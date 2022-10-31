Part brewpub, part cocktail bar, The Stay Put opens its doors to the public on November 17th at 73 Rainey Street, the former location of G’Raj Mahal restaurant. Aiming to be the new watering hole in an already bustling nightlife district, The Stay Put features two bars, one indoors with an intimate cocktail setting and one relaxed outdoor dog-friendly bar and patio area.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO