced...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

15 Best Yakima Valley Lunch Spots for a Hot Date

I love going to lunch in Yakima with my girl friends! It gives my work week a little extra sparkle when I know that I will be having lunch with a friend. The only stressy part is trying to figure out which restaurant I will recommend we eat. It's so hard to decide where to eat because there are so many delicious restaurants to have lunch in Yakima Valley, whether you're eating in Selah, Toppenish, Union Gap, or even within Yakima city limits.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

PHOTOS: Trick-or-Treating in Barge-Chestnut

Scenes from trick-or-treating in the Barge-Chestnut neighborhood in Yakima, Wash., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Legends Costume Contest Recap Photo Gallery & 5 Reasons to Go

If you love checking out the most elaborate costume contests during the Halloween season AND enjoying live music, Legends Casino Hotel's annual shindig is a must-stop to add to your adult festivities. This past Saturday was filled with live music and incredible costumes, did you make it out?. Legends Casino...
107.3 KFFM

Thanks to Vandals, This May Be the Last Year for a Popular Haunted Attraction in Yakima

This is why we can't have nice things in our town. Haunted Tents on 37th and Nob Hill has been a staple tradition in Yakima for almost 20 years. Since 2004, what once started out as just a Halloween night thing, evolved into a walkthrough event that lasts over a week now leading into everyone's favorite spooktacular holiday. So many look forward to this and now, thanks to a few unattended kids, this may be the last time they do this.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

5 Places To Perfect Your Shooting Skills Around Yakima

We live in the Pacific Northwest, so it’s not uncommon for us to do and practice things that you would expect to be done in the Pacific Northwest. One of the big things that is a staple in our neck of the woods is hunting. Even though one side of our state might not be as passionate as the other, it’s an important and time honored tradition.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Drag Queen Storytime Draws Hundreds Despite Initial Community Backlash

Hundreds of people came to support YWCA’s storytime event, which had local drag queen, Connie Hung, come read elementary school books to children Saturday. The event was originally going to be at Pybus Public Market on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. However, Pybus Public Market General Manager Travis Hornby released a statement detailing the calls, emails, and messages they received, attacking them for being venue space for the event.
WENATCHEE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Indaba Coffee opens new location in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — A new coffee shop has opened up on North First Street in Yakima and they’re celebrating their grand opening with deals and events all week long. Spokane-based Indaba Coffee now has five locations across the state. The company prides itself on getting single source coffee directly from farmers across the world, including Guatemala, Rwanda and Ethiopia. The new...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Rotary Clubs To Help Increase Security at City Parks

Yakima city officials hope to improve lighting and safety at city parks through a new partnership with the Rotary Clubs of Yakima. On Tuesday the Yakima City Council passed a resolution that "authorized" the agreement. City officials say the clubs want to donate funds up to $130,000 to the Yakima Parks and Recreation Division to shed more light on some specific parks in the city. A press release from the City of Yakima says the clubs are willing to contribute funding for the design and installation of "lighting at Kiwanis Park skate park and basketball courts, Chesterley Park skate park, and Randall Park basketball courts."
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Yakima Downtown businesses concerned about vandalism, homelessness

YAKIMA, Wash. – Tuesday morning, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray spoke at the Downtown Association of Yakima’s public forum, giving community members and business owners a briefing on crime in the city. Chief Murray stated several crime facts included in a crime report and compared crime in the...
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Winter on The Way Yakima It’s Time to Clean That Fireplace

Winter is around the corner and with heating costs expected to rise the State Fire Marshal’s Office wants to remind everyone about fireplace and chimney safety because more people may be burning wood this cold weather season. Fire officials in Yakima and around the state are just urging everyone to make sure that chimneys are ready for use. State officials say about half of all heating related fires happen in the months of December, January, and February.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Suspect arrested minutes after robbing Banner Bank

YAKIMA, Wash. - One man was arrested following a robbery at the Banner Bank on the 500 block of W Yakima Avenue, according to Yakima Police Department's Public Information Officer Yvette Inzunza. Police were called around 4:53 p.m. after a man reportedly handed a note to the bank teller demanding...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

